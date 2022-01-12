Prep boys basketball: Litchfield goes cold from the field in loss

LITCHFIELD — The scoring woes of Litchfield boys basketball played a key factor in the Dragons starting the Wright County West Division schedule with a 52-28 loss to Annandale on Tuesday.

The Dragons scored nine points in the second half, matching sophomore Blake Aller’s team-leading point total. Litchfield was 9-for-29 from the field, 31%, including 0 of 8 from 3-point range.

Litchfield sophomore Blake Aller goes up for a contested short jumper over Annandale senior Robert Olson on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Litchfield. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

“We couldn’t make shots and missed free throws,” Dragons’ coach Matt Draeger said. “They make it tough offensively and make it hard to score inside. And when we did get opportunities we just couldn’t make them.”

The Dragons put up a battle in the first half, rotating between a 2-3 zone and man-to-man. “It was based on the matchups,” Draeger said. “We’re not really big and for size they’ve got 6-foot-7, 6-6 and 6-4. So we subbed for their shooters and their size.”

Litchfield was 10 of 19 (53%) from the free-throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annandale struggled with close shots and also got into foul trouble early. Litchfield went into the 1-and-1 with eight minutes to play with the foul total being 7-2.

Litchfield senior Logan King looks for an open teammate based while being guarded by Annandale senior Gavin Polston on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Litchfield. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

With the Dragons leading 13-10, the Cardinals tied the game with a three-point play by senior Robert Olson, igniting what would become a 11-0 run to take a 21-13 lead with nearly five minutes to play.

The Dragons managed to bring some momentum to close out the half, trailing 25-19 at halftime.

Annandale outscored Litchfield 27-9 in the second half.

“I was impressed with our competitiveness and the effort,” Draeger said. “It’s the first game of division play. We just have to rebound and try to improve and see if we can bounce back by pulling out a win on Friday.”

Litchfield plays Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Friday in Litchfield.

Litchfield senior Tanner Kohls dribbles past Annandale senior Hawkin Miller on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 in Litchfield. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

Wright County

Annandale 52,

Litchfield 28

Annandale (7-2) 25 27 — 52

Litchfield (5-7) 19 9 — 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ANNANDALE - Scoring: Robert Olson 8, Zach Neutz 8, Bryce Fobbe 9, Gavin Polston 4, Hawkin Miller 4, Nick Walter 3, Brady Spaulding 10, Nick Jenniges 6 … 3-point shots: Olson 1, Fobbe 3, Polston 1, Jenniges 2 … Rebound leader: Olson 10 … Assist leader: Spaulding 3 … Steal leader: Fobbe and Spaulding 4 ... Block leader: None

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: King 2, Thiel 2, Pennertz 3, Draeger 4, Beau Weseloh 2, Blake Aller 9, Owen Carlson 2, Dom Dietel 4 … 3-point shots: None … Rebound leader: Dietel 5 … Assist leader: King 3 … Steal leader: Weseloh 2 ... Block leader: None

NLS 64, HLWW 57

Brycen Christensen’s 22 points helped carry New London-Spicer to the road win against Howard Lake-Waverly Winsted.

NLS held a 34-28 lead at halftime and merely outscored HLWW 30-29 in the second half.

The Wildcats improve to 7-3 and play host to host Annandale at 7 p.m. Friday in New London.

NLS (7-3) 34 30 — 64

HLWW (3-7) 28 29 — 57

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 7, Brycen Christensen 22, Peyton Coahran 11, Mason Delzer 4, Brady Gerhardson 6, Paul Meier 7, Grant Paffrath 3, Gabe Rohman 2, Kaleb Smith 2 … 3-point shots: Andresen 1, Christensen 3, Coahran 2 … Rebound leader: Christensen 7, Coahran 7, Rohman 7 … Assist leader: Delzer 3 … Steal leader: Coahran 2, Delzer 2 ... Block leader: Andresen 1, Christensen 1

HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED - Scoring: Preston Helgeson 11, Colton Gilbert 11, Ethan Fiecke 14, Mason Mochinski 8, Drew Burau 9, Alex Zimmerman 2, Zach Murphy 2 … 3-point shots: Gilbert 3, Mochinski 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Central Minnesota

Royalton 84, ACGC 66

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City battled with Royalton in the first half, trailing 40-36 before being outscored by 14 in the second half.

ACGC Alex Kokenge finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sam Rouser led the Falcons with 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACGC next plays Kimball at 7 p.m. Friday in Grove City.

Royalton (5-6) 40 44 — 84

ACGC (3-7) 36 30 — 66

ROYALTON - Scoring: Cal Ollman 12, Joe Achen 25, Connor Carlson 11, Tyler Swenson 9, Blake Wanhala 15, Logan Pesta 12 … 3-point shots: Ollman 4, Achen 2, Carlson 1, Swenson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY - Scoring: Hunter Powers 2, Kyler Pickle 5, Brock Denton 14, Sam Rouser 20, Jacob Gratz 2, Thor Goerish 7, Alex Kokenge 16 … 3-point shots: Rouser 4, Denton 2, Goerish 1 … Rebound leader: Kokenge 6 … Assist leader: Kokenge 4 … Steal leader: Rouser 3 ... Block leader: None

BBE 71, Maple Lake 14

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had 12 players score in its victory at Maple Lake.

The Jaguars led 38-4 at halftime. Maple Lake shot 19% (5 of 24) from the field and 12.5% from the free-throw line (1 of 8).

Kaden Pieper had 17 points and Luke Dingmann added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars.

BBE plays Royalton at 7 p.m. Friday in Brooten.

BBE (8-3) 38 33 — 71

Maple Lake (0-6) 4 10 — 14

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Kaden Pieper 17, Will Van Beck 4, Tanner Shelton 9, Gannon Walsh 3, Easton Hagen 4, Luke Dingmann 15, Kade DeRoo 2, Gavin Kampsen 6, Brady Schwinghammer 3, Donovan Koenig 2, Jamison Reed 4, Jordan Herickhof 2 … 3-point shots: Pieper 1, Walsh 1, Schwinghammer 1 … Rebound leader: Dingmann 9 … Assist leaders: Van Beck 4, Walsh 3, Sam Mastey 3 … Steal leaders: Pieper 4, Van Beck 4 ... Block leader: Dingmann 1

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Zane Jude 5, Layton Johnston 2, Nick Lind 4, Braden Peterson 3 … 3-point shots: Jude 1 … Rebound leader: Matteo Mangili 5 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Jude 1 ... Block leader: n/a

Paynesville 90, EV-W 84 (2 OTs)

Paynesville prevailed in double overtime to record the Central Minnesota Conference victory over Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville.

The Eagles hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to tie it at 69-69. In the first overtime, EV-W made two free throws with six seconds remaining to force a second OT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gus Johnson was one of five Bulldogs in double figures. Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds. Grayson Fuchs had 16 points and six rebounds, Chase Bayer had 15 points, Eli Nelson scored 13 points and Bennett Evans had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For EV-W, Alex Haag had 34 points, including 10 3-pointers. Nolan Geislinger had 12 points and Noah Stommes added 10.

Paynesville plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Maple Lake in another Central Minnesota Conference game.

EV-W (5-5) 32 37 8 7 — 84

Paynesville (8-5) 35 34 8 13 — 90

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS - Scoring: Wyatt Moehrle 8, Alex Haag 34, Landon Neiman 9, Nolan Geislinger 12, Tyler Stanwich 4, Myles Dziengel 7, Noah Stommes 10 … 3-point shots: Haag 10 … Rebound leader: Neiman 8 … Assist leader: Nieman 7 … Steal leader: Nieman 7 ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Izaak Schultz 3, Brayden Pung 4, Eli Nelson 13, Gus Johnson 19, Grayson Fuchs 16, Chase Bayer 15, Bennett Evans 12, Blayke Pung 8 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: Johnson 6, Fuchs 6, Evans 8 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Non-Conference

KMS 76, Benson 54

Gage Thorson had 21 points and DeAndrew Holloway had 20 points and five blocks as Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg beat Benson at Kerkhoven.

KMS led 42-26 at halftime.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy to begin with,” Fighting Saints head coach Matt Fragodt said. “Getting off to a good start was big for us. Offensively, I thought we made a lot of good cuts to get us some easy baskets.”

Isaac Rudningen had seven points, nine assists and five rebounds and Jared Cortez added 11 points for KMS.

Blake Brehmer had 15 points and Jalen Anderson 13 points for Benson, which made four 2-point attempts and had 12 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

KMS plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kerkhoven. Benson is host to BOLD at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a West Central Conference game.

Benson (2-9) 26 28 — 54

KMS (5-7) 42 34 — 76

BENSON - Scoring: Isaac Minchow 5, Blake Brehmer 15, Juan Espinoza 8, Brandonn Traut 3, Dylan Ascheman 4, Chaden Carroll 6, Jalen Anderson 13 … 3-point shots: Minchow 1, Brehmer 5, Espinoza 2, Traut 1, Carroll 2, Anderson 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Isaac Rudningen 7, DeAndre Holloway 20, Jared Cortez 11, Gavin Thorson 5, Gage Thorson 21, Drew Johnson 6, Hunter Kallstrom 6 … 3-point shots: Holloway 6, Cortez 1, Gav. Thorson 1, Gag. Thorson 1 … Rebound leader: Rudningen 5, Johnson 6 … Assist leader: Rudningen 9, Cortez 4 … Steal leader: Johnson 3 ... Block leader: Holloway 5

Albany 70, Minnewaska 62

Tysen Gerads had 21 of his 33 points in the first half as Albany got the non-conference victory against Minnewaska at Glenwood.

Carter Birr and Brady Goebel each had 13 points for the Huskies.

The Lakers took the loss despite a 23-point effort from Ethan Quelle. Hunter Kostelecky had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnewaska’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Barnesville.

Albany (9-2) 33 37 — 70

Minnewaska (1-10) 29 33 — 62

ALBANY - Scoring: Carter Birr 13, Jordan Barker, Tysen Gerads 33, Brady Goebel 13, Trent Imholte 1, Samuel Hondl 3, Ethan Borgerding 2 … 3-point shots: Birr 3, Barker 1, Gerads 2, Goebel 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ADVERTISEMENT

MINNEWASKA - Scoring: Tate Reichmann 2, Ethan Quelle 23, Alec Larson 3, Jack Larson 2, Damon Uhde 8, Hunter Kostelecky 19, PJ Johnson 5 … 3-point shots: Quelle 3, Larson 1, Johnson 1 … Rebound leader: Kostelecky 11 … Assist leader: Uhde 5 … Steal leader: Four with 1 ... Block leader: Kostelecky 1

Camden

CMCS 55, Minneota 33

Despite shooting 33% on the night, Central Minnesota Christian was able to keep Minneota at arm’s length to lock up the Camden Conference road win at Minneota.

Case Mulder finished with a Bluejay-best 24 points while Ben Van Eps had 17 points and six rebounds.

CMCS plays Yellow Medicine East at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Prinsburg.

CMCS (10-2) 20 31 — 51

Minneota (3-7) 15 18 — 33

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Ethan Bulthuis 5, Case Mulder 24, Brayden Marcus 1, Ben Van Eps 17, Caleb Vander Beek 4 … 3-point shots: Bulthuis 1, Mulder 3, Van Eps 3 … Rebound leader: Vander Beek 7 … Assist leader: Marcus and Van Eps 2 … Steal leader: Vander Beek 2 ... Block leader: Bulthuis 1

MINNEOTA - Stats not available

LQPV 41, Lakeview 37

Lac qui Parle Valley handed Lakeview just its second loss of the season as the Eagles beat the Lakers in a Camden Conference matchup in Cottonwood.

Kaiden Allpress hit three 3-pointers in a 13-point effort for the Eagles. Hunter Conn finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Moving to 7-5 on the season, LQPV plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Madison.

LQPV (7-5) 20 21 — 41

Lakeview (11-2) 13 24 — 37

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: William Giese 4, Landon Schirm 2, TJ Mitchell 6, Kaiden Allpress 13, Hunter Conn 7, Blake Wollschlager 6, Kaden Molden 3 … 3-point shots: Allpress 3 … Rebound leader: Conn 11 … Assist leader: Schirm 3, Conn 3 … Steal leader: Giese 3 ... Block leader: Conn 3

LAKEVIEW - Scoring: Taiwan Issackson 18, Nathan Fenske 7, Ethan Schwankl 10, Lincoln Vogel 2 … 3-point shots: Isaackson 4, Fenske 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Canby 61, MACCRAY 59

Canby edged MACCRAY in a matchup of Camden Conference squads at Canby.

For MACCRAY, Isaac Post had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Brooks Asche had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Isaac Strommer had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

MACCRAY plays Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Clara City.

MACCRAY (5-9) 30 31 — 59

Canby (2-10) 32 27 — 61

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Strommer 9, Isaac Post 18, Matt Wadsworth 7, Dreyer Homan 4, Brooks Asche 15, Jordan Warne 6 … 3-point shots: Strommer 1, Homan 1, Asche 1 … Rebound leader: Strommer 9, Post 10, Asche 10 … Assist leader: Strommer 9, Wadsworth 5 … Steal leader: Post 2 ... Block leader: Warne 4

CANBY - Stats not available

RCW 77, YME 67

Jaden Serbus had 11 points, 24 rebounds and five blocks in Renville County West’s victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

RCW had five players in double figures. Ryan Schrupp had 17 points, Tyler Froland 16 points and 12 rebounds, Adam Schrupp added 14 points and six assists and A.J. Gasca had 12 points.

For YME, Nickson Knapper had 18 points, Cody Dahlager 16 and Archie LaRose 14. LaRose also had six steals.

RCW plays Canby at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Renville. YME faces Central Minnesota Christian at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Prinsburg.

RCW (4-7) 33 44 — 77

YME (2-9) 34 33 — 67

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Adam Schrupp 14, Ryan Schrupp 17, A.J. Gasca 12, Jaise Miller 7, Tyler Froland 16, Jaden Serbus 11 … 3-point shots: A. Schrupp 2, R. Schrupp 3, Gasca 1, Miller 1, Froland 1 … Rebound leaders: Serbus 24, Froland 12 … Assist leaders: A. Schrupp 6, Gasca 3, Miller 3 … Steal leader: Froland 2 ... Block leader: Serbus 5

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Nickson Knapper 18, Cody Dahlager 16, Isaac Jimenez 2, Archie LaRose 14, Ean Clarke 4, Bryce Sneller 9, Owen Torvik 4 … 3-point shots: Knapper 6, Dahlager 1, LaRose 2 … Rebound leader: Dahlager 7, LaRose 6, Sneller 5 … Assist leader: Jimenez 4, Dahlager 3 … Steal leader: LaRose 6 ... Block leader: LaRose 1, Sneller 1

R-T-R 63, Dawson-Boyd 61

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton picked up its fourth straight win, knocking off Dawson-Boyd for a Camden Conference win at Tyler.

The Blackjacks (8-4) face Minneota at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Dawson.

CALCCS 70,St. Cloud Christian 31

Shooting 7 of 15 from 3-point range and coming up with 16 steals, Community Christian School of Willmar got the Christian Athletic League win over St. Cloud Christian at Willmar.

Will Chapin tallied 28 points (5 of 6 3-point), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Eagles. Jonathan Reid had 16 points and six assists, and Mark Arnold finished with 10 points.

St. Cloud Christian (1-5) 18 13 — 31

CCS (5-3) 37 33 — 70

ST. CLOUD CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Sam Dutcher 8, Everett Coran 3, Jonah Hansen 8 , Ethan Garred 11 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a