Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Rocori rallies to top Cards

COLD SPRING — A good first half did not translate into a good second half for the Willmar boys basketball team.

Willmar lost 75-68 to Rocori on Tuesday night in a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball game.

Willmar led 36-30 at halftime against the Spartans. Both teams entered the game with 1-4 conference records.

Rocori took its first lead in the second half off a two-pointer by Andy Pedroza with 10:46 to play, putting the Spartans up 45-44.

Abdihamid Abdul quickly answered for Willmar with a 3-pointer to put the Cards up 47-45.

Rocori then went on an 8-0 run to keep the lead.

Jack Spanier had 17 points and Eli Anderson 15 for Rocori.

Cayden Hansen had 16 points and eight assists for Willmar. Alex Schramm had 12 points, Abdul 11 and Samuel Raitz 10 for the Cardinals.

Willmar is host to Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Willmar.

Central Lakes

Rocori 75, Willmar 68

Willmar (3-10) 36 32 — 68

Rocori (5-9) 30 45 — 75

WILLMAR - Scoring: Cayden Hansen 16, Jacob Streed 5, Abdihamid Abdul 11, Simon Rachermacher 3, Alex Schramm 12, Blake Schoolmeester 9, Khalid Muhumed 2, Samuel Raitz 10 … 3-point shots: Hansen 1, Abdul 1, Radermacher 1, Schramm 2, Schoolmeester 1, Raitz 1 … Rebound leaders: Schoolmeester 7 … Assist leaders: Hansen 8, Schoolmeester 4 … Steal leader: Schoolmeester 3 ... Block leader: Abdul 1, Schoolmeester 1

ROCORI - Scoring: Thad Lieser 10, Tyler Hibbison 3, Jack Spanier 17, Jack Boos 9, Andy Pedroza 9, Eli Anderson 15, Brady Schafer 5, Beck Loesch 7 … 3-point shots: Lieser 2, Hibbison 1, Boos 1, Pedroza 1 … Rebound leaders: Anderson 8, Boos 5 … Assist leader: Spanier 3 … Steal leader: Boos 2 ... Block leader: Anderson 1

Wright County

GSL 65, Litchfield 34

Shooting 56% from the field and building a 48-14 halftime lead, Glencoe-Silver Lake’s offense thrived in a Wright County Conference win over Litchfield at Glencoe.

Eli Ehrke (21), Mitchel Jaskowiak (19) and Sawyer Kaczmarek (13) each finished in double figures for the Panthers.

Beau Weseloh paced the Dragons with nine points. Dom Dietel added eight points and six rebounds.

Litchfield is host to Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Friday.

Litchfield (6-8) 14 20 — 34

GSL (11-3) 48 17 — 65

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Logan King 3, Tanner Kohls 3, Tyler Pennertz 4, Beau Weseloh 9, Blake Aller 3, Caleb Hoffman 4, Dom Dietel 8 … 3-point shots: Kohls 1, Aller 1 … Rebound leader: Dietel 6 … Assist leader: King 3 … Steal leader: Four with 1 ... Block leader: None

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE - Scoring: Eli Ehrke 21, Mitchel Jaskowiak 19, Sawyer Kaczmarek 13, Spencer Lemke 4, Logan Christensen 2, Jordan Mickolichek 2, Jacob Bumgarten 2, Nathan Stoltenburg 2 … 3-point shots: Ehrke 4, Jaskowiak 2, Kaczmarek 3 … Rebound leader: Lemke 4 … Assist leader: Lemke 2 … Steal leader: Jaskowiak 4 ... Block leader: None

D-C 55, NLS 54

Dassel-Cokato snapped New London-Spicer’s three-game winning streak in a Wright County Conference contest at Cokato.

It was the Wildcats’ first loss since falling to Willmar on Dec. 30.

NLS next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.

NLS - Scoring: Aedan Andresen 12, Brycen Christensen 11, Peyton Coahran 7, Mason Delzer 12, Paul Meier 2, Grant Paffrath 7, Gabe Rohman 3 … 3-point shots: Andresen 1, Christensen 1, Coahran 1 … Rebound leader: Christensen 13 … Assist leader: Christensen 4 … Steal leader: Christensen and Coahran 1 ... Block leader: Andresen and Christensen

D-C - Scoring: Elijah Aamot 2, Gabe Aamot 6, Gregory Clark 3, Eli Gillman 17, Nikolas Keith 2, Kyan Lynk 2, Jackson Schrupp 4, Caleb Thinesen 6, Jasper Verhey 4, Kasen Warner 9 … 3-point shots: Warner 1 … Rebound leader: Gillman 11 … Assist leader: Thinesen 2 … Steal leader: G. Aamot and Warner 2 ... Block leader: G. Aamot and Gillman 1.

West Central

Montevideo 65, Benson 39

Montevideo shot 27 more shots and went to the free throw line 27 times to Benson’s seven in the victory at Montevideo.

“We were able to pressure them, turning defense into offense and taking some opportunities and turning them into easy buckets,” Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said.

Kaden Boike had 18 points to lead the Thunder Hawks. Hunter Strand had 11 points and three assists and Andrew Van Binsbergen added 10 points for Montevideo.

Jalen Anderson had 13 points and Blake Brehmer had 10 for the Braves.

Montevideo next plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Paynesville. Benson plays Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at 7 p.m. Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Benson (2-11) 15 24 — 39

Montevideo (6-4) 37 28 — 65

BENSON - Scoring: Isaac Minchow 2, Blake Brehmer 10, Juan Espinoza 9, Brandonn Traut 2, Charlie Gocha 3, Jalen Anderson 13 … 3-point shots: Brehmer 2, Espinoza 3, Gocha 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a MONTEVIDEO - Scoring: Kaden Boike 18, Hunter Strand 11, Andrew Van Binsbergen 10, Landon Stock 8, Cooper Dack 5, Bradyn Schultz 4, Cole Augeson 4, Mason Jerve 3, Justin Collins 2 … 3-point shots: Boike 4, Strand 1, Van Binsbergen 1, Dack 1, Schultz 1 … Rebound leaders: Jerve 8, Boike 6 … Assist leaders: Strand 3, Jerve 3 … Steal leader: Schultz 3, Stock 2 ... Block leader: none.

Non-Conference

Hancock 67, LQPV 49

Matt Thompson scored a game-high 28 points as Hancock clinched a non-conference win over Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Landon Schirm had an Eagles-best 11 points along with four assists and four steals. Kaden Molden followed with nine points.

LQPV plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Tyler.

Hancock (8-3) 40 27 — 67

LQPV (7-6) 19 30 — 49

HANCOCK - Scoring: Brayden Kisgen 2, Zachary Koehl 9, Jackson Koehl 8, Luke Joos 7, Sebastian Felix 10, Matt Thompson 28, Hudson Ver Steeg 3 … 3-point shots: Z. Koehl 1, Felix 1, Thompson 4, Ver Steeg 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: William Giese 7, Landon Schirm 11, Davis Patzer 2, TJ Mitchell 2, Kaiden Allpress 8, Eli Hegland 2, Matthew Arndt 3, Blake Wollschlager 5, Kaden Molden 9 … 3-point shots: Giese 1, Schirm 1, Allpress 2, Arndt 1 … Rebound leader: Wollschlager 8 … Assist leader: Schirm 4 … Steal leader: Schirm 4 ... Block leader: Mitchell 1, Wollschlager 1

MACCRAY 72, C-G-B 37

Isaac Post had 26 points and Gavin Husman added 15 as MACCRAY locked up a non-conference win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Graceville.

Brooks Asche hauled in 20 rebounds for the Wolverines to go with seven points. Isaac Strommer scored eight points and dished out 11 assists in the victory.

MACCRAY plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Tracy.

MACCRAY (6-9) 32 40 — 72

C-G-B (2-9) 21 16 — 37

MACCRAY - Scoring: Isaac Strommer 8, Isaac Post 26, Willie Miller 2, Matt Wadsworth 7, Gavin Husman 15, Brooks Asche 7, Jordan Warne 2, Landin Ahrenholz 3, Charlie Delbosque 2 … 3-point shots: Strommer 2, Post 4, Husman 1, Asche 2 … Rebound leader: Asche 20 … Assist leader: Strommer 11 … Steal leader: Wadsworth 3, Husman 3 ... Block leader: Strommer 2

CLINTON-GRACEVILLE-BEARDSLEY - Stats not available

KMS 74, ACGC 61

Jared Cortez had 23 points to lead Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg past Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Grove City.

Gavin Thorson and Gage Thorson each had 10 points for the Fighting Saints. Alex Call, playing in his first game of the season after getting hurt in the fall playing football, had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Brock Denton had 21 points and Alex Kokenge added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Falcons.

KMS plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Minneota in Camden Conference game. ACGC plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eden Valley-Watkins in a Central Minnesota Conference contest.

KMS (6-7) 38 36 — 74

ACGC (3-9) 36 25 — 61

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Alex Call 8, Isaac Rudnigen 3, DeAndre Holloway 6, Jared Cortez 23, Gavin Thorson 10, Gage Thorson 10, Drew Johnson 6, Hunter Kallstrom 8 … 3-point shots: Gav. Thorson 2, Cortez 2, Call 1 … Rebound leaders: Call 5, Rudningen 5, Johnson 5 … Assist leaders: Rudnigen 6, Cortez 5, Call 4 … Steal leaders: Rudningen 7, Johnson 4 ... Block leader: Holloway 2

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY - Scoring: Hunter Powers 3, Kyler Pickle 4, Brock Denton 21, Thor Goerish 13, Alex Kokenge 20 … 3-point shots: Kokenge 3, Denton 3, Goerish 2 … Rebound leaders: Kokenge 10 … Assist leaders: Kokenge 6, Goerish 4 … Steal leader: Kokenge 2 ... Block leader: Goerish 2.

