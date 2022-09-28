Prep cross-country: Rocori boys, girls dominate

PAYNESVILLE — The Rocori boys and girls swept their divisions in the Paynesville Invitational at Koronis Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.

Rocori’s boys scored 39 points, beating second-place Sauk Centre, which had 59.

New London-Spicer’s boys were third with 102 points, followed by fourth-place Minnewaska, which scored 117. Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa placed seventh with a 172.

The overall individual champion was Sauk Centre’s Brandon Kampsen, who had a time of 16 minutes, 18.60 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.

Minnewaska’s Maeson Tank took fourth in 17:41.30.

New London-Spicer’s top finisher was Jett Kubesh, who placed 19th in 19:24.50. Right behind him was Walker Greeley, who finished 20th in 19:26.30. Fellow Wildcats Isiah Nelson and Paul Skretvedt tied for 22nd place in 19:35.00.

Paynesville/BBE’s top finisher was Brady Schwinghammer, who finished in 15th place with a time of 18:54.00. Niko Garcia of BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart took 13th in 18:50.90.

In the girls race, Rocori had 25 points. NLS was second with 81. Minnewaska took fourth with 89 and Paynesville/BBE was eighth with 191.

Rocori’s Elise Hofer took first in 19:47.50. Minnewaska’s Lauryn Ankeny was second in 20:14.80. Paynesville/BBE’s Madison Wendlandt was third in 20:24.80.

NLS’ top finisher was Peyton Dahl, who placed eighth in 21:48.60. Kenna Henriksen of BOLD/BLHS placed 37th in 24:57.50.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Rocori 39 … (2) Sauk Centre 59 … (3) New London-Spicer 102 … (4) Minnewaska 117 … (5) Melrose 127 … (6) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 154 … (7) St. Cloud Christian 162 … (8) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 172 … (9) Maple Lake 205

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Brandon Kampsen, SC, 16:18.60 … (2) Vincent Kaluza, Roc, 17:02.60 … (3) Henry Lemke, EVW/K, 17:28.50 … (4) Maeson Tank, Min, 17:41.30 … (5) Jacob Drevlow, SC, 17:53.40

BOLD/BLHS — (13) Niko Garcia 18:50.90 … (21) Daniel Frank 19:32.40 … (39) Carter Macik 20:45.40

CCS — (42) Micah Lindgren 21:06.00

MINNEWASKA — (4) Tank … (18) Nick Ankeny 19:11.80 … (25) Zach Palmer 19:54.60 … (31) Ian Mills 20:17.50 … (48) James Ward 21:30.20

NLS — (19) Jett Kubesh 19:24.50 … (20) Walker Greeley 19:26.30 … (22t) Isaiah Nelson 19:35.00 … (22t) Paul Skretvedt 19:35.00 … (26) Daniel Vanderwerf 19:56.90

PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (15) Brady Schwinghammer 18:54.00 … (32) Kaden Pieper 20:21.60 … (40) Brandon Hess 20:53.40 … (44) Alex Blonigan 21:08.50 … (55) Matt Walz 22:04.30

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Rocori 25 … (2) New London-Spicer 81 … (3) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 87 … (4) Minnewaska 89 … (5) Melrose 98 … (6) Maple Lake 175 … (7) Sauk Centre 188 … (8) Paynesville/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 191

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Elise Hofer, Roc, 19:47.50 … (2) Lauryn Ankeny, Min, 20:14.80 … (3) Madison Wendlandt, P/BBE, 20:24.80 … (4) Izzy Kraemer, Roc, 21:21.30 … (5) Laina Viere, Roc, 21:23.90

BOLD/BLHS — (37) Kenna Henriksen 24:57.50

MINNEWASKA — (2) Ankeny … (17) Elsey Hagen 22:37.50 … (18) Piper Citrowske 22:39.50 … (25) Aubrey Stark 23:07.40 … (27) Sydney Ankeny 23:40.70

NLS — (8) Peyton Dahl 21:48.60 … (15) Maren Munsch 22:28.50 … (16) Kayla Reuss 22:32.20 … (19) Emily Gratton 22:43.40 … (23) Emersyn Hagen 23:02.60

PAYNESVILLE/BBE — (3) Wendlandt … (33) Paige Frenchick 24:08.30 … (49) Tressa Lieser 26:29.60 … (54) Alexis Kollmann 32:50.00 … (55) Alivia Buggs 33:17.00

Dassel-Cokato Invitational

The Dassel-Cokato boys and Mound-Westonka girls took home team titles at the Dassel-Cokato Invitational run at Collinwood Park in Dassel.

D-C scored 44 points in the boys’ race to beat second-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which had 84. Litchfield finished seventh with 171.

Overall champ was Salvador Wirth of Annandale, who had a time of 15 minutes, 59.40 seconds. Litchfield’s top runner was Ole Rogness, who came in seventh with a time of 17:33.80.

In the girls’ division, Mound-Westonka scored 54 points. Annandale was second with 64. Litchfield took sixth with a 126.

Vivienne Larson of Benilde-St. Margaret’s was the overall champion in 19:09.20. Elsa Helstrom led Litchfield with a time of 21:13.10, good for 16th place.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Dassel-Cokato 44 … (2) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84 … (3) Annandale 87 … (4) Mound-Westonka 102 … (5) Southwest Christian 102 … (6) Delano 151 … (7) Litchfield 171 … (8) Glencoe-Silver Lake 177 … (9) Rockford 210 … (10) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 260

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Salvador Wirth, Annandale, 15:59.40 … (2) Soren Bortnem, DC, 16:02.10 … (3) :Charlie Bortnem, DC, 16:45.60 .. (4) Will Massmann, Annandale, 17:00.60 … (5) Oliver Foley, BSM, 17:20.50.

LITCHFIELD — (7) Ole Rogness, 17:33.80 … (28) Owen Carlson 18:34.80 … (37) August Swenson 18:54.50 … (44) Xander Chvatal 19:21.60 … (55) Mathew Defries 20:03.00

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Mound-Westonka 54 … (2) Annandale 64 … (3) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 81 … (5) Rockford 88 … (6) Litchfield 126.

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Vivienne Larson, BSM, 19:09.20 … (2) Emily Trocke, DC, 19:46.40 … (3) Ruby Gifford, Rock, 20:03.20 … (4) Mya Werner, Delano, 20:06.30 … (5) Olivia Minear, Annandale, 20:14.20

LITCHFIELD — (16) Elsa Helstrom 21:13.10 … (29) Abby Thoma 22:32.50 … (31) Kimberlyn Case 22:34.20 … (36) Shelby Dengerud 22:43.20 … (39) Tynisa Lara 22:54.20