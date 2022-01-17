Prep Girls Basketball Roundup: Litchfield's strong start topples Dassel-Cokato

COKATO — The Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato girls basketball teams were supposed to play Friday, but moved it to Saturday because of inclement weather.

Litchfield beat D-C 52-44 in a matchup of West Central Conference West Division teams.

The Dragons built a 27-10 lead on the way to the victory, moving Litchfield’s record to 3-1 in the conference and 9-6 overall. Dassel-Cokato fell to 0-4 in the conference and 3-9 overall.

Kylie Michels had 13 points and four assists to lead the Dragons. Ryanna Steinhaus added 11 points and three assists and Greta Hansen had eight points and 10 rebounds with four steals and three blocks.

Lora Mayfield’s 18 points led the Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield plays Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Panthers are 3-0 in the conference and 9-4 overall.

Litchfield 52, Dassel-Cokato 44

Litchfield (9-6) 27 25 — 52

Dassel-Cokato (3-9) 10 34 — 44

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 11, Kylie Michels 13, Greta Hansen 8, Izzy Pennertz 7, Maggie Boerema 8, Morgan Falling 5 … 3-point shots: Michels 2, Falling 1 … Rebound leader: Hansen 10, Boerema 6 … Assist leader: Michels 4, Steinhaus 3 … Steal leader: Hansen 4 ... Block leader: Hansen 3

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Bailey Quern 4, Lilly Kramer 6, Lora Mayfield 18, Aubrey Quern 3, Addison Quern 9, Amelia Travis 1, Kendall Aho 3 … 3-point shots: Mayfield 3, Au. Quern 1, Ad. Quern 3, Aho 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Brainerd 56, Willmar 50

Brainerd got 13 points apiece from Kate Stadum and Emma Tautges on the way to the Central Lakes Conference victory at the Big Red Gym.

“Tough one (Saturday),” Willmar head coach Dustin Carlson said. “We just didn’t have the same energy we’d been playing with for whatever reason.

“Brainerd seemed to have the ball bounce their way in every loose-ball situation. Those took their toll on us.”

Jaida Reiman had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead Willmar. Kenedee Salonek and Ella Shinn each added nine points for the Cardinals.

Brainerd leads the Central Lakes with a 5-0 record. They are 9-2 overall. Willmar is 3-3 in the CLC and 8-6 overall.

The Cardinals play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mound-Westonka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd (9-2) 22 34 — 56

Willmar (8-6) 21 29 — 50

BRAINERD - Scoring: Kate Stadum 13, Myah Nelson 10, Mya Tautges 10, Olivia Tautges 10, Emma Tautges 13, Kylie Johnson 4… 3-point shots: Nelson 1, No. 13 3… Rebound leaders: Stadum 5, E. Tautges 5 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: Stadum 2 ... Block leader: n/a

WILLMAR - Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 2, Ellary Lange 5, Kenedee Salonek 9, Jaida Reiman 20, Ella Shinn 9, Adia Laidlaw 5 … 3-point shots: Lange 1, Salonek 1, Reiman 1, Shinn 1, Laidlaw 1 … Rebound leaders: Reiman 8, Shinn 5 … Assist leader: Lange 4 … Steal leaders: Lange 2, Reiman 2 ... Block leader: none

Lake Preston 54, Dawson-Boyd 48

Lake Preston overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Dawson-Boyd in Elkton, South Dakota.

Lake Preston trailed 12-2 after the first quarter.

Junior center Katherine Dahl had 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and three blocks for Dawson-Boyd. Senior forward Laney Bartunek had 12 points and Paige Conover 11 for the Blackjacks.

Eighth-grader Hadlee Holt had 24 points and seven rebounds for Lake Preston.

Dawson-Boyd (0-15) next plays at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Canby.

LAKE PRESTON - Scoring: Marissa Rober 11, Trinity Pirlet 2, Jocyelyn Steffensen 4, Faith Steffensen 7, Hadlee Holt 24 … 3-point shots: Rober 2 … Rebound leader: Holt 7 … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: F. Steffensen 4 ... Block leader: n/a

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Chelsie Husby 2, Katherine Dahl 14, Paige Conover 11, Taylen Jorgenson 3, Allison Estling 6, Laney Bartunek 12 … 3-point shots: Dahl 1, Conover 3, Jorgenson 1 … Rebound leader: Dahl 10 … Assist leader: Conover 1 … Steal leaders: Dahl 8, Estling 6 ... Block leader: Dahl 3

ORR (S.D.) 49, Benson 20

Sophomore guard Julia Trystad had 15 points to lead Oldham-Ramona/Rutland to the victory over Benson in Colman, South Dakota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth-grader Bailey Hyland and sophomore Alivia Bickett each had 10 points for ORR.

Senior guard May Kurkowsky had 10 points to lead Benson.

The Braves return to West Central Conference play Thursday at Melrose.

Benson (0-0) 6 4 8 2 — 20

ORR (SD) 9 10 18 12— 49

BENSON - Scoring: Mya Kurkowsky 10, Adysen Himley 4, Madilyn Wrobleski 4, Kaylin Grube 2 … 3-point shots: Kurkowsky 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

ORR - Scoring: Emily Matson 2, Bailey Hyland 10, Julia Trygstad 15, Paige Hanson 4, Alivia Bickett 10, Brooklyn Hagemann 6, Alivia Spilde 2 … 3-point shots: … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

