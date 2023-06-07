Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place

SARTELL — Paynesville’s Winston Carlson wound up the 2023 season by shooting an 82 and placing in a tie for 13th place at the Section 6AA tournament Tuesday.

Carlson, a junior, also shot an 82 on Monday, the first round of the two-day tournament at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. He was the only West Central Tribune area golfer competing Wednesday after Paynesville’s boys and girls failed to make the team cut.

Albany’s boys and Pequot Lakes’ girls earned team titles and advance to the state Class AA tournament June 13-14 at The Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.

Albany finished with a 621 in the boys’ championship, four strokes better than Pequot lakes’ 625. Pequot Lakes led Albany 307-308 after the first round.

Albany’s Zac Kreuzer earned medalist honors, shooting a 71 to finish the two rounds with a 3-under-par 141.

In the girls’ competition, Pequot Lakes shot a 665, including a 328 Wednesday, to run away with the title. Albany took second with a 726.

Little Falls’ Abby Turkowski and Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger tied for medalist honors. Each shot 160. Turkowski had an 83 Tuesday and Krieger shot a 76.

The top team and the top five individuals in each gender advance to the state tournament..

Section 6AA

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Albany 308-313—621 … (2) Pequot Lakes 307-318—625 … (3) St. Cloud Cathedral 324-322—646 … (4) Staples-Motley 323-330—653

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Zac Kreuzer, A, 70-71—141 … (2) Carter White, S-M, 72-75—147 … (3) Joe Hoff, A, 75-74—149 … (4t) Chase Triebenbach, Osakis, 78-73—151 … (4t) Luke Ashbrook, Kimball, 77-74—151

PAYNESVILLE — (13t) Winston Carlson, 82-82—164

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Pequot Lakes 337-328—665 … (2) Albany 350-376—726 … (3) Little Falls 373-385—758 … (4) St. Cloud Cathedral 388-382—770

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1t) Abby Turkowski, LF, 77-83—160 … (1t) Morgan Krieger, PL, 84-76—160 … (3) Genevieve Birkeland, PL, 79-82—161 … (4) Mallory Uselman, Staples-Motley, 80-83—163 … (5) Sophia Anderson, A, 79-85—164

