Gymnastics: Willmar Cardinals take sixth at CLC championships

BRAINERD — Willmar took sixth place with 131.700 points at the Central Lakes Conference championship meet on Saturday.

The St. Cloud Crush won the conference championship with a score of 145.925. The host Warriors were second with 135.350.

Lyndi Koosman was the Cardinals’ top performer. She placed third in the all-around with a combined score of 33.925. She placed 10th in the vault (9.05) and uneven bars (8.05). Teammate Kim Joneson was 10th in the balance beam (8.325).

St. Cloud’s Taylar Schaefer took first in all four events and won the all-around with a score of 38.35.

Willmar competes in the Section 6A championship meet Saturday, Feb. 18 at Maple Lake.

TEAM SCORES — (1) St. Cloud 145.925 … (2) Brainerd 135.350 … (3) Sartell 135.000 … (4) Alexandria 133.500 … (5) Sauk Rapids 132.075 … (6) Willmar 131.700 … (7) Fergus Falls 130.325

ALL-AROUND — (1) Taylar Schaefer, SC, 38.35 … (2) Liberty Kosloski, SR, 34.35 … (3) Lyndi Koosman, W, 33.925

VAULT — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.8 … (2) Lainey Stavish, Sar, 9.6 … (3) Brenna Deason, Br, 9.55 … (10) Koosman, W, 9.05

BARS — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.5 … (2) Sena Lunning, SC, 8.75 … (3) Camryn Balfanz, SC, 8.5 … (10) Koosman, W, 8.05

BEAM — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.5 … (2) Maddie Anderson, SC, 9.2 … (3) Madisyn Hengel, SC, 9.0 … (10) Kim Joneson, W, 8.325

FLOOR — (1) Schaefer, SC, 9.55 … (2) Anderson, SC, 9.4 … (3) Kosloski, SR, 9.05 … (17) Koosman, W, 8.6