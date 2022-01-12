99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep Gymnastics Roundup: NLS earns a big win over Willmar

Fifth-ranked Wildcats beat Cardinals in a match-up of Section 6A teams

011222.S.WCT.NLS Gym Anderson.jpg
NLS' Cierra Anderson competes in the vault in a non-conference meet against Willmar Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
January 11, 2022 at 11:34 PM

WILLMAR — Since 2018, Willmar and New London-Spicer have been the top teams in Section 6A gymnastics.

From 2018-20, the Cardinals represented the section at the state tournament. Last season, the Wildcats were the ones to break the streak, going to state and placing fifth.

Looking to make a repeat trip to state later this season, NLS was able to best its section rival Tuesday night at Willmar High School.

The Wildcats, ranked fifth in Class A, beat the Cardinals 139.775-132.400.

011222.S.WCT.NLS Gym Nelson.jpg
NLS's Quinn Nelson performs her uneven bars routine during a non-conference dual against Willmar Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NLS sophomore Ciera Anderson was the all-around champion with a combined score of 35.625. Willmar sophomore Lyndi Koosman was second with 35.025 and NLS freshman Abby Knudsen placed third at 34.10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson took the top spot in the vault with 9.3 and the uneven bars with 8.675. She was also second in the beam at 8.7 and third on the floor exercise with 8.95.

The Wildcats’ Taylor Knudsen won the balance beam with a score of 8.8.

Koosman won the floor with a 9.3 while also taking second in bars at 8.625.

NLS’ next two meets are at home with Wright County Conference duals against Dassel-Cokato on Friday and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Willmar is on the road for its next meet on Tuesday, Jan. 18 against 15th-ranked (Class AA) Sartell.

011222.S.WCT.Willmar Gym Smith.jpg
Willmar junior Sophia Smith poses after landing on her uneven bars routine during a non-conference dual against NLS Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

NLS 139.755, Willmar 132.40

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 35.625 … (2) Lyndi Koosman, W, 35.025 … (3) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 34.10

VAULT — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.300 … (2) A. Knudsen, NLS, 9.250 … (3) Quinn Nelson, NLS, 9.200

BARS — (1) Anderson, NLS, 8.675 … (2) Koosman, W, 8.625 … (3) A. Knudsen, NLS, 8.500

BEAM — (1) Taylor Knudsen, NLS, 8.8 … (2) Anderson, NLS, 8.700 … (3) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 8.500

FLOOR — (1) Koosman, W, 9.300 … (2) Preheim, NLS, 9.050 … (3) Anderson, NLS, 8.950

B/KMS 134.750, P/EV-W 112.150

Competing for the first time in 2022, Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg cruised to a victory against Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins at Benson.

The Braves, ranked 12th in Class A, were led by Libby McGeary. She won the all-around with a combined score of 35.1, with wins in the vault (9.35) and uneven bars (9.0).

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere for Benson/KMS, Gwen Wilcox took first in the balance beam at 8.15, and Elise Duncan won the floor exercise with a 9.1.

ALL-AROUND — (1) Libby McGeary, B/KMS, 35.1 (2) Lexie Hoberg, B/KMS, 32.45 (3) Tristen Lamberson, 28.2

VAULT — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.35 (2) Torie Andrews, B/KMS, 8.8 (3) Leya Teicher, P/EVW, 8.6

BARS — (1) McGeary, B/KMS, 9.0 (2) Taylor Rohner-Swart, B/KMS, 8.2 (3) Elise Duncan, B/KMS, 7.95

BEAM — (1) Gwen Wilcox, B/KMS, 8.15 (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 8.0 (3) Hoberg, B/KMS, 7.8

FLOOR — (1) Duncan, B/KMS, 9.1 (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 8.75 (3) Andrews, B/KMS, 8.7

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report