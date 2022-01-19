Prep Gymnastics Roundup: Sartell snatches CLC win over Willmar

SARTELL — Sartell, ranked 15th in Class AA in the latest state gymnastics poll, got the home victory over Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference dual, 140.475-130.075.

The Sabres’ Ella Simmons won the all-around with a score of 36.475. The Cardinals’ Lyndi Koosman finished second at 34.575.

Simmons won the balance beam with a score of 9.2. Teammates Lainey Stavish (vault, 9.3) and Morgan Webber (uneven bars, 9.15) also took first place.

Koosman was the winner of the floor exercise with a score of 9.25. She also took third in the bars at 8.425. Kim Joneson added a third-place finish for Willmar in the beam with an 8.6.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Cardinals host Litchfield. The non-conference dual is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Sartell 140.475, Willmar 130.075

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ella Simmons, S, 36.475 (2) Lyndi Koosman, W, 34.575 (3) Anna Haehn, S, 33.95

VAULT — (1) Lainey Stavish, S, 9.3 (2) Simmons, S, 9.0 (3) Haehn, S, 8.95

BARS — (1) Morgan Webber, S, 9.15 (2) Simmons, S, 9.05 (3) Koosman, W, 8.425

BEAM — (1) Simmons, S, 9.2 (2) Kendra Deragisch, S, 8.775 (3) Kim Joneson, W, 8.6

FLOOR — (1) Koosman, W, 9.25 (2) Simmons, S, 9.225 (3) Haehn, S, 8.85

NLS triangular

Hosting Dassel-Cokato and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, New London-Spicer won its home triangular with a score of 139.650.

Ciera Anderson won the all-around for the Wildcats with a score of 35.05, followed by teammate Abby Knudsen with 34.85.

Anderson finished first in the vault with a 9.35. Kamryn Quenemoen took the top spot in the uneven bars (8.55), and Kaitlyn Preheim won the floor exercise (9.15) for NLS.

“We had an OK night,” said Wildcats head coach Cindy Jacobson. “We were able to compete (with) almost all of the gymnasts on the team for one of the last home meets. Kamryn was able to compete in three events and she did a nice job with her broken toe. We still left a lot of points out there, so we need to keep cleaning up the routines and we will get back to where we were.

“We haven’t had a full squad since before Christmas, but the younger girls are really stepping up and doing a nice job for us.”

TEAM SCORES — (1) New London-Spicer 139.650 (2) Dassel-Cokato 135.225 (3) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 111.275

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 35.05 (2) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 34.85 (3) Lauren Abfalter, DC, 34.8

VAULT — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.35 (2) Kamryn Quenemoen, NLS, 9.1 (3) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 9.05

BARS — (1) Quenemoen, NLS, 8.55 (2) Anderson, NLS, 8.45 (3) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 8.375

BEAM — (1) Abfalter, DC, 9.05 (2) Preheim, NLS, 8.7 (3) Knudsen, NLS, 8.65

FLOOR — (1) Preheim, NLS, 9.15 (2) Anderson, NLS, 9.0 (3) Knudsen, NLS, 8.85

