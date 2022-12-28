Hockey Roundup: A win a long time coming for Willmar Cardinals

ST. CLOUD — The Willmar Cardinals earned their first win since Dec. 2 with a 4-1 Central Lakes Conference girls hockey victory Tuesday over the St. Cloud Crush at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

Willmar utilized a three-goal second period to improve to 6-4-1 this season.

“It was big,” Cardinals head coach Eric Setrum said. “We’ve had a couple of postponements and reschedules and a couple of losses and a tie. It was good to get back in the win column against a pretty good club. We’re pretty happy with the outcome.”

Six skaters posted one point for Willmar. Makenna Larson scored to help the Cardinals take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Then, Macee Hansen, Chloe Lownsbury and Lauren Eilers each scored in the second period. Avery Olson and Sophia Quinn each had an assist.

Setrum was proud of the all-around team effort.

“Everybody played well, every line played well,” Setrum said. “We give out a game puck every game and we had a lot of players to choose from and I told them that’s what we want to have every night because we need to play together well as a team to have success.”

Setrum awarded the game puck to Lauren Eilers.

“She had a good, solid game,” Setrum said. “She was in the right place a lot of times, she intercepted the puck at center ice, got in on a breakaway, and scored. She had a couple of other really good chances.

“We had four or five girls that we could’ve easily chose. That’s a good problem to have. Lauren’s sister (Erin) played really well in net.”

Erin Eilers made 28 saves on 29 shots faced.

Willmar returns to action against Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Hutchinson’s Burich Arena.

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 1

Willmar (5-4-1) 1 3 0 — 4

St. Cloud (4-6-0) 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Makenna Larson (Avery Olson), 1:39.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Macee Hansen (unassisted), 8:10 … (3) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Sophia Quinn), 10:36 … (4) W: Lauren Eilers (unassisted), 14:28 … (5) SC: Jenna Amundson (unassisted), 16:59.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Erin Eilers 28/29 … St. Cloud: Abby Stevens 22/26

Windom 6, MBA 3

Ella Dockter and Marissa Becker each scored two goals to lead Windom past Morris/Benson Area in the MBA Storm Holiday Classic at Lee Community Center in Morris.

Karlie Bruns scored two goals and Phoebe Overlie added another for the Storm, who tied the game up at 2-2 early in the second period before Windom added three more goals.

Windom (4-5-0) 2 3 1 — 6

MBA (4-8-0) 0 2 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Ella Dockter (unassisted), 1:00 … (2) W: Marissa Becker (Lyvia McManigle), 10:08.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Charli Erdahl, Ava Breuer), 2:37 … (4) MBA: Phoebe Overlie (unassisted), 3:53 … (5) W: Becker (Marenna Bang), 13:19 … (6) W: Dockter (unassisted), 14:42 … (7) W: Madelyn Schumacher (Bang), 15:05.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) W: Madyson Fredin (Dockter), 11:11 … (9) MBA: Bruns (unassisted), 16:50.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Windom: Fiona Robillard 18/21 … MBA: Breuer 27/33

Rock Ridge 4, Litchfield/D-C 3

Rock Ridge edged Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Iron Trail Motors Events Center in Virginia.

Rock Ridge, made up of students from Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert, scored two goals six seconds apart in the third period to rally from a 3-2 deficit. Scoring both of them was Ayla Troutwine, who scored at 7:02 and then again at 7:08 to give her a hat trick.

Stella Hillman, Lydia Schultz and Camryn Iverson scored goals for L/DC.

Litchfield/D-C (6-6-0) 1 2 0 — 3

Rock Ridge (7-8-0) 1 1 2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Stella Hillmann (unassisted) :46, SH … (2) RR: Mayme Scott (unassisted) 14:49, SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) RR: Ayla Troutwine (Scott, Natalie Bergman) :33, PP … (4) LDC: Lydia Schultz (Kira Kuechle) 9:46 … (5) LDC: Camryn Iverson (Krista Tormanen, Hillmann) 16:25, PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) RR: Troutwine (Scott) 7:02 … (7) Troutwine (unassisted) 7:08.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 8/12 … Rock Ridge: Nola Kwiatkowski 31/34

Dodge County 3, River Lakes 1

River Lakes fell to Dodge County in the consolation bracket of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine.

The Stars (4-6-1) play Marshall for seventh place in the Gold Division of the tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Schwan’s Super Rink 2.

Marshall fell 4-0 to Delano/Rockford in the other consolation semifinal.

Dodge County (11-3) and Delano/Rockford play for the consolation championship at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In the championship semifinals, Duluth Marshall beat Mankato East 3-2 and Mounds View/Irondale beat Luverne 3-2. The championship between Duluth Marshall and Mounds View/Irondale is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the TRIA Arena.

Boys Hockey

MBA 11, Redwood Valley 0

Ryan Tollifson and Charlie Goff each had hat tricks in Morris/Benson Area’s victory over Redwood Valley at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

Tolifson also had three assists and Goff had one for the Storm. Cole Blume added two goals and two assists and Hunter LeClaire contributed a goal and three assists for MBA.

Christopher Danielson recorded 11 saves to earn the shutout for the Storm.

MBA is scheduled to play Prairie Centre at 2 p.m. Thursday in the next round of the MBA Storm Holiday Classic at the Lee Community Center.

Redwood Valley (0-6-0) 0 0 0 — 0

MBA (2-6-0) 4 3 4 — 11

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Brady Peterson, Hunter LeClair) 1:02 … (2) MBA: Charlie Goff (Zach Wrobleski, LeClair) 4:38 … (3) MBA: Goff (Tolifson) 6:08 … (4) MBA: LeClair (Goff, Cole Blume) 14:16.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) MBA: Goff (Tolifson, Wrobleski) 2:14 … (6) MBA: Tollifson (Goff, LeClair) 7:28 … (7) MBA: Logan Hadfield (Wrobleski) 15:49.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) MBA: Blume (Trevor Buss) 3:57 … (9) MBA: Tolifson (unassisted) 6:26 … 910) MBA: Buss (Blake Bruns, Blume) 7:11 … (10) MBA: Blume (unassisted) 13:39.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Redwood Valley: Camden Cilek 56/67 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 11/11