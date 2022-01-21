Hockey Roundup: Late goal dooms Willmar girls against Sartell/Sauk Rapids

SARTELL — Down a player in the final stretch, Sartell/Sauk Rapids’ Kelly Carriere came up in the clutch.

Carriere scored an unassisted short-handed goal with 31 seconds left to play to give the Stormin’ Sabres a 2-1 victory over Willmar in Central Lakes Conference girls hockey action.

After a scoreless first period, Sartell/Sauk Rapids punched in the first goal with an unassisted mark from Erika Johnson at 2:45 of the second.

The Cardinals tied it up at 11:46 of the second after a tally from senior Nina Dawson. Becca Dawson had an assist on the play.

Between the pipes, Halle Mortensen made 18 saves for Willmar. Morgan Dorn had 23 stops for the Stormin’ Sabres.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals’ next game is at 11 a.m. Saturday in Marshall against the Tigers at Red Baron Arena.

Girls

Sartell/SR 2, Willmar 1

Willmar (10-10-0) 0 1 0 — 1

Sartell/SR (4-14-1) 0 1 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No goals.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) SSR: Erika Johnson (unassisted), 2:45 … (2) W: Nina Dawson (Becca Dawson), 11:46.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) SSR: Kelly Carriere (unassisted), 16:29 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Halle Mortensen 18/20 … Sartell/SR: Morgan Dorn 23/24.

Minnesota River 3, Litchfield/D-C 0

Despite being outshot 48-9, Minnesota River was the team to find the back of the net in a non-conference shutout win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Le Sueur.

MeKenna Mueller and Anna Pavlo each had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs.

Litchfield/D-C plays Delano/Rockford at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Delano.

Litchfield/D-C (9-9-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Minn. River (9-10-0) 1 1 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MR: Darbi Dunning (Sophia Doherty, Macie Portner), 1:19.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) MR: Anna Pavlo (MeKenna Mueller), 11:45.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) MR: Mueller (Pavlo), 11:14.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 5/7; Janelle Quast 1/2 … Minn. River: Amilia Messer 48/48

River Lakes 4, Pine City 2

Nineteenth-ranked (Class A) River Lakes moved to 12-9-0 following a non-conference win over Pine City in Richmond.

Winners of three straight, the Stars are back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys

Sauk Rapids 6, Willmar 2

Sauk Rapids secured its second Central Lakes Conference win of the season, beating Willmar at Sports Arena East at Sauk Rapids.

The Storm are now 2-4 in the CLC (5-11-0 overall) while the Cardinals drop to 0-5 (4-9-0 overall).

Willmar next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Marshall.

Delano/Rockford 3, Litchfield/D-C 0

Going 3-for-4 on the power play, Delano/Rockford secured the shutout victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in Wright County Conference play at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Joe Scheck, Anders Peterson and Gunnar Paulson all scored goals for the seventh-ranked (Class A) Tigers.

Travis Halonen made 39 saves for the Dragons in the loss.

Litchfield/D-C plays Minnesota River at 1 p.m. Saturday in Litchfield.

Delano/Rock. (11-5-1) 0 1 2 — 3

Litchfield/D-C (9-6-1) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No goals.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) DR: Joe Scheck (Will Brown), 3:47 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (2) DR: Anders Peterson (Aiden Leaver), 4:06 PP … (3) DR: Gunnar Paulson (Drew Dorsey, Brown), 5:28 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Delano/Rock.: Drew Dorsey 17/17 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 39/42.