Prep hockey roundup: River Lakes storms past Willmar, 7-0

WILLMAR — The River Lakes boys hockey team got four goals from Jacob Philippi and two more from Bradey Blaschko in a 7-0 Central lakes Conference victory over Willmar on Thursday night at the Willmar Civic Center.

The Stars improved their record to 2-7-1 with the victory. Willmar fell to 4-4.

Chase Schulzetenberg also scored for River Lakes, which out-shot Willmar 32-20.

Ashton Fischer made 20 saves in goal for the shutout.

Willmar is host to Sartell at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center. River Lakes at a game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Cambridgei at the Isanti County Area David C. Johnson Civic Arena in Isanti.

Boys hockey

River Lakes 7, Willmar 0

River Lakes (2-7-1) 3 3 1 — 7

Willmar (4-4-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Jacob Philippi (Bradey Blaschko), 8:23 … (2) RL: Blaschko (Philippi), 11:24 … (3) RL: Philippi (Bennett Schultz), 16:14 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) RL: Philippi (Blake Schultz, Jace Griffin), 6:45 … (5) RL: Chase Schulzetenberg (Sam Hanson), 7:17 … (6) RL: Blaschko (Anthony Fink, Blake Schultz), 10:34 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) RL: Philippi (Fink), 5:10 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 20/20 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 25/32

Delano/Rockford 3, Litchfield/D-C 1

Delano/Rockford surprised Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato with the Wright County Conference victory at the Delano Area Sports Arena.

Delano/Rockford now has a 6-4 record. Litchfield/D-C is ranked sixth in the state in Class A and is now 8-2-1. The Dragons play Hutcinbson at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Litchfield Civic Center.

Girls hockey

Willmar 3, Brainerd/Little Falls 2

Makenna Larson scored all three of Willmar’s goals in the Central Lakes Conference victory over the Brainerd/Little Falls Flyin’ Warriors at Exchange Arena in Little Falls.

Brainerd/LF led 1-0 after the first period. Larson then scored two of her goals in the second period, the first at 3:37 off an assist from Jayda Richter. The second came at 8:42 and featured assists from Macee Hansen and Birgit Figenskau.

After Molly Pohlkamp scored on the power play for Brainerd/LF 48 seconds into the third period, Larson got the eventual game-winner a short time later at 3:39. Chloe Lownsbury earned the assist.

Halle Mortensen made 29 saves in goal for the Cardinals, who were out-shot 31-16.

Willmar plays River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Paynesville.

Willmar (7-4-1) 0 2 1 — 3

Brainerd/Little Falls (7-6-2) 1 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) BLF: Kenda Couture (Lucy Peterson) 16:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Makenna Larson (Jayda Richter) 3:37 … (3) W: Larson (Macee Hansen, Birgit Figenskau) 8:42.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) BLF: Molly Pohlkamp (Macy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) :48, PP … (5) Larson (Chloe Lownsbury) 3:39.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Halle Mortensen 29/31 … Brainerd/Little Falls: Ericha Folden 13/16

Litchfield/D-C 7, MBA 0

Seven players scored goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in its victory over the Morris/Benson Area Storm in Litchfield.

Amelia Benson, Gabby Robertson, Julia Peter, Stella Hillmann, Grace Braaten, Krista Tormanen and Camryn Iverson all tallied goals for the Dragons.

Kira Kuechle made 12 saves for the shutout.

MBA (4-10-0) 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (8-6-0) 2 3 2 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Amelia Benson (Grace Braaten), 3:31 … (2) L/D-C: Gabby Robertson (unassisted), 10:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) L/D-C: Julia Peter (Camryn Iverson, Robertson), 2:58 … (4) L/D-C: Stella Hillmann (unassisted), 4:45 … (5) L/D-C: Braaten (Lydia Schultz, Peter), 6:35.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) L/D-C: Krista Tormanen (Abby Woelfel), 6:53 … (7) L/D-C: Iverson (Peter, Hillmann), 11:54 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Ava Breuer 39/46 … Lithcfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 12/12

Fergus Falls 3, River Lakes 2

Fergus Falls improved to 13-4 with the Central Lakes Conference victory over River Lakes at the Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

River Lakes fell to 4-8-1.

Fergus Falls is ranked 11th in the state in Class A.

River Lakes next plays Northern Lakes at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hallett Community Center in Crosby. Northern Lakes beat Detroit Lakes 9-1 on Thursday.