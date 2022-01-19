Prep Hockey Roundup: Willmar claims a big CLC victory over Brainerd/Little Falls

WILLMAR — Though they sit at the bottom of the Central Lakes Conference, the Willmar girls hockey team proved to be a tough team to knock off on Tuesday.

Despite being outshot 21-10, the Cardinals managed to knock off CLC-leading Brainerd/Little Falls 1-0 at the Willmar Civic Center.

The Flyin’ Warriors entered the game 6-1 in the CLC and ranked No. 20 in Class AA.

After 47 minutes of scoreless hockey, Willmar senior Kessa Mara finally put a goal up on the board. With 2:19 left in the game, Mara put the puck past Brainerd/Little Falls goaltender Emily Johnson for the unassisted goal.

Between the pipes, Cardinals junior Halle Mortenson got her first shutout of the season, stopping 21 shots. It was her first win since Dec. 2 against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. She is 3-3-0 this season with a 2.67 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

Now at 10-9-0 overall (2-7-0 CLC), Willmar travels to Sartell to face Sartell/Sauk Rapids in conference play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Girls Hockey

Willmar 1, Brainerd/LF 0

Brainerd/LF (12-8-0) 0 0 0 — 0

Willmar (10-9-0) 0 0 1 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No goals.

SECOND PERIOD – No goals.

THIRD PERIOD – (1) W: Kessa Mara (unassisted), 14:41.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – BLF: Emily Johnson 9/10 … W: Halle Mortensen 21/21.

River Lakes 3, Buffalo 0

Kayden Roeske made 21 saves for River Lakes to get the shutout in a non-conference win at Buffalo.

Jordyn Bebus had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Abby Storms and Kianna Roeske also had goals for River Lakes.

The Stars are at Richmond Thursday, hosting Pine City for a 7:15 p.m. game.

River Lakes (11-9-0) 1 0 2 — 3

Buffalo (5-15-1) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Abby Storms (Alya McLellan, Brianna Wileman), 1:58.

SECOND PERIOD – No goals.

THIRD PERIOD – (2) RL: Kianna Roeske (Jordyn Bebus, Sophia Hess), 0:35 … (3) RL: Bebus (Hess), 14:10.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – RL: Kaydence Roeske 21/21 … B: Madeline Mootz 49/52.

MBA 2, Prairie Centre 2 (OT)

Third-period goals by Taryn Bent and Karlie Burns helped Morris/Benson Area tie things up with Prairie Centre in regulation. Neither team scored in overtime as the Storm and North Stars tied at the Sauk Centre Civic Arena.

Ava Breuer made 17 saves for MBA.

The Storm host Fairmont at 7 p.m. Friday in Morris.

MBA (1-14-1) 0 0 2 0 — 2

Prairie Centre (3-12-1) 1 0 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) PC: Natasha Ledwig (Faith Zigan), 15:57.

SECOND PERIOD – No goals.

THIRD PERIOD – (2) MBA: Taryn Bent (Kortney Sarmasak), 4:03 … (3) PC: Maddy Koltes (Kyra Swanson, Zigan), 8:28 … (4) MBA: Karlie Burns (Bent), 15:57.

OVERTIME – No goals.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – PC: Kennedy Lemke 44/46 … MBA: Ava Breuer 17/19.

Boys Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 7, MBA 2

Daniel Estrada and Zachary Zwilling both had two goals to pace Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in a win over Morris/Benson Area in Morris.

Zwilling also had an assist in the victory. Gavyn Lund added a goal and two helpers for the Dragons.

Tim Blume and Ian Rajewsky each had goals for the host Storm.

Litchfield/D-C is back at home at 7 p.m. Thursday against Delano. MBA hosts Fairmont at 5 p.m. Friday in Morris.

Litchfield/D-C (9-5-1) 1 3 3 — 7

MBA (6-8-1) 0 1 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Daniel Estrada (Grant Grochow), 8:36 SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) LDC: Zachary Zwilling (unassisted), 0:29 … (3) LDC: Connor Taber (Jaxon Gustafson, Gavin Hanson), 5:57 … (4) MBA: Tim Blume (unassisted), 10:57 … (5) LDC: Estrada (Grant Haataja), 15:32.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) LDC: Wyatt Larson (Zwilling, Gavyn Lund), 3:15 … (7) LDC: Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Lund), 3:40 … (8) MBA: Ian Rajewsky (Brady Pederson), 9:58 … (9) LDC: Lund (unassisted), 10:36.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Travis Halonen 11/13 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 30/37.