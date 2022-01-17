Prep Hockey Roundup: Willmar girls claw back in third

WILLMAR — Makenna Larson notched a pair of goals, and Nina Dawson and Kessa Mara also scored. It helped the Willmar girls hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C had the early lead, getting a first-period goal by Lydia Schultz off an assist from Olivia Robertson at 6:18.

The Dragons maintained their 1-0 lead until Larson scored on the power play at 15:29 in the second period.

Willmar then scored three times in the third to put it away. Dawson also scored on the power play at 41 seconds. Larson got her second goal on an assist from Gretchen Volk at 8:50. Mara then wrapped up the scoring at 14:31.

Bryann Grieger made 12 saves in goal for the Cardinals.

Willmar is host to Brainerd/Little Falls in a Central Lakes Conference game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center. Litchfield/D-C plays Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Le Sueur Community Center.

Girls

Willmar 4, Litchfield/D-C 1

Litchfield/D-C (9-8-1) 1 0 0 — 1

Willmar (9-9-0) 0 1 3 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Lydia Schultz (Olivia Robertson), 6:18.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Makenna Larson (Nina Dawson, Hannah Bredesen), 15:29 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Dawson (Larson, Kessa Mara), 0:41 PP … (4) W: Larson (Gretchen Volk), 8:50 … (5) W: Mara (Dawson), 14:31.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Kira Kuechle 18/22 … W: Brynn Grieger 12/13.

River Lakes 6, Bemidji 0

Jumping out to a 3-0 first-period lead and tacking on two power-play goals in the second, River Lakes got the shutout win over Bemidji Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Sophia Hess had two goals and two assists for the Stars, followed by a two-goal, one-assist effort from Kianna Roeske.

Kaydence Roeske blanked the Lumberjacks, making 21 saves. It was Kaydence’s third shutout this season. She allows 2.21 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

River Lakes is host to Pine City at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Richmond Arena.

River Lakes (10-9-1) 3 2 1 — 6

Bemidji (3-13-2) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Sophia Hess (Jordyn Bebus), 6:20 … (2) RL: Kianna Roeske (Hess, Bebus), 14:14 … (3) RL: Brianna Wileman (Abby Storms), 15:04.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) RL: Ayla McLellan (Hess, Paige Blattner), 10:42 PP … (5) RL: Hess (Blattner, Roeske), 15:27 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) RL: Roeske (unassisted), 16:10.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – RL: Kaydence Roeske 21/21 … B: Payton Weidemann 21/26 (34:00); Ava Myhre 12/13 (17:00).

Boys

Litchfield/D-C 5, Willmar 0

Daniel Estrada had two first-period goals to help Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato get past Willmar at the Willmar Civic Center.

Travis Halonen made 16 saves to record the shutout in goal.

Braxton Held stopped 59 of 64 shots for Willmar.

Willmar next plays at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Sauk Rapids at Sports Arena East. Litchfield/D-C hits the road to play the Morris/Benson Area Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

Litchfield/D-C (7-5-1) 2 1 2 — 5

Willmar (4-7-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Daniel Estrada (unassisted), time unavailable … (2) LDC: Estrada (Jack Hillmann, Keyton Johnson), time unavailable.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Zachary Zwilling (Grant Haataja), time unavailable.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) LDC: Ryan Schutz (Wyatt Larson, Zwilling), time unavailable … (5) LDC: Name unavailable, time unavailable.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Travis Halonen 16/16 … W: Braxton Heid 59/64.

MBA Storm 5, Marshall 1

After Marshall tied it at 1-1 in the second period, Morris/Benson Area scored four unanswered goals to collect the home victory at the Benson Civic Center.

In the third period, Trevor Buss, Brady DeHaan and Kaleb Breuer all tallied goals for the Storm. Christopher Danielson stopped 23 of 24 shots to get the victory.

MBA will host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

Marshall (7-9-0) 0 1 0 — 1

MBA Storm (6-7-1) 1 1 3 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Cole Blum (Brady DeHaan), 8:19.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) M: Name unavailable (Gabe Sherman, Malachi Klemm), 5:03 … (3) MBA: Name unavailable (Tim Blume, Tyler Hadfield), 5:27.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) MBA: Trevor Buss (Hunter Blume, Hadfield), 12:34 PP … (5) MBA: DeHaan (C. Blume), 13:59 … (6) MBA: Kaleb Breuer (T. Blume, Ian Rajewsky), 14:51.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – M: Ezra Maurice 27/32 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 23/24.

