Prep roundup: Cards get started in the pool

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls swimming and diving team took to the water for the first time in the 2023 season.

Hosting the six-team Willmar Invitational Thursday, the Cardinals finished in fourth place with 364.5 points.

Melrose took the team title with 662.5, beating St. Cloud Tech (539) and Sauk Centre (402). Morris/Minnewaska (183) was fifth and Montevideo (174) finished sixth.

Willmar senior Cate Brogren comes up for air during the 200-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Led by senior Aubrey Schueler, the host Cardinals had seven top-five finishes.

Schueler won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.46 seconds. She followed that up with a second-place showing in the 100 butterfly at 1:02.20.

Willmar junior Kaylee Hurley swims the butterfly portion of the 200-yard individual medley at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Another senior, Cate Brogren, was second in the 500 freestyle (5:50.16) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:13.48).

Willmar’s 200 freestyle relay placed third and both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay took fourth.

Morris/Minnewaska senior Soffia Stadtherr swims the butterfly in the 200-yard individual medley at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Morris/Minnewaska’s Clare Barnstuble was second in diving at 186.50. Melena Longtin placed third in the 50 freestyle (26.10) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (59.70). Lyla Stadtherr added a fifth-place finish in the 50 freestyle (26.61). The Gators tacked on a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Montevideo sophomore Addison Pauling races down the lane in the 200-yard freestyle at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Montevideo’s Elizabeth O’Malley had the Thunder Hawks’ top finish, placing fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.52). The 200 medley relay team also placed fifth.

Willmar has its first Central Lakes Conference dual on Tuesday at Alexandria.

Willmar junior Aly Johnson swims the backstroke in the 200-yard individual medley at the Willmar Invitational on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Willmar High School. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Girls Swimming

Willmar Invitational

TEAM SCORES – (1) Melrose 662.5 … (2) St. Cloud Tech 539 … (3) Sauk Centre 402 … (4) Willmar 364.5 … (5) Morris/Minnewaska Gators 183 … (6) Montevideo 174

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Melrose 1:55.04 … (4) Willmar (Marin Wallestad, Julia Lindquist, Aubrey Schueler, Noelle Becker) 2:02.89 … (5) Montevideo (Isabel Norman, Elizabeth O’Malley, Carly Kranz, Lauren Dove) 2:05.46 … (8) Morris/Minnewaska (Soffia Stadtherr, Lyla Stadtherr, Mesa Kittelson, Isabel Guerra) 2:11.76

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Maggie Cole, SCT, 2:05.03 … (5) Cate Brogren, Will, 2:13.48200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Hallie Drossel, Mel, 2:16.53 … (7) Aly Johnson, Will, 2:41.89 … (8) Kaylee Hurley, Will, 2:44.05 … (9) Carly Kranz, Monte, 2:44.33 … (10) Wallestad, Will, 2:45.39

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Schueler, Will, 25.46 … (3) Melena Longtin, M/M, 26.10 … (5) L. Stadtherr, M/M, 26.61DIVING – (1) Kendall Dvorak, SCT, 190.15 … (2) Clare Barnstuble, M/M, 186.50 … (6) Ella Roering, M/M, 164.50 … (9) O’Malley, Monte, 145.15

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Kierstyn Nelson, SCT, 1:01.29 … (2) Schueler, Will, 1:02.20 … (6) Hurley, Will, 1:09.69 … (9) Kitelson, M/M, 1:13.36 … (10) Amelia Tauber, Will, 1:13.75

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Katelyn Siers, SCT, 57.48 … (4) Longtin, M/M, 59.70 … (6) Dove, Monte, 1:01.17 … (8) Becker, Will, 1:01.75

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Maren Nelson, SCT, 5:48.78 … (2) Brogren, Will, 5:50.16 … (9) Tangh Conklin, Will, 6:32.78

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Melrose 1:45.88 … (3) Willmar (Schueler, Tauber, Becker, Brogren) 1:48.34 … (5) Morris/Minnewaska (Sage Barnstuble, S. Stadtherr, L. Stadtherr, Longtin) 1:53.14 … (6) Montevideo (Gracyn Reiffenberger, Kranz, Pauling, Dove) 1:56.41 … (7) Willmar (Lindquist, Kaelyn Swenson, Sarah Kelpe, Kinley Newberg) 1:57.19

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Cole, SCT, 1:04.32 … (7) Wallestad, Will, 1:10.41 … (9) Johnson, Will, 1:13.51 … (10) Norman, Monte, 1:15.35

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Drossel, Mel, 1:08.08 … (5) O’Malley, Monte, 1:19.52 … (6) Lindquist, Will, 1:23.15 … (9) Kelpe, Will, 1:25.28

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Cloud Tech, 3:51.16 … (4) Willmar (Hurley, Johnson, Tauber, Brogren), 4:12.33 … (6) Morris/Minnewaska (Guerra, S. Barnstuble, S. Stadtherr, Longtin), 4:20.63 … (8) Montevideo (Pauling, Reiffenberger, Norman, Dove), 4:26.57

Volleyball

Albany Invitational

New London-Spicer wound up in fourth place at the Albany Invitational, going 1-1 in pool play and then beating Watertown-Mayer 25-23, 25-21 and St. Cloud Cathedral 25-19, 25-14 in the second-place bracket.

Team scores

New London-Spicer 2, Big Lake 0 (25-12, 25-16)

Sauk Centre 2, NLS 0 (25-10, 25-18)

NLS 2, Watertown-Mayer 0 (25-23, 25-21)

NLS 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0 (25-19, 25-14)

How Area Teams Fared

New London-Spicer

Serving (aces): Kendra Gerhardson 4, Dakota Rich 8, Piper Barney 3, Abby Knudsen 3, Avery Newman 3, Ava Carlson 3, Grayce Reigstad 2, Emma Madison 9 … Set assists: Gerhardson 23, Rich 38, Barney 1, Carlson 2, Reigstad 1 … Hitting (kills): Gerhardson 13, Rich 3, Barney 17, Knudsen 1, Newman 1, Carlson 18, Caskey 7, Madison 11 … Blocking (aces): Gerhardson 2, Barney 2, Carlson 4 … Digs (5 or more): Gerhardson 17, Rich 28, Barney 26, Knudsen 10, Newman 10, Reigstad 6, Ayla Caskey 6, Madison 10, Hannah Moline 8

Rush City tournament

Litchfield went 0-3 at the Rush City Tournament, falling to host Rush City, Hill-Murray and Rock Ridge.

Litchfield next competes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson.

Team scores

Rush City 2, Litchfield 0

Hill-Murray 2, Litchfield 1

Rock Ridge 2, Litchfield 1

HLWW tournament

Paynesville went 3-1 at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Tournament and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was 0-3.

The Bulldogs beat Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-1, Mora 2-0 and Melrose 2-0 before falling to the host Lakers 2-1.

ACGC lost to Kimball 2-0, Melrose 2-1 and Mound-Westonka 2-0.

Team scores

Kimball 2, ACGC 0 (25-15, 26-24)

Melrose 2, ACGC 1 (25-19, 18-25, 15-12)

Mound-Westonka 2, ACGC 0 (25-19, 25-14)

HLWW 2, Paynesville 1 (10-25, 25-20, 16-14)

Paynesville 2, BLHS 1 (25-23, 22-25, 15-13)

Paynesville 2, Mora 0 (25-16, 25-18)

Paynesville 2, Melrose 0 (25-21, 25-19)

How Area Teams Fared

ACGC

Stats not available

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Flanders 5, Kaydence Roeske 5, Ava Martinson 2, Kylie Pauls 2, Rayna Spanier 2 … Set assists: Spanier 79, Grace Roberg 11, Roeske 7, Pauls 3, Flanders 2, Emma Kolstad 1 … Hitting (kills): Flanders 39, Roeske 18, Spanier 14, Kolstad 12, Maddie Frieler 12, Finley Anfinson 6, Martinson 1, Roberg 1 … Blocking (aces): Flanders 5, Anfinson 3, Frieler 2.5, Spanier 1.5, Kolstad 1.5, Roeske 0.5 … Digs (5 or more): Roberg 55, Spanier 38, Pauls 28, Roeske 25, Flanders 17