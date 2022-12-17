Prep Roundup: NLS Wildcat gymnasts shine

NEW LONDON — Ciera Anderson helped the New London-Spicer gymnastics team dominate Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday night.

NLS beat Paynesville/EV-W, 134.6-113.3.

Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins senior Leya Teicher celebrates with her teammates after competing in the uneven bars while taking on New London-Spicer on Friday, December 16, 2022, in New London.

NLS had the top three finishers in the all-around scoring. Anderson took first with 35.075 points. Abby Knudsen and Kaisa Williams followed at 33.625 and 32.650, respectively.

Anderson also earned titles in three of the four events. She won the vault, uneven bars and balance beam titles.

Anderson’s highest scoring routine of her all-around came on floor, scoring 9.175. Knudsen earned the floor title with a score of 9.275.

New London-Spicer sophomore Abby Knudsen focuses while taking part in the varsity uneven bars while competing against Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins in New London on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Only two other routines scored more than nine points in the meet. They came from Anderson and Knudsen. Anderson scored 9.050 on vault and Knudsen followed with a 9.000.

NLS returns to action against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Benson High School.

Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins freshman McKenna Barten leaps into the air during her floor routine while competing against New London-Spicer on Friday, December 16, 2022, in New London.

NLS 134.6, Paynesville/EV-W 113.3

ALL-AROUND — (1) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 35.075 … (2) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 33.625 … (3) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 32.65

VAULT — (1) Anderson, NLS, 9.05 … (2) Knudsen, NLS, 9.0 … (3) Maddie Brey, NLS, 8.95

BARS — (1) Anderson, NLS, 8.2 … (2) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 8.0 … (3) Knudsen, NLS, 7.8

BEAM — (1) Anderson, NLS, 8.65 … (2) Rebekah Walz, P/EVW, 7.75 … (3) Williams, NLS, 7.65

FLOOR — (1) Knudsen, NLS, 9.275 … (2) Anderson, NLS, 9.175 … (3) Williams, NLS, 8.9

New London-Spicer junior Maddie Brey launches herself off of the vault while competing against Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins in New London on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Wrestling

MatBoss Christmas Tournament

Three Willmar wrestlers remain in the championship bracket of their respective weights after Day 1 of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Sully Anez (132 pounds), Conlan Carlson (138) are both 2-0 and Braeden Erickson (170) is 1-0 for the Cardinals. Anez reached the quarterfinals after falls over Eden Prairie’s Zachary Weisman and Shakopee’s Calvin Miller. Carlson won a major decision against Shakopee’s Connor Warren, followed by a fall against Apple valley’s Tyler Laudenbach. After a first-round bye, Erickson won a decision over Brady Westall of New Prague.

Willmar is 22nd with 155.5 points. Simley leads after Day 1 with 357.

Team scoring (through Day 1)

(1) Simley 357 … (2) St. Michael-Albertville 337.5 … (3) Hastings 324 … (4) Kaukauna, Wis. 313.5 … (5) New Prague 265.5 … (6) Luxemburg-Casco, Wis. 264.5 … (7) Eden Prairie 254 … (8) Wayzata 225.5 … (9) Kasson-Mantorville 217.5 … (10) Stillwater 209.0 … (11) Waconia 205.5 … (12) Albert Lea 191 … (13) Lakeville North 186.5 … (14) Shakopee 184.5 … (15) Apple Valley 183 … (16) St. Francis 179.5 … (17) Anoka 178 … (18) Scott West 177 … (19) West Bend, Wis. 174.5 … (20) Rochester Mayo 172 … (21) Forest Lake 163 … (22) Willmar 155.5 … (23) Farmington 135.5 … (24) Mound-Westonka 131.5 … (25) Holmen, Wis. 130 … (26) Cambridge-Isanti 116.5 … (27) Park of Cottage Grove 113.5 … (28) Totino-Grace 89 … (29) Homestead, Wis. 84 … (30) Prior Lake 73 … (31) Byron 63 … (32) Minnetonka 48.5 … (33) Mahtomedi 45 … (34) Brandon, S.D. 0

How Willmar fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

106: Wyatt Cruze, 0-2 … 113: Carson Eichhorst, 0-2 … 120: Cavin Carlson, 1-1 … 126: Ivan Mares, 1-1 … 132: Sully Anez, 2-0 … 138: Conlan Carlson, 2-0 … 145: Cameron Champagne, 1-2 … 170: Braeden Erickson, 1-0 … 182: Steven Cruze, 0-2 … 195: Zander Miska, 1-2 … 220: Finley Donelan, 0-2

Girls hockey

Litchfield/D-C 2, Delano/Rockford 0

Olivia Robertson broke a scoreless tie that lasted 49 minutes, 5 seconds to help Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato defeat Delano/Rockford in Delano.

Kira Kuechle made 30 saves en route to her second consecutive shutout.

Camryn Iverson cemented Litchfield/D-Cs victory with an empty net goal with five seconds remaining in the game.

Litchfield/D-C (5-5-0) 0 0 2 — 2

Delano/Rockford (6-3-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (1) Litchfield/D-C: Olivia Robertson, unassisted, 15:05 … (2) Litchfield/D-C: Camryn Iverson, unassisted, 16:55 EN

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 30/30 … Delano/Rockford: Kayla Simonson 29/30

Nordic Skiing

Fergus Falls Invite

Bemidji’s boys and girls took the team titles at the Fergus Falls Invite.

Louis Morrissey took first-place in the boys’ race for Bemidji in a time of 15 minutes, 17.64 seconds. Jaelyn Miller of Alexandria took first in the girls’ race with a time of 18:48.85.

Willmar’s Timothy Halvorson finished 18th in the boys’ race at 21:56.55. Emmie Larson and Elizabeth Haugen finished 25th and 27th within times of 26:16.21 and 27:17.00.

Willmar’s next meet is Tuesday at Sartell.

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Bemidji 388 … (2) Fergus Falls 384 … (3) Alexandria 351 … (4) TrekNorth 237 … (5) St. Cloud 160 … (6) Detroit Lakes 159 … (7) Willmar 83

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Louis Morrissey, Bemidji, 15:17.64 … (2) Reed Kuzel, Bemidji, 17:12.58 … (3) Oliver Thorson, Fergus Falls, 17:55.62 … (4) Micah Mouser, Fergus Falls, 18:02.16 … (5) Brett Kurshner, Bemidji, 18:35.35

WILLMAR — (18) Timothy Halvorson, 21:56.55

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Bemidji 378 … (2) Fergus Falls 375 … (3) Alexandria 373 … (4) St. Cloud 328 … (5) Detroit Lakes 245 … (6) Willmar 150 … (7) TrekNorth 143

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jaelyn Miller, Alexandria, 18:48.85 … (2) Ella Simula, Bemidji, 19:59.00 … (3) Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji, 20:00.13 … (4) Estee Versteeg, Fergus Falls, 20:06.20 … (5) Alexis Wellman, Fergus Falls, 20:14.02

WILLMAR — (25) Emmie Larson, 26:16.21 … (27) Elizabeth Haugen, 27:17.00