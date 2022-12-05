Prep roundup: Quad County earns a team title

ST. JAMES — The Quad County wrestling team came home with the title Saturday at the St. James Invitational.

Quad County scored 141 points to beat second-place Lake Crystal/Wellcome Memorial, which had 89. It was an eight-team tournament.

Taking first place for the Cobras were: James Hardin at 132 pounds, Gage Wilke at 138, Ivan Barrera at 145, Wayne Fuentes at 182, Owen Slettedahl at 195 and Evan Friese at 285.

Owen Cherveny earned second place at 152.

Wrestling

St. James Invitational

Team scoring

(1) Quad County 141 … (2) Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 89 … (3) St. Paul Como Park 73.5 … (4) Windom/Mountain Lake 70 … (5 tie) Mankato West and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 52 … (7) New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 41 … (8) St. James Area 35.

How Quad County fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)106: Reece Peterson 0-6 (5th) 132: James Hardin 4-1 (1st) … 138: Gage Wilke 5-1 (1st) … 145: Ivan Barrera 5-0 (1st) … 152: Owen Cherveny 1-2 (2nd) … 182: Jahziel Tarin-Costilla 2-2 (2nd) … 182A: Wayne Fuentes 3-2 (1st) … 182A: Breck Martin 1-3 (3rd) … 195: Owen Slettedahl 5-0 (1st) … 195: Mathias Vonderharr 1-4 (4th) … 195: Easton Jaenisch 3-2 (2nd) … 285: Evan Friese 4-0 (1st)

Lakeville North Panther Invite

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield placed ninth in the 15-team Lakeville North Panther Invite with 89 points.

“As we look at the season that is ahead of us, we will have a lot of opportunity for some young wrestlers to gain experience,” said Chargin’ Dragons co-head coach Bryan Clemen. “Sometimes that experience comes with a win and sometimes from a loss. For the first matches of the year and the experience level of our wrestlers, I think we did some nice things today.”

D-C/Litchfield’s Tate Link won the 195-pound bracket, pinning Goodhue’s Jack Carlson in 4 minutes, 14 seconds in the championship match.

Team scoring

(1) Scott West 214.5 … (2) Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 172.5 … (3) Lakeville North 168.5 … (4) St. Croix Central, Wis. 120 … (5) Rosemount 105 … (6) Chaska/Chanhassen 102.5 … (7) Goodhue 100.5 … (8) Northfield 95 … (9) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 89 … (10) Chatfield 60 … (11t) Eagan; and South St. Paul 58 … (13) Byron 56 … (14) Lakeville South 13 … (15) St. Paul Johnson

How Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)106: Evan Block, 1-2 … 113: Anton Cox 1-2 (4th) … 126: Gavin Terning 0-2 … 132: Gabe Nelson 2-2 … 138: Shelby Fischer Lund 4-1 (5th) … 145: Isaac Stead 0-2 … 152: Branden Aho 0-2 … 160: Chase Housman 1-2 … 170: Deagan Weatherholt 0-2 … 182: Ryan Schoenherr 3-2 (6th) … 195: Tate Link 3-0 (1st) … 220: Spencer Henke 3-1 (5th) … 285: Luis Serrato 1-2

Don Hall Invitational

Austin Kiecker took second place at 152 pounds as BOLD finished eighth in the nin-team Don Hall Invitational at Glencoe.

Jackson County Central took first with 185 points. Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran was second with 148. BOLD scored 24.5 points.

Team scoring

(1) Jackson County Central 185 … (2) Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 148 …. (3) Zumbrota-Mazeppa 133 … (4) New Ulm Area 90 … (5) Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie 81.5 … (6) Kimball 81 … (7) LeSueur-Henderson 43 … (8) BOLD 24.5 … (9) Rochester John Marshall 24

How BOLD fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)138: Brady Kiecker 5-2 (4th) … 145: Gavin Hammerschmidt 1-4 … 152: Austin Kiecker 5-1 (2nd) … 160: Max Benson 0-5

Boys hockey

Litchfield 7, M/BA 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato improved to 3-0 with the victory at the Litchfield Civic Arena, getting a pair of goals from Connor Taber.

Braden Olson, Kasey Melquist, Jaxon Gustafson, Ben Olson and Carson Wendorff also scored goals for the Dragons.

Cole Blume scored the goal for the Morris/Benson Area Storm.

Morris/Benson Area (1-3-0) 1 0 0 — 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (3-0-0) 5 1 1 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Braden Olson (Connor Taber, Caden Besemer) … (2) L/D-C: Kasey Melquist (Carson Brummond, Besemer) … (1) M/BA: Cole Blume (Trevor Buss, Hunter LeClair) … (3) L/D-C: C. Brummond (Melquist) … (4) L/D-C: Jaxon Gustafson (Reegan Brummond) … (5) L/D-C: Taber (R. Brummond, Besemer). PENALTIES: (1) M/BA: Blume, roughing … (1) L/D-C: Melquist, roughing … (2) M/BA: Alex Claussen, cross-checking

SECOND PERIOD – (6) L/D-C: Taber (Jason Haataja). PENALTIES: (3) L/D-C: Ben Olson, body-checking … (4) L/D-C: C. Brummond, goaltender interference

THIRD PERIOD – (7) L/D-C: Carson Wendorff (Gustafson, Haataja). PENALTIES: (2) M/BA Bryce Lehman, interference

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 28/35 … L/D-C: Travis Halonen 29/30

Girls hockey

Visitation 10, MBA Storm 5

Bella Stinsa scored four goals, and Gracia Munoz had three goals and an assist for Visitation in a win over Morris/Benson Area at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

The Storm’s Karlie Bruns had a hat trick. Charli Erdahl also had a goal and an assist in the loss.

Visitation (3-5-0) 2 4 4 — 10

Morris/Benson (3-6-0) 3 1 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Allison Michaelson), 2:00 … (2) MBA: Bruns (unassisted), 4:56 … (3) V: Gracia Munoz (unassisted), 5:26… (4) V: Munoz (unassisted), 8:26 SH … (5) MBA: Charli Erdahl (Phoebe Overlie), 15:59.

SECOND PERIOD – (6) V: Bella Stinsa (unassisted), 3:08 … (7) V: Munoz (Daniella Krech), 3:48 … (8) V: Stinsa (unassisted), 6:47 … (9) V: Stinsa (Izzy Dzubnar), 7:29 … (10) MBA: Molly Jones (unassisted) 8:45.

THIRD PERIOD – (11) V: Krech (Ella Twomey, Clare Kane), 2:34 … (12) V: Stinsa (Abigail Hemauer, Krech), 6:59 … (13) V: Hemauer (Kate Killian, Munoz), 15:14 … (14) MBA: Bruns (Erdahl), 16:13 … (15) Clare Olson (unassisted), 16:50.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Visitation: Cadence Cooper 20/25 … Morris/Benson: Ava Breuer 33/43

Simley 5, Litchfield/D-C 2

Ella Tuccitto notched a hat trick and one assist en route to a four-point night to help Simley defeat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Vets Arena in Inver Grove Heights.

Tuccitto’s third goal of the game at 9:40 of the second period came as the game-winning goal.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s goal-scorers were Abby Woelfel and Brynn Lund. Amelia Benson and Gabby Robertson tallied assists.

Litchfield/D-C (2-4-0) 1 1 0 — 2

Simley (4-3-1) 1 2 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) S: Ella Tuccitto (Mackaylan McGown), 1:54 … (2) L/D-C: Brynn Lund (unassisted), 15:20.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) S: Tuccitto (unassisted), 5:01 SH … (4) L/D-C: Abby Woelfel (Amelia Benson, Gabby Robertson), 7:11 PP … (5) S: Tuccitto (Ella Sanders, Skyler Arneson), 9:40.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) S: Sanders (McGown, Tuccitto), 6:47 … (7) S: DuVal (Taylor Ralston, Olivia Patnode), 10:27 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 24/29 … Simley: Sydney Ries 12/14