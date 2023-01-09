Prep roundup: Willmar gymnasts shine at Marshall

MARSHALL — The Willmar gymnastics team shined at the Marshall Invitational on Saturday.

Willmar scored a season-high 136.050 points to defeat Luverne (132.950), Pipestone (130.675) and Redwood Valley (128.875).

The season-best effort was led by junior Lyndi Koosman and senior Kim Joneson. Koosman took first place in the all-around competition with 35.250 points. Joneson finished third behind Luverne’s Ella Reisdorfer with 34.175.

Koosman earned the vault, floor exercise and uneven bars titles. She scored 9.350 on vault, 9.150 on floor exercise and 8.700 on uneven bars. Joneson earned the balance beam title, scoring 9.225.

Willmar saw one other top-three finish outside of Koosman and Joneson. Freshman Mallory Beier tied Joneson for second on vault with a score of 9.100.

Willmar is host to Fergus Falls at 6 p.m. Monday at Willmar High School.

Gymnastics

Marshall Invitational

TEAM SCORES — (1) Willmar 136.050 … (2) Luverne 132.950 … (3) Pipestone 130.675 … (4) Redwood Valley 128.875

ALL-AROUND — (1) Lyndi Koosman, W, 35.250 … (2) Ella Reisdorfer, L, 35.150 (3) Kim Joneson, W, 34.175

VAULT — (1) Koosman, W, 9.350 … (2) Joneson, W, 9.100 … (2) Mallory Beier, W, 9.100

BARS — (1) Koosman, W, 8.700 … (2) Avery Wilson, RV, 8.600 … (3) Kindra Douty, P, 8.475

BEAM — (1) Joneson, W, 9.225 … (2) Kaysa Douty, P, 9.200 (2) Reisdorfer, L, 9.200

FLOOR — (1) Koosman, W, 35.250 … (2) Kaysa Douty, P, 8.875… (3) Reisdorfer, L, 8.750

Big Lake Invitational

New London-Spicer scored a 133.600 to finish fifth at the nine-team Big Lake Invitational.

Big Lake took the team championship with a 144.750. Monticello was second at 140.050.

Big Lake’s Britney Krumrei won all-around scoring with a 38.100. She took first with a 9.450 in the uneven parallel bars, first on the balance beam with a 9.500 and first in the floor exercise with a 9.600. NLS’ Abby Knudsen was ninth with a 34.250. The Wildcats’ Ciera Anderson was 10th with a 34.250.

NLS’ Kaitlyn Preheim took seven on the floor with a 9.200.

TEAM SCORES — (1) Big Lake 144.750 … (2) Monticello 140.050 … (3) Becker 136.650 … (4) Rogers (134.350) … (5) NLS 133.600 … (6) Chisago Lakes 132.200 … (7) Sartell 131.550 … (8) North Branch 129.600 … (9) Sauk Rapids 128.550

ALL-AROUND — (1) Britney Krumrei, BL, 38.100 … (2) Autumn Grunewald, BL, 36.250 … (3) Emma Hennessey, B, 36.050 … (9) Abby Knudsen, NLS, 34.400 … (10) Ciera Anderson, NLS, 34.250

VAULT — (1) Lainey Stavish, Sartell, 9.600 … (18) Maddie Brey, NLS, 8.750 … (19) Kaisa Williams, NLS, 8.700 … (19) Knudsen, NLS, 8.700

BARS — (1) Krumrei, BL, 9.450 … (12) Anderson, NLS, 8.550 … (14) Kaitlyn Preheim, NLS, 8.250

BEAM — (1) Krumrei, BL, 9.500 … (6) Anderson, NLS, 8.850 … (9) Knudsen, NLS, 8.600

FLOOR — (1) Krumrei, BL, 9.600 … (4) Knudsen, NLS, 9.300 … (7) Preheim, NLS, 9.200

Boys Swimming

Minneapolis South Invitational

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield had a strong performance in the Minneapolis South Invitational. D-C/Litchfield took second place at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K Freeman’s Aquatic Center.

River Falls, Wisconsin, won with 345 points. D-C/Litchfield finished second with 312 points.

D-C/Litchfield’s Logan Christopherson took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 4.44 seconds. It was D-C/Litchfield’s only first-place finish.

TEAM STANDINGS – (1) River Falls, Wis., 345 … (2) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 312 … (3) Blaine 309.5 … (4) St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 305 … (5) New Prague 259 … (7) St. Cloud Apollo 235.5 … (7) St. Louis Park 234 … (8) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 198 … (9) Tartan 136.5 … (10) South St. Paul 126 … (11) St. Paul Central 125.

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) TCRB, 1:44.42 … (4) D-C/L (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Dominic Borg), 1:51.34

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Micah Davis, TCRB, 1:46.48 … (6) Isaiah Kalis, D-C/L, 2:06.87 … (8) Max Haataja, D-C/L, 2:08.94

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Taylor Matter, RF, 2:04.23 … (5) Christopherson, D-C/L, 2:17.12 … (8) Carlson, D-C/L, 2:25.85

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Daniel Carns, RF, 22.11 … (6) D. Borg, D-C/L, 23.77 … (10) Matt Defries, D-C/L, 25.31

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) M. Davis, TCRB, 50.76 (17) E. Slinden, D-C/l, 1:11.05

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Carns, RF, 49.61 … (7) D. Borg, D-C/L, 53.85 … (8) Kalis, D-C/L, 55.03

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Owen Yeager, T, 5:25.91 … (6) Max Haataja, D-C/L, 5:54.72 … (8) Mathias Slinden, D-C/L, 6:11.05

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Blaine, 1:34.99 … (3) D-C/L (Christopherson, Borg, Carlson, Defries), 1:39.95 … (9) D-C/L (E. Slinden, Kalis, Justice Borg, Anders Borg), 1:46.63

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Simon Davis, TCRB, 59.86 … (4) Carlson, D-C/L, 1:04.74 … (8) Defries, D-C/L, 1:12.18

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Christopherson, D-C/L, 1:04.44

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) TCRB, 3:31.05 … (5) D-C/L (Kalis, A. Borg, Haataja, Parker Josephson), 4:03.17

Nordic Skiing

Mesabi East Invite

The Willmar boys finished 55th and the Willmar girls were 52nd at the Mesabi East Invitational. The meet was held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Duluth East won the boys’ race with 559 points. Willmar had 34. The Greyhounds also took first in the girls’ division with 554, edging second-place Stillwater, which had 536.

Willmar’s Timothy Halverson took 117th in freestyle with a time of 19 minutes, 34.0 seconds. In the girls’ division, Emmie Larson finished 104th overall in 23:49.7.

Boys - Team scoring (top-10 and Willmar)

(1) Duluth East 559 … (2) Little Falls 525 … (3) Wayzata 504 … (4) Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 495 … (5) Brainerd 491 … (6) Stillwater 479 … (7) Orono 449 … (8) Rogers 446 … (9) Elk River/Zimmerman 445 … (10) Forest Lake 444 … (55) Willmar 34

Individual

TOP FIVE (FREESTYLE) — (1) Oliver Miatke, DE, 13:48.8 … (2) Daniel McCollor, W, 14:07.7 … (3) Evan O’Connor, Prior Lake, 14:14.4 … (4) Nick Holton, Tartan, 14:17.0 … (5) Grant Connor, LF, 14:29.0

TOP FIVE (CLASSIC) — (1) Tommy Simmonds, Prior Lake, 14:42.1 … (2) James Kyes, DE, 14:42.4 … (3) Ben Martin, Highland, 15:00.2 … (4) Aiden Van Straten, DE, 15:08.5 … (5) Eli Knapp, B, 15:32.4

WILLMAR — (117, freestyle) Timothy Halvorson, 19:34.0 … (136, classic) Andrew Garcia, 23:00.8 … (144, classic) Brandon Zepeda, 35:20.7

Girls - Team scoring (top-10 and Willmar)

(1) Duluth East 554 … (2) Stillwater 536 … (3) Highland Park 516 … (4) Minnetonka 503 … (5) Brainerd 486 … (6) Ely 485 … (7) Elk River/Zimmerman 479 … (8) Forest Lake 476 … (9) Minneapolis Washburn 476 … (10) Mounds View 449 … (52) Willmar 65

Individual

TOP FIVE (FREESTYLE) — (1) Zoe Divine, E, 16:09.6 … (2) Rowan Bixler, DE, 16:22.2 … (3) Hailee Zimpel, ER/Z, 16:32.9 … (4) Chloe Koch, H, 16:39.9 … (5) Kaisa Lindfors, St. Paul Central, 16:49.8

TOP FIVE (CLASSIC) — (1) Della Bettendorf, Proctor/Hermantown, 16:45.1 … (2) Lydia Kraker, DE, 17:25.8 … (3) Lily Ward, Stillwater, 17:26.9 … (4) Anna Gilmer, Winona, 17:43.8 … (5) Greta Hendrickson, DE, 17:52.5

WILLMAR — (104, classic) Emmie Larson, 23:49.7 … (133, classic) Annie Mathison, 28:01.9 … (133, freestyle) Juliette Haugen, 26:48.8 … (135, freestyle) Elizabeth Haugen, 27:03.9