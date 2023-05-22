99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep softball

Prep softball: Paynesville Bulldogs winless at Morris/CA tournament

Paynesville loses against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Tribune's softball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 8:43 PM

MORRIS — Paynesville dropped its two games at the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament on Saturday.

In Game 1, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defeated Paynesville 10-8. Three Bulldogs — Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske and Keyona Brooks — each had a pair of hits.

In Game 2, Morris/Chokio-Alberta got off to a quick start to beat Paynesville 13-1. Roeske hit an RBI single to score Erica Ruhoff for the Bulldogs’ lone run.

As the eighth-seed, the Bulldogs begin Section 6AA play against No. 9 Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Paynesville. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 1 Pierz and No. 16 Royalton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Waite Park.

Morris/CA Tournament

Morris/CA 13, Paynesville 1

Morris/CA       270   04-13   12   0
Paynesville     000   01-1      6    2

Hitting - Morris/CA: stats not available… Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 1-3, Kaydence Roeske 1-3 rbi, Erica Ruhoff 1-2 r, Sierra Roeser 1-2, Kiara Stanger 1-2, Keyona Brooks 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: stats not available … Paynesville: stats not available

Wheaton/H-N 10, Paynesville 8

Paynesville          320   030   000-8       8   4
Wheaton/H-N       217   000   000-10   10   3

Hitting - Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 2-3 rbi-2, Kaydence Roeske 2-4 rbi-2, Sierra Roeser 2-3 rbi-3 … Wheaton/H-N: stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Madison McNab 3-8-10-6-4-2, Roeser 2-2-0-0-0-0 … Wheaton/H-N: stats not available

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
