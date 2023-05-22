Prep softball: Paynesville Bulldogs winless at Morris/CA tournament

MORRIS — Paynesville dropped its two games at the Morris/Chokio-Alberta tournament on Saturday.

In Game 1, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross defeated Paynesville 10-8. Three Bulldogs — Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske and Keyona Brooks — each had a pair of hits.

In Game 2, Morris/Chokio-Alberta got off to a quick start to beat Paynesville 13-1. Roeske hit an RBI single to score Erica Ruhoff for the Bulldogs’ lone run.

As the eighth-seed, the Bulldogs begin Section 6AA play against No. 9 Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Paynesville. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 1 Pierz and No. 16 Royalton at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Waite Park.

Morris/CA Tournament

Morris/CA 13, Paynesville 1

Morris/CA 270 04-13 12 0

Paynesville 000 01-1 6 2

Hitting - Morris/CA: stats not available… Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 1-3, Kaydence Roeske 1-3 rbi, Erica Ruhoff 1-2 r, Sierra Roeser 1-2, Kiara Stanger 1-2, Keyona Brooks 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: stats not available … Paynesville: stats not available

Wheaton/H-N 10, Paynesville 8

Paynesville 320 030 000-8 8 4

Wheaton/H-N 217 000 000-10 10 3

Hitting - Paynesville: Kylie Pauls 2-3 rbi-2, Kaydence Roeske 2-4 rbi-2, Sierra Roeser 2-3 rbi-3 … Wheaton/H-N: stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Madison McNab 3-8-10-6-4-2, Roeser 2-2-0-0-0-0 … Wheaton/H-N: stats not available