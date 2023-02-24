Prep sports schedule for Feb. 24, 2023
Here is the prep sports schedule for Feb. 24, 2023 from the West Central Tribune.
Friday, Feb. 24
Boys Basketball
Willmar at Rocori, 6 p.m.
New London-Spicer at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.
Litchfield at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC, 7 p.m.
Paynesville at BBE, 7 p.m.
BOLD at West Central Area,
7:15 p.m.Dawson-Boyd at Benson, 7:15 p.m.
CMCS at Morris/CA, 7:15 p.m.
Wabasso at RCW, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Section 2A pigtail:
9-RCW at 8-Cedar Mountain, 7 p.m.
Section 3A-North pigtail:
9-Lakeview at 8-Dawson-Boyd, 7 p.m.
BBE at Osakis, 5:45 p.m.
Benson at LPGE, 6 p.m.
Sauk Rapids at Willmar, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Section 6AA individual tournament, 4 p.m. at Becker
Gymnastics
Class A state team championship, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul
Boys Hockey
Section 2A pigtail game: 11-Bloomington Kennedy at 6-Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 6 p.m.
Section 6A quarterfinals: 5-Morris/Benson at 4-Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Section 3A prelims: 5 p.m. (swimming) at Willmar
Junior Hockey
Willmar at MN Loons, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball
Kimball at ACGC, 12:45 p.m.
KMS at Ortonville, 1:30 p.m.
Royalton at BBE, 4 p.m.
New London-Spicer at Litchfield, 4 p.m.
Benson at YME, 7 p.m.
RCW at BOLD, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Section 3AA-North quarterfinals (at high seeds):
8-ACGC at 1-New London-Spicer, 7 p.m.;
5-Paynesville at 4-Litchfield, 7 p.m.;
6-West Central Area at 3-Minnewaska, 7:30 p.m.;
7-Morris/CA at 2-Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A-North quarterfinals (at Montevideo):
DB/Lakeview winner vs. 1-LQPV, 11 a.m.;
5-YME vs. 4-RTR, 12:30 p.m.;
6-Wabasso vs. 3-MACCRAY, 2:30 p.m.;
7-Canby vs. 2-Minneota, 4 p.m.
BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Section 6AA individual tournament, 9 a.m. at Becker
Section 3AA individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Morris
Section 5A individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Glenwood
Section 8AAA individual tournament, 11 a.m. at St. Cloud Boys
Hockey
Section 2A quarterfinals, TBD
Section 6A quarterfinals:
6-Willmar at 3-Northern Lakes, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Class A state individual championships, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul
Boys Swimming
Section 3A championship, diving preliminaries, noon, diving and swimming finals, 3 p.m. at Willmar
Sunday, Feb. 26
Junior Hockey
Willmar at Mason City, 2:10 p.m.
