99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep sports schedule for Feb. 24, 2023

Here is the prep sports schedule for Feb. 24, 2023 from the West Central Tribune.

NLS v Paynesville gymnastics 121622 001.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Kaitlyn Preheim eyes the uneven bars while competing against Paynesville/Eden Valley-Watkins in New London on Friday, December 16, 2022.
By West Central Tribune sports report
February 24, 2023 11:05 AM

Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball
Willmar at Rocori, 6 p.m. 
New London-Spicer at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. 
Litchfield at Rockford, 7 p.m. 
Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC, 7 p.m. 
Paynesville at BBE, 7 p.m. 
BOLD at West Central Area,
7:15 p.m.Dawson-Boyd at Benson, 7:15 p.m. 
CMCS at Morris/CA, 7:15 p.m. 
Wabasso at RCW, 7:30 p.m. 

Girls Basketball
Section 2A pigtail:
9-RCW at 8-Cedar Mountain, 7 p.m.
Section 3A-North pigtail:
9-Lakeview at 8-Dawson-Boyd, 7 p.m.  

BBE at Osakis, 5:45 p.m. 
Benson at LPGE, 6 p.m.
Sauk Rapids at Willmar, 7:15 p.m. 

Wrestling
Section 6AA individual tournament, 4 p.m. at Becker

Gymnastics
Class A state team championship, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys Hockey
Section 2A pigtail game: 11-Bloomington Kennedy at 6-Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 6 p.m. 
Section 6A quarterfinals: 5-Morris/Benson at 4-Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m. 

Boys Swimming
Section 3A prelims: 5 p.m. (swimming) at Willmar

Junior Hockey
Willmar at MN Loons, 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball
Kimball at ACGC, 12:45 p.m. 
KMS at Ortonville, 1:30 p.m. 
Royalton at BBE, 4 p.m. 
New London-Spicer at Litchfield, 4 p.m. 
Benson at YME, 7 p.m. 
RCW at BOLD, 7:15 p.m. 

Girls Basketball
Section 3AA-North quarterfinals (at high seeds):
8-ACGC at 1-New London-Spicer, 7 p.m.;
5-Paynesville at 4-Litchfield, 7 p.m.;
6-West Central Area at 3-Minnewaska, 7:30 p.m.;
7-Morris/CA at 2-Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A-North quarterfinals (at Montevideo):
DB/Lakeview winner vs. 1-LQPV, 11 a.m.;
5-YME vs. 4-RTR, 12:30 p.m.;
6-Wabasso vs. 3-MACCRAY, 2:30 p.m.;
7-Canby vs. 2-Minneota, 4 p.m.

BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.

Wrestling
Section 6AA individual tournament, 9 a.m. at Becker
Section 3AA individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Morris
Section 5A individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Glenwood
Section 8AAA individual tournament, 11 a.m. at St. Cloud Boys

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey
Section 2A quarterfinals, TBD

Section 6A quarterfinals:
6-Willmar at 3-Northern Lakes, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics
Class A state individual championships, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

Boys Swimming
Section 3A championship, diving preliminaries, noon, diving and swimming finals, 3 p.m. at Willmar

Sunday, Feb. 26

Junior Hockey
Willmar at Mason City, 2:10 p.m. 

By West Central Tribune sports report
What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott