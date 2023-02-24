Prep sports schedule for Feb. 24, 2023

Friday, Feb. 24

Boys Basketball

Willmar at Rocori, 6 p.m.

New London-Spicer at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.

Litchfield at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Eden Valley-Watkins at ACGC, 7 p.m.

Paynesville at BBE, 7 p.m.

BOLD at West Central Area,

7:15 p.m.Dawson-Boyd at Benson, 7:15 p.m.

CMCS at Morris/CA, 7:15 p.m.

Wabasso at RCW, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Section 2A pigtail:

9-RCW at 8-Cedar Mountain, 7 p.m.

Section 3A-North pigtail:

9-Lakeview at 8-Dawson-Boyd, 7 p.m.

BBE at Osakis, 5:45 p.m.

Benson at LPGE, 6 p.m.

Sauk Rapids at Willmar, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Section 6AA individual tournament, 4 p.m. at Becker

Gymnastics

Class A state team championship, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

Boys Hockey

Section 2A pigtail game: 11-Bloomington Kennedy at 6-Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 6 p.m.

Section 6A quarterfinals: 5-Morris/Benson at 4-Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Section 3A prelims: 5 p.m. (swimming) at Willmar

Junior Hockey

Willmar at MN Loons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

Kimball at ACGC, 12:45 p.m.

KMS at Ortonville, 1:30 p.m.

Royalton at BBE, 4 p.m.

New London-Spicer at Litchfield, 4 p.m.

Benson at YME, 7 p.m.

RCW at BOLD, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Section 3AA-North quarterfinals (at high seeds):

8-ACGC at 1-New London-Spicer, 7 p.m.;

5-Paynesville at 4-Litchfield, 7 p.m.;

6-West Central Area at 3-Minnewaska, 7:30 p.m.;

7-Morris/CA at 2-Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A-North quarterfinals (at Montevideo):

DB/Lakeview winner vs. 1-LQPV, 11 a.m.;

5-YME vs. 4-RTR, 12:30 p.m.;

6-Wabasso vs. 3-MACCRAY, 2:30 p.m.;

7-Canby vs. 2-Minneota, 4 p.m.

BBE at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Section 6AA individual tournament, 9 a.m. at Becker

Section 3AA individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Morris

Section 5A individual tournament, 10 a.m. at Glenwood

Section 8AAA individual tournament, 11 a.m. at St. Cloud Boys

Hockey

Section 2A quarterfinals, TBD

Section 6A quarterfinals:

6-Willmar at 3-Northern Lakes, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

Class A state individual championships, 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

Boys Swimming

Section 3A championship, diving preliminaries, noon, diving and swimming finals, 3 p.m. at Willmar

Sunday, Feb. 26

Junior Hockey

Willmar at Mason City, 2:10 p.m.