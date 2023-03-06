Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
Follow the latest Winter 2023 section and state tournament action and previews for west central Minnesota teams and athletes.
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
Boys Wrestling Team Tournament: March 2, 2023
Boys Wrestling Individual Tournament: March 3-4, 2023
Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament: March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
Section Meet: Feb 22-23, 2023
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson
Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis
Montevideo boys swimming and diving junior star Austin Dunn discusses the Thunder Hawks' season, his plans for the Class A state swimming preliminaries on Friday, and more.
Section Tournaments: Feb. 23-March 2, 2023
The third-seeded Lightning break open a close Section 6A game with five third-period goals to beat the Cards, 8-1. Delano ends Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's season in Section 2A with a 3-1 victory.
Sixth-seeded Willmar has a plan to knock off No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6A playoffs Saturday
John Hirschfeld scores 3 goals to help Cathedral advance to the Section 5A semifinals Saturday at Monticello.
Section Tournaments: Feb. 21, 23, 27, 28 and March 4 and 9, 2023
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
Second-seeded Vikings down top-seeded Eagles 48-35 in 3A-North final
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
Section Tournaments: Feb 28 and March 2-17, 2023
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
Prep boys basketball report for Thursday, March 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eighth-seeded Sting beat No. 9 Wabasso 63-53 to advance and play No. 1 Dawson-Boyd
Top teams: Class AAAA - Park Center, Class AAA - Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class AA - Holy Family Catholic, Class A - Goodhue
Section Tournament: Feb. 4 and 11, 2023
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Section Tournament: Feb. 16-18, 2023
New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
Benson/KMS’ Libby McGeary leads a 9-person contingent with a 3rd-place finish on the floor
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Section Tournament: Feb 9-16, 2023
Otters win Section 6A championship to advance to Class A state tournament.
In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne looks at the Section 6A girls hockey championship game between River Lakes and Fergus Falls. Plus, a peek at Section 8AAA, 5A and 3AA wrestling.
Sophia Hess scores both goals in River Lakes’ 2-1 win over Willmar Cardinals
This is a chronological list of prep athletes' individual and team state champions from west central Minnesota high schools.