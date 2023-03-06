99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023

From West Central Tribune Sports
Follow the latest Winter 2023 section and state tournament action and previews for west central Minnesota teams and athletes.
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Wrestling - Boys & Girls
Boys Wrestling Team Tournament: March 2, 2023
Boys Wrestling Individual Tournament: March 3-4, 2023
Girls Wrestling Individual Tournament: March 4, 2023
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
Adamaris Chable Rodriguez shakes off some nervousness to earn a place on the podium Saturday in St. Paul
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
Thomas Dineen made himself a promise as a freshman to never lose again and he stuck to it by winning his 3rd straight state title. BBE's Hanson also wins a state title and BOLD's Kiecker finishes 2nd.
March 04, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Boys Swimming & Diving
Section Meet: Feb 22-23, 2023
State Meet: March 2-4, 2023
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals diver in 14th place at state after semifinals
Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis
March 02, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Montevideo Thunder Hawks logo
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Austin Dunn joins the show
Montevideo boys swimming and diving junior star Austin Dunn discusses the Thunder Hawks' season, his plans for the Class A state swimming preliminaries on Friday, and more.
March 02, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Boys Hockey
Section Tournaments: Feb. 23-March 2, 2023
State Tournaments: March 8-11, 2023
WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Prep
Hockey Roundup: Northern Lakes ends the Willmar Cardinals' season
The third-seeded Lightning break open a close Section 6A game with five third-period goals to beat the Cards, 8-1. Delano ends Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's season in Section 2A with a 3-1 victory.
February 26, 2023 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. St. Cloud 012623.003.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Willmar Cardinals' game plan: Get physical, get a strong start
Sixth-seeded Willmar has a plan to knock off No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6A playoffs Saturday
February 24, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Prep
Boys Hockey: No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders blank No. 6 River Lakes Stars, 5-0
John Hirschfeld scores 3 goals to help Cathedral advance to the Section 5A semifinals Saturday at Monticello.
February 21, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Girls Basketball
Section Tournaments: Feb. 21, 23, 27, 28 and March 4 and 9, 2023
State Tournament: March 15-18, 2023
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. Minneota, 030323.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: LQPV Eagles can’t make it 3 in a row against mighty Minneota
Second-seeded Vikings down top-seeded Eagles 48-35 in 3A-North final
March 03, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Boys Basketball
Section Tournaments: Feb 28 and March 2-17, 2023
State Tournament: March 21-25, 2023
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: YME Sting move on in 3A-North playoffs
Prep boys basketball report for Thursday, March 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eighth-seeded Sting beat No. 9 Wabasso 63-53 to advance and play No. 1 Dawson-Boyd
March 02, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
State boys basketball poll: Paynesville, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Dawson-Boyd outside the top 10
Top teams: Class AAAA - Park Center, Class AAA - Benilde-St. Margaret's, Class AA - Holy Family Catholic, Class A - Goodhue
February 24, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Dance Team: Jazz & High Kick
Section Tournament: Feb. 4 and 11, 2023
State Tournament: Jazz - Feb. 17, 2023, and High Kick - Feb. 18, 2023
LQPV High Kick 021823 009.jpg
Prep
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Girls Gymnastics
Section Tournament: Feb. 16-18, 2023
State Tournament: Feb. 24-25, 2023
MSHSL Gym 2023 v3.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Girls Gymnastics State Meet 2023
New London Wildcats are competing in Class A. St. Cloud Swarm team is competing in Class AA. Follow the action from state meet Friday and Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.
February 26, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Class A individual state meet, 022523.009.jpg
Prep
Gymnastics: A good day at state for area
Benson/KMS’ Libby McGeary leads a 9-person contingent with a 3rd-place finish on the floor
February 25, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Girls Hockey
Section Tournament: Feb 9-16, 2023
State Tournament: Feb. 22-25, 2023
River Lakes vs. Fergus Falls 021623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: River Lakes Stars come up short against Fergus Falls
Otters win Section 6A championship to advance to Class A state tournament.
February 16, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.003.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: River Lakes back in finals; wrestling sections get underway
In this week's installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne looks at the Section 6A girls hockey championship game between River Lakes and Fergus Falls. Plus, a peek at Section 8AAA, 5A and 3AA wrestling.
February 15, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
River Lakes vs. Willmar 021423.001.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: River Lakes Stars advance to Section 6A final
Sophia Hess scores both goals in River Lakes’ 2-1 win over Willmar Cardinals
February 14, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Nordic Skiing

NLS Prep Bowl 120322 001.jpg
Local
Collection: Prep state champions from west central Minnesota
This is a chronological list of prep athletes' individual and team state champions from west central Minnesota high schools.
December 01, 2021 11:17 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report