Prep track and field: Litchfield Dragons boys, girls take 2nd at NLS

NEW LONDON — The Litchfield track and field program put up strong performances at the Litchfield Quad hosted by New London-Spicer on Thursday.

The Litchfield boys and girls both finished in second place. The boys had 105.5 points and the girls tallied 92 on the day.

The Annandale boys earned a first place finish with 120.5 points. The Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball girls took first place with 172 points.

There were actually seven teams at the meet as squads were looking to get in some competition after a long winter.

Rounding out the top teams, the Minnewaska girls took third place at 75 and the Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball boys placed third with 95 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska freshman Lauryn Ankeny cruises toward a first-place finish in the girls 1600-meter race on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Minnewaska’s boys finished in fifth place (69.5). Both of NLS’ teams finished in sixth. The girls scored 53 points and the boys scored 45.5 points, respectively.

Litchfield senior Raina Kaping had an impressive day, winning three events. She won the 100-meter dash in 12.97 seconds as well as the 200 in 26.95 seconds and the pole vault with a height of 9-feet-6-inches.

The Dragons had six other first-place finishers, including a pair of wins from TJ Christensen. He won the boys’ discus and shot put with distances of 147-4 and 49-11-1/2.

NLS tallied three first place finishes. Freshman Danica Pederson won the high jump at a height of 5-4 and senior Isaiah Wendlandt tied for first in the long jump with Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball’s Jed Spaulding at 19-6. Then the Wildcat girls’ 4x100 relay team of Ayla Caskey, Ellary Peterson, Katelyn Dezler and Emma Madison won in 52.53.

Minnewaska had two first-place finishes. Freshman Lauryn Ankeny won the girls’ 1,600in 5:50.36. The Lakers’ boys 4x800 relay team composed of James Ward, Zachary Palmer, Nick Ankeny and Maeson Tank took home the title in 9:11.01.

Litchfield takes on Rockford and Southwest Christian at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rockford. Minnewaska competes at 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Pierz. NLS returns to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Annandale Quad.

Litchfield eighth grade pole vaulter Xander Chvatal leaps above the crossbar on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

NLS Invitational

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 172 … (2) Litchfield 92 … (3) Minnewaska 75 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 60 … (5) Annandale 57 … (6) New London-Spicer 53 … (7) Melrose 41

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 15.54

300 HURDLES – (1) Jocelyn Zoller, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 49.72 … (2) Dacia Fleury, Minnewaska, 52.07

100 DASH – (1) Raina Kaping, Litchfield, 12.97

200 DASH – (1) Kaping, Litchfield, 26.95

400 DASH – (1) Ellie Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 1:00.37 … (2) McKenzie Luetmer, Minnewaska, 1:05.11

800 RUN – (1) Brookelyn Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 2:33.14 … (3) Taylor Munsch, NLS, 2:44.08

1,600 RUN – (1) Lauryn Ankeny, Minnewaska, 5:50.36 … (3) Munsch, NLS, 6:01.98

3,200 RUN – (1) Olivia Minear, Annandale, 12:23.80

4X100 RELAY – (1) NLS (Ayla Caskey, Ellary Peterson, Katelyn Delzer, Emma Madison), 52.53

4X200 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 1:52.05

4X400 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 4:16.91 … (2) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Fleury, Ankeny, Luetmer), 4:30.00

4X800 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 10:39.14 … (2) Minnewaska (Kiearra Wilmes, Stark, Luetmer, Ankeny), 10:40.90 … (3) Minnewaska (Brooke Kolstoe, Piper Citrowske-Lee, Makena Thoen, Elsey Hagen), 11:34.02

HIGH JUMP – (1) Danica Pederson, NLS, 5-4 … (3) Greta Hansen, Litchfield, 4-10

LONG JUMP – (1) Brielle Kuechle, Eden Valley-Watkins, 18-4.25

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Isabelle Jaenicke, Melrose, 34-8.5 … (3) Hansen, Litchfield, 31-4 … (3) Luetmer, Minnewaska, 31-4

POLE VAULT – (1) Kaping, Litchfield, 9-6 … (3) Avery Dierenfeld, NLS, 8-0

DISCUS – (1) Grace Schmidt, Litchfield, 104-0 … (2) Jaelyn Baseman, Litchfield, 97-11 … (3) Jayda Kolstoe, Minnewaska, 96-10

SHOT PUT – (1) Baseman, Litchfield, 39-0.5 … (2) J. Kolstoe, Minnewaska, 35-1.5

New London-Spicer senior Preston Linder jumps above a hurdle during the 110-meter hurdles race on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Annandale 120.5 … (2) Litchfield 105.5 … (3) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 95 … (4) Dassel-Cokato 74 … (5) Minnewaska 69.5 … (6) New London-Spicer 45.5 … (7) Melrose 42

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Darius Alston, Annandale, 17.41 … (2) Preston Linder, NLS, 18.59 … (3) Hunter Stadsvold, Minnewaska, 19.10

300 HURDLES – (1) Erik Asplin, Dassel-Cokato, 42.86

100 DASH – (1) Monte Gillman, Dassel-Cokato, 10.97 … (2) Blake Aller, Litchfield, 11.27

200 DASH – (1) Aller, Litchfield, 22.72 … (2) Lukas Kuehl, Litchfield, 23.56

400 DASH – (1) Garrison Jackman, Litchfield, 56.61 … (2) Daniel Vanderwerf, NLS, 57.31

800 RUN – (1) Sal Wirth, Annandale, 2:01.83 … (3) Maeson Tank, Minnewaska, 2:04.32

1,600 RUN – (1) Will Massman, Annandale, 4:56.34

3,200 RUN – (1) Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 10:12.13 … (2) August Swenson, Litchfield, 11:37.64

4X100 RELAY – (1) Dassel-Cokato, 45.25

4X200 RELAY – (1) Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 1:38.98 … (2) Minnewaska (Carter Meyer, Josh Hippe, Owen Meulebroeck, Kaiden Harvey), 1:40.77

4X400 RELAY – (1) Annandale, 3:39.13 … (2) Litchfield (Aller, Kuehl, Xander Chvatal, Jackman), 3:45.81

4X800 RELAY – (1) Minnewaska (James Ward, Zachary Palmer, Nick Ankeny, Tank), 9:11.01 … (2) NLS (Chase Marxhausen, Vanderwerf, Ben Wookey, Taylor Daucsavage), 9:47.72

HIGH JUMP – (1) Parker Schultz, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 5-8 … (1) Michael Kovall, Annandale, 5-8 … (3) Durant Lara, Litchfield, 5-4

LONG JUMP – (1) Isaiah Wendlandt, NLS, 19-6 … (1) Jed Spaulding, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 19-6

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Bryan Martinez, Annandale, 39-6.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Daniel Heuring, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 10-6 … (2) Jayce Kovarik, Minnewaska, 10-0

DISCUS – (1) TJ Christensen, Litchfield, 147-4 … (2) Jacob Dietel, Litchfield, 116-10

SHOT PUT – (1) Christensen, Litchfield, 49-11.5 … (2) J. Dietel, Litchfield, 46-4 … (3) Noah Dietel, Litchfield, 42-5.5

Litchfield senior Raina Kaping sprints toward the finish line with Minnewaska sophomore Alannah Christensen (left) and senior Mya Lindemann (right) trailing behind in the girls 100-meter race on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at New London-Spicer High School in New London. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Windom Invitational

The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg girls placed second at the Windom Invitational with 116 points.

The Braves finished behind Redwood Valley, which won with 168. Windom was third with 91.

Benson/KMS’ Ava Noble swept the hurdles, winning the 100 meter in 18.57 seconds and the 300 in 55.00. She also placed second in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.

In the boys competition, Benson/KMS finished fourth with 61. Worthington won with 218, followed by Redwood Valley’s 106 and Windom’s 82. The Braves had a pair of second-place finishes from Malaki Lee in the 300 hurdles (48.68) and Hunter Kallstrom in the 100 dash (11.81). Kallstrom also was third in the 200 at 24.73.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Redwood Valley 168 … (2) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 116 … (3) Windom 91 … (4) Worthington 75 … (5) Adrian/Ellsworth 58 … (6) Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 27

Winner and area top three

100 HURDLES – (1) Ava Noble, B/KMS, 18.57

300 HURDLES – (1) Noble, B/KMS, 55.00

100 DASH – (1) Caitlin Flinn, RV, 13.48

200 DASH – (1) Cali Johnson, RV, 28.18 … (3) Brooke Hoberg, B/KMS, 32.04

400 DASH – (1) Olivia Bullerman, A/E, 1:09.63

800 RUN – (1) Lola Luze, RV, 2:43.46

1,600 RUN – (1) Kaylee Walklin, Win, 5:39.68 … (2) Kaida Helgenset, B/KMS, 6:16.05

3,200 RUN – (1) Addie Thomes, RV, 12:47.67

4X100 RELAY – (1) Redwood Valley 53.89 … (2) Benson/KMS (Acelynn Hacker, Libby McGeary, Carly Tolifson, Julia Claussen), 54.72

4X200 RELAY – (1) Worthington 1:59.51 … (3) Benson/KMS (Claussen, Alissa Thompson, Keala Carroll, Teagan Froehlich), 2:08.83

4X400 RELAY – (1) Windom 4:41.52 … (2) Benson/KMS (Amber Rosemeier, Izzy Wirth, Maddie Luft, Thompson), 4:44.16

4X800 RELAY – (1) Redwood Valley 10:55.10 … (3) Benson/KMS (Amber Rosemeier, Wirth, Katelynn Marquardt, Dahneeka More), 12:45.60

HIGH JUMP – (1) Rebecca Cheadle, HLOF, 4-10 … (3) Noble, B/KMS, 4-8

LONG JUMP – (1) Kendall Huhnerkoch, RV, 16-4.5 … (2) McGeary, B/KMS, 15-1.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) Newyouman Gora, W, 29-0.5 … (2) Addison Grothe, B/KMS, 27-7.5

POLE VAULT – (1) McKenna Flinn, RV, 8-0 … (2t) Wirth, B/KMS, 7-0

DISCUS – (1) Elliot Espenson, Win, 97-0

SHOT PUT – (1) Espenson, Win, 36-2.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING -- (1) Worthington 218 … (2) Redwood Valley 106 … (3) Windom 82 … (4) Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 61 … (5) Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 51 … (6) Adrian/Ellsworth 38

Winner and area top three

110 HURDLES – (1) Marenono Opiew, Wor, 15.37

300 HURDLES – (1) M. Opiew, Wor, 42.59 … (2) Malaki Lee, B/KMS, 48.68

100 DASH – (1) Peda Zeba, A/E, 11.60 … (2) Hunter Kallstrom, B/KMS, 11.81

200 DASH – (1) Abagotte Opiew, Wor, 23.97 … (3) Kallstrom, B/KMS, 24.73

400 DASH – (1) Andrew Hernandez, RV, 55.53

800 RUN – (1) Will Ahrens, RV, 2:05.95

1,600 RUN – (1) Mikele Walu, Wor, 5:02.37

3,200 RUN – (1) Fanuel Wolday, Wor, 10:32.39

4X100 RELAY – (1) Adrian/Ellsworth 46.42 … (3) Benson/KMS (Teegan Hogrefe, Quin Peterson, Landon Bratsch, Jaiden McCarter), 49.16

4X200 RELAY – (1) Worthington 1:35.66 … (3) Benson/KMS (Juan Espinoza, Thomas Dineen, Quin Peterson, Jaiden McCarter), 1:40.54

4X400 RELAY – (1) Worthington 3:45.97

4X800 RELAY – (1) Redwood Valley 9:02.24

HIGH JUMP – (1) Walu, Wor, 6-1

LONG JUMP – (1) Mak Lia, Wor, 20-4.5

TRIPLE JUMP – (1) A. Opiew, Wor, 43-10.5

POLE VAULT – (1) Aiden Lorenzen, HLOF, 11-6 … (3) Alex Whitcup, B/KMS, 8-6

DISCUS – (1) Adan Hinojosa, Wor, 116-7

SHOT PUT – (1) Jose Rodas, Win, 41-2