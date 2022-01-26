Prep wrestling roundup: Willmar secures sweep in triangular

WILLMAR — Willmar wrestling started its home triangular, and family/senior night, with a Section 8AAA win over Little Falls on Tuesday, 48-22.

In the final match of the night, the Cardinals got the sweep, beating Minneota 40-26. The Cardinals entered the match ranked seventh in Class AAA while the Vikings were 12th in A.

The Cardinals earned four wins by fall against the Flyers.

“It was pretty exciting,” Willmar coach Ed Oehlers said. “They're always tough on top and they’re known for their cradles. But the boys did a good job.”

Willmar started with back-to-back pins, with freshman Cavin Carlson notched a fall over Little Falls ninth-grader Cassidy Okerman at 106 pounds.

Carlson is currently ranked ninth at 106.

Willmar sophomore Ivan Mares followed with a pin at 113 over sophomore Jack Schmidt.

The Flyers rebounded with a decision at 120 before Cardinals freshman Sully Anez earned a decision over Noah Cameron at 126.

Willmar freshman Conlan Carlson, ranked sixth at 126, competed against Flyers’ senior Austin Litke at 132, where Litke is ranked ninth. Carlson went on to take a tech fall win over the senior, 15-0.

Willmar eighth-grader Cavin Carlson controls Minneota 8th-grader Adam DeVlaeminck at 106 pounds on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in the Big Red Gym. Matthew Curry/ West Central Tribune

“We made just minor adjustments,” Oehlers said. “We tried to get some good matchups, including Litke and Conlan Carlson. Tried wanted to bump up some of our better wrestlers. Trying to see where they’re at. Especially within our conference. It’s a good test.”

Willmar senior Jonas Anez stole the show with a tech fall win over Little Falls junior Ryan Kloeckl at 160.

The senior earned his 100th victory last week, but was able to briefly celebrate his achievement with his family in the Big Red Gym.

Willmar senior Jonas Anez competes in his 160-pound match against Little Falls junior Ryan Kloeckl on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in the Big Red Gym. Matthew Curry/ West Central Tribune

“It’s a lot of hard work,” Jonas said. “I’ve been wrestling since I was three. I’ve put in the work and it pays off. I don’t really think about the wins and losses at all, I just primarily focus on the match at hand.”

Oehlers says the senior was a key factor in making Tuesday’s triangular senior night.

“We actually have some family, the Anez family, is from Little Falls,” Oehlers said. “So there’s these connections that kind of make it special. And that’s also one of the reasons, with Jonas being a senior, that we picked (Tuesday) to be our family night.”

“It’s kind of near that he got to have his 100th win recognized,” Oehlers added. “He got it before this event. But this was our first home meet since he did it.”

The Cardinals went on to win three of the next five matches by fall, majority decision, and forfeit.

In the second match, Minneota defeated Little Falls 36-32 and in the third match, Willmar defeated Minneota 40-26.

Willmar will compete in a triangular against Sartell and Brainerd at 5 p.m. Thursday in Sartell.

Willmar triangular

Willmar 48, Little Falls 22

106: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Cassidy Okerman, 1:18113: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Jack Schmidt, 1:49120: Kobi Cameron, LF, maj dec Eli Heinen, 10-2126: Sully Anez, W, maj dec Noah Cameron, 12-2132: Conlan Carlson, W, tech fall Austin Litke, 15-0 (2:33)138: Beau Robinson, LF, dec Cameren Champagne, 3-1145: Joey Wilczek, LF, dec Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, 8-6152: Braeden Erickson, W, pinned Dominic Scepurek, 1:07160: Jonas Anez, W, tech fall Ryan Kloeckl, 22-7 (6:00)170: Joe Kallevig, W, pinned Hank LeClair, 3:33182: Ivan Petrich, LF, won by forfeit195: Ramero Trevino, W, maj dec Alexander Schmitz, 9-1220: Mason Swanson, W, won by forfeit285: Eli VanRisseghem, LF, pinned Ivan Martinez, 2:22

Willmar 40, Minneota 26

Opening the match with a 19-0 lead, Willmar was able to keep Minneota at bay for the victory at the Big Red Gym.

The Cardinals managed to get a pair of wins over the ranked Vikings. At 120 pounds, Sully Anez got a 10-2 major decision over Peyton Gillund, who is ranked fifth in Class A at 120. Then at 152, Braeden Erickson — ranked eighth in AAA at 152 — won a 5-2 decision over Zack Fier. Fier is fifth at 160 in A.

Conlan Carlson (126), Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (145) and Mason Swanson (220) all won by fall for the Cardinals.

106: Cavin Carlson, W, dec Adam Devlaeminck, 5-3113: Ivan Mares, W, won by forfeit120: Sully Anez, W, maj dec Peyton Gillund, 10-2126: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Chase Johnson, 2:10132: Troy Van Keulen, M, pinned Eric Garcia, 4:56138: Kade Lozinski, M, dec Cameren Champagne, 6-5145: Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, W, pinned Brock Fier, 3:07152: Braeden Erickson, W, dec Zack Fier, 5-2160: Jonas Anez, W, dec Alex Depestel, 13-8170: Jonah Gruenes, M, tech fall Joe Kallevig, 16-1182: Branden Johnson, M, won by forfeit195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec Conner Sik, 4-3220: Mason Swanson, W, pinned Kyler Lozinski, 1:04285: Hudson Scholten, M, pinned Lonnie Sanchez, 1:02

HL-W-W triangular

HL-W-W 33, NLS 29

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted won the final four matches in its dual against New London-Spicer to get the Wright County Conference victory at Howard Lake.

Isaiah Nelson (106 pounds) and Caleb Nelson (126) each won by tech fall for the Wildcats.

NLS competes in the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield quadrangular at 5 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, tech fall Ryker Clobes, 16-1 (3:15)113: Holton Hanson, NLS, dec Tegan Miller, 4-0120: Radon Graham, HLWW, pinned Rylan Plumley Champagne, 1:30126: Caleb Nelson, NLS, tech fall Jaxon Knott, 15-0132: Luke Ruter, NLS, dec Tony Baumann, 6-3138: Luke Knudsen, NLS, won by forfeit145: Mitchell Mallak, HLWW, pinned Adam Sandau, 3:15152: Caleb Boese, HLWW, dec Brody Lien, 11-6160: reid Holmquist, NLS, maj dec Steve Heber, 8-0170: Brody Duke, NLS, dec Isaac Busse, 10-4182: Tyler Graczyk, HLWW, dec Sam Gabrielson, 3-1195: Collin Boese, HLWW, pinned Payton Meis, 1:40220: Jakob Duske, HLWW, won by forfeit285: Colton Long, HLWW, dec Marshel Johnson, 5-1

NLS 46, M-W 30

New London-Spicer closed out the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted triangular with a Wright County Conference win over Mound-Westonka at Howard Lake.

Isaiah Nelson (106 pounds), Adam Sandau (145) and Marshel Johnson (285) each won by fall for the Wildcats, with Nelson’s coming in the first period. Luke Knudsen (138) and Reid Holmquist (160) each tacked on tech falls for NLS.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Mason Merritt, 1:00113: Holton Hanson, NLS, won by forfeit120: Cole Munsterteiger, MW, pinned Caleb Nelson, 3:50126: Jack Nelson, MW, won by forfeit132: Cooper Rowe, MW, dec Luke Ruter, 4-2138: Luke Knudsen, NLS, tech fall Carter Nelson, 21-4145: Adam Sandau, NLS, pinned Maguire Musselman, 3:05152: Ryder Kinnear, MW, won by forfeit160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, tech fall Dylan Helman, 16-0170: Grant Hubbard, NLS, won by forfeit182: John Seeman, MW, dec Sam Gabrielson, 5-3195: Luke Rodelius, MW, pinned Payton Meis, 1:10220: Drake Woodruff, MW, won by forfeit285: Marshall Johnson, NLS, pinned Ryan Butler, 2:45

Quad County triangular

Paynesville 57, Quad County 16

With four straight falls from Mason McNabb (113 pounds), Preston Welling (120), Mason Hansen (126), Brandon Hess (132) and Jose Anaya (138), Paynesville pulled away for a win over host Quad County (MACCRAY/Renville County West/Yellow Medicine East) at Granite Falls.

Seth Vearrier added a fall for the Bulldogs at 182.

Austin Sweep scored a pin for the Cobras at 285.

Paynesville hosts a triangular at 5 p.m. Friday against Minnewaska and Border West. Quad County will wrestle at the Red Rock Central tournament at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Lamberton.

106: Griffin Howard, QC, dec Carson Suchy, 6-1113: Mason McNabb, P, pinned Blaine Carroll, time unavailable120: Preston Welling, P, pinned Tarrick Rupp, time unavailable126: Mason Hansen, P, pinned James Hardin, time unavailable132: Brandon Hess, P, pinned Gage Corner, time unavailable138: Jose Anaya, P, pinned Bryan Rhode, time unavailable145: Javier Jackson, QC, maj dec Mitchell Blonigen, 17-4152: Hayden Andrews, P, won by forfeit160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, dec Trenton LeClaire, 10-4170: Aaron Mages, P, dec Hunter Ridler, 9-5182: Seth Vearrier, P, pinned Jasen Jansen, time unavailable195: Peyton Hemmesch, P, won by forfeit220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, won by forfeit285: Austin Sweep, QC, pinned Grant Miller, time unavailable

Worthington 39, Paynesville 36

Coming down to the final match, Cole Hennings’ first-period fall at 285 pounds clinched a victory for Worthington over Paynesville at Granite Falls.

For the Bulldogs, Brandon Hess (132 pounds), Aaron Mages (160) and Peyton Hemmesch (182) each won by fall.

106: Alex Galvez, W, pinned Carson Suchy, 2:39113: Mason McNabb, P, dec Emanuel Sararia, 3-0120: Ethan Meyer, W, pinned Preston Welling, 3:51126: Oscar Galvez, W, pinned Mason Hansen, 1:39132: Brandon Hess, P, pinned Vincent Kanderkooi, 2:39138: Jose Anaya, P, won by forfeit145: Hayden Andrews, P, won by forfeit152: Chase Byrne, W, dec Trenton LeClaire, 8-2160: Aaron Mages, P, pinned Mason Schultz, 2:49170: Kevin Galvez-Chavez, W, pinned Seth Vearrier, 5:35182: Peyton Hemmesch, P, pinned Mu Shee, 1:55 195: Soe Noy Htoo, W, won by forfeit 220: Spencer Eisenbraun, P, dec Tanner Hennings, 8-6 285: Cole Hennings, W, pinned Grant Miller, 0:53

Worthington 51, Quad County 25

Javier Jackson won by fall for Quad County at 145 pounds in a loss to Worthington in Granite Falls.

The Trojans finished the Quad County triangular with a 2-0 record.

106: Alex Galvez, W, pinned Griffin Howard, 3:16113: Emanuel Sararia, W, dec Blaine Carroll, 11-5120: Ethan Meyer, W, pinned Tarrick Rupp, 3:53126: Oscar Galvez, W, pinned Gage Wilke, 1:07132: Vincent Vanderkooi, W, pinned Gage Corner, 0:32138: Austin Gruis, W, pinned Bryan Rhode, 3:52145: Javier Jackson, QC, pinned Joseph Batres Anthony, 0:15152: Levi Hennings, W, won by forfeit160: Nolan Hildahl, QC, maj dec Chase Byrne, 11-3170: Hunter Ridler, QC, dec Kevin Galvez-Chavez, 9-2182: Jasen Jansen, QC, won by forfeit195: Tanner Hennings, W, pinned Jacob Savig, 4:00220: Easton Jaenisch, QC, won by forfeit285: Cole Hennings, W, pinned Austin Sweep, time unavailable

