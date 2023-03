Prep wrestling roundup: Willmar sweeps at Sartell

SARTELL — The Willmar wrestling team had a good evening Thursday at the Sartell triangular, beating two Central Lakes Conference opponents.

The Cardinals, ranked eighth in the state in Class AAA, beat Sartell 46-21 and then defeated Brainerd 42-27.

The victories boosted Willmar’s record to 5-0 in the CLC and 17-5 overall. The Cardinals have won 72 conference duals in a row.

“We had a lot of great matches,” Willmar head coach Ed Oehlers said. “We ended up coming up short against some state-ranked-level guys, losing the close ones, mostly against Brainerd.

“But they were all great matches.”

Highlights for Willmar include Conlan Carlson beating Sartell’s Spencer Johnson 9-4 at 126 pounds. Conlan is a freshman ranked fifth in AAA. Johnson is a senior ranked fourth in AAA.

“That was our biggest win of the night when we got to the state-ranked guys,” Oehlers said.

Against Brainerd, Willmar’s Braeden Erickson lost to Brainerd’s Gage Wagner at 152, 5-3. Erickson is ranked sixth in AAA. Wagner is ranked sixth in AAA at 145.

Also against Brainerd, Willmar’s Mason Swanson, ranked sixth in AAA at 220, moved up to 285, where he lost 6-4 in overtime to Dalton Barrett.

The Cardinals are headed to the Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie triangular on Thursday where they are scheduled to wrestle Bemidji. The Lumberjacks are ranked seventh in Class AAA. The winner between Bemidji and Willmar likely gets the top seed in Section 8AAA.

Sartell Triangular

Willmar 46, Sartell 21

106: Cavin Carlson, W, pinned Alexander Hendrickson, 2:00

113: Ivan Mares, W, pinned Julian Morris, :49

120: Sully Anez, W, tech fall over Zaccory Anderson, 3:41 (15-0)

126: Conlan Carlson, W, dec. Spencer Johnson, 9-4

132: Dutch Nordby, S, Eric Garcia, 5:06

138: Dylan Enriquez, S, pinned Cameren Champagne, 1:13

145: Kaden Brooks, S, dec. Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, 2-1

152: Braeden Erickson, W, tech fall over Ryan Joyce, 3:24 (16-1)

160: Calen O’Connell, S, dec. Joe Kallevig, 11-7

170: Jonas Anez, W, pinned Larkin Lang, 2:37

182: Jacob Leiva, W, pinned Donovan Lund, 3:45

195: Will Budge, S, dec. Ramero Trevino, 5-1

220: Mason Swanson won by forfeit

285: Lonnie Sanchez, W, dec. Tucker Mugg, 5-3

Willmar 42, Brainerd 27

106: Cavin Carlson, W, won by forfeit

113: Easton Dircks, B, dec. Ivan Mares, 3-2

120: Sully Anez, W, dec. Isaiah Germann, 7-2

126: Cade Ostrowski, B, pinned Eric Garcia, 3:05

132: Conlan Carlson, W, pinned Elijah Germann, 1:36

138: Isaiah Jillson, B, pinned Cameren Champagne, 4:47

145: Jorge Zelaya-Velsquez, W, pinned Hunter Bergin, 1:32

152: Gage Wagner, B, dec. Braeden Erickson, 5-3

160: Joe Kallevig, W, won by forfeit

170: Jonas Anez, W, pinned Adam Cox, 1:23

182: Shane Carlson, B, pinned Jacob Leiva, :34

195: Ramero Trevino, W, dec. Ethan Kosloski, 7-3

220: Wyatt Schwartz, W, won by forfeit

285: Dalton Barrett, B, dec. Mason Swanson, 6-4 (OT)

D-C/Litchfield QuadD-C/Litchfield 38, NLS 32

Tied at 32-all going into the 285-pound match, Brendan Rokala’s third-period fall on Marshel Johnson lifted 10th-ranked (Class AA) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield past New London-Spicer in Litchfield.

Hayden Hoernemann (195) also scored a fall for the Charging Dragons while Devin Steinhaus (138) added a tech fall.

Isaiah Nelson (106) and Holton Hanson (113) both won by fall for the Wildcats.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, pinned Anton Cox, 5:00

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, pinned Gavin Terning, 0:30

120: Victor Franco, DCL, won by forfeit

126: Luke Ruter, NLS, dec Gabe Nelson, 3-2 (OT)

132: Luke Knudsen, NLS, won by forfeit

138: Devin Steinhaus, DCL, tech fall Everett Halvorson, 17-2 (5:40)

145: Adam Sandau, NLS, dec Chase Housman, 2-1

152: Brody Lien, NLS, maj dec Shelby Fischer Lund, 13-5

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, maj dec Nolan Henke, 17-6

170: Sam Marx, DCL, dec Brody Duke, 12-5

182: Tate Link, DCL, won by forfeit

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, pinned Payton Meis, 1:27

220: Spencer Henke, DCL, won by forfeit

285: Brendan Rokala, DCL, pinned Marshel Johnson, 5:51

Foley 36, NLS 32

Foley’s Elijah Novak pinned New London-Spicer’s Marshel Johnson at 285 pounds to help Foley edge New London-Spicer at Litchfield.

The Falcons overcame two forfeits to beat the Wildcats, who had one forfeit.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

113: Wyatt Wall, F, Holton Hanson, 6-2

120: Caleb Nelson, NLS, dec. Tyler Wilhelmi 6-4

126: Luke Ruter, NLS, major dec Cayden Hansmeier, 12-3

132: Luke Knudsen, NLS, dec. Kyler Benson, 11-5

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, dec. Isaac Milejzcak, 6-4

145: Alex Jennssen, F, dec. Adam Sandau, 8-2

152: Cole Rudnitski, F, pinned Brody Lien, 3:37

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, won by forfeit

170: Brody Duke, NLS, major dec. Chance Jones, 12-3

182: Josiah Peterson, F, pinned Grant Hubbard, 3:48

195: Aiden Micholski, F, pinned Payton Meis, 5:29

220: Andy Boettcher, F, won by forfeit

285: Elijah Novak, F, pinned Marshel Johnson, :45

NLS 69, Rockford 12

New London-Spicer’s Luke Knudsen had a technical fall at 132 and Everett Halvorson recorded a major decision at 138 to lead the Wildcats past Rockford at Litchfield.

NLS won 10 matches by forfeit.

106: Isaiah Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

113: Holton Hanson, NLS, won by forfeit

120: Caleb Nelson, NLS, won by forfeit

126: Luke Ruter, NLS, won by forfeit

132: Luke Knudsen, NLS, tech fall over Hunter Hannegrefs, 17-1

138: Everett Halvorson, NLS, major dec. Bradley Graunke, 20-8

145: Adam Sandau, NLS, won by forfeit

152: Brody Lien, NLS, won by forfeit

160: Reid Holmquist, NLS, won by forfeit

170: Brody Duke, NLS, won by forfeit

182: Grant Hubbard, NLS, won by forfeit

195: Avery Gordee, R, won by forfeit

220: Patrick Andry, R, pinned Payton Mies, 3;15

285: Marshall Johnson, NLS, won by forfeit

ACGC Quad

ACGC 67, BOLD 9

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City rolled past BOLD in the ACGC quadrangular at Grove City.

Also competing were Eden Valley-Watkins and Sibley East..

106: Braxton Kragenbring, ACGC, dec Tanner Kautz, 9-8

113: Trey Schmidt, ACGC, won by forfeit

120: Brady Kiecker, BOLD, pinned Jayden Gulke, 1:45

126: Edwyn Gonzalez, ACGC, pinned Trey Zammaron, 0:42

132: Brady Straumann, ACGC, pinned Gavin Hammerschmidt, 0:11

138: Austin Kiecker, BOLD, dec Cole Holien, 2-1

145: Jevon Williams, ACGC, pinned Max Benson, 0:45

152: Brady Holien, ACGC, pinned Elijah Swenson, 0:22

160: Mason Studemann, ACGC, pinned Hayden Edwards, 1:33

170: Jake Mortensen, ACGC, pinned Tate Sheehan, 0:31

182: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, maj dec Connor Plumley, 11-2

195: Takoda Mucciacciaro, ACGC, won by forfeit

220: Jaxon Behm, ACGC, won by forfeit

285: Terrell Renne, ACGC, pinned Xavier Basaldua, 0:42

ACGC 46, Sibley East 26

ACGC earned pins by Edwyn Gonzalez at 126, Cole Holien at 138, Brady holien at 152, Mason Studemann at 160, Jake Mortensen at 170, Isaiah Renne at 182 and Jaxon Behm at 195 to beat Sibley East at Grove City.

106: Julio Alejandro, SE, maj dec Braxton Kragenbring, 12-0

113: Benito Diaz, SE, pinned Trey Schmidt, 1:54

120: Roberto Palma-Martha, SE, pinned Jayden Gulke, 3:48

126: Edwyn Gonzalez, ACGC, pinned Natalie Diaz, 0:52

132: Josh Sotelo, SE, dec Brody Straumann, 8-5

138: Cole Holien, ACGC, pinned Bryce Klancke, 1:05

145: Drayden Morton, SE, maj dec Jevon Williams, 13-4

152: Brady Holien, ACGC, pinned Michael Farias, 1:20

160: Mason Studemann, ACGC, maj dec Jathen Mendoza, 11-2

170: Jake Mortensen, ACGC, pinned Owen Utendorfer, 1:30

182: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, pinned Gio Govea, 2:52

195: Jaxon Behm, ACGC, pinned Aaron Elseth, 1:15

220: Takoda Mucciacciaro, ACGC, won by forfeit

285: Omar Martinez, SE, dec Terrell Renne, 5-4

ACGC 57, EVW 3

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City lost at 106 pounds, then won 13 straight matches to beat Central Minnesota Conference opponent Eden Valley-Watkins at Grove City.

106: Ryder Schmidt, EVW, dec Braxton Kragenbring, 6-0

113: Trey Schmidt, ACGC, dec Jordan Erpelding, 6-4

120: Jayden Gulke, ACGC, pinned Alex Bollin, 3:56

126: Edwyn Gonzalez, ACGC, dec Teagyn Ludwig, 9-2

132: Brody Straumann, ACGC, pinned Brayden Kramer, 2:17

138: Cole Holien, ACGC, maj dec Treyce Ludwig, 9-1

145: Jevon Williams, ACGC, maj dec Gavin Caron, 14-2

152: Brady Holien, ACGC, pinned Garrett Albers, 0:31

160: Mason Studemann, ACGC, dec Isaac Ortiz, 6-4

170: Jake Mortensen, ACGC, maj dec Sam Nistler, 9-0

182: Isaiah Renne, ACGC, pinned Rylan Schueller, 3:15

195: Jaxon Behm, ACGC, pinned Sonnie DeHeer, 3:12

220: Takoda Mucciacciaro, ACGC, dec Mitchell Lipinski, 8-5

285: Terrell Renne, ACGC, dec Austin Schlangen, 4-2Duals

BBE 61, Benson 15

Brett DeRoo (113 pounds), Ethan Mueller (120), Ryan Jensen (126), Walker Bents (138) and Blaine Fischer (152) all won by first-period falls for top-ranked (Class A) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in a win over host Benson.

Louie Tensen (106) and Maximus Hanson (170) also won by fall for the Jaguars.

Preston McGee (160) and AJ Klassen (195) each won by fall for the Braves.

106: Louie Tensen, BBE, pinned Gavin Olson, 5:46

113: Brett DeRoo, BBE, pinned Ed Wah, 1:25

120: Ethan Mueller, BBE, pinned Darin Hippe, 1:18

126: Ryan Jensen, BBE, pinned Blake Nagler, 1:19

132: Wyatt Engen, BBE, won by forfeit

138: Walker Bents, BBE, pinned Alex Whitcup, 0:30

145: Tyler Jensen, BBE, maj dec Jaiden Zimmerman, 14-0

152: Blaine Fischer, BBE, pinned Nick Bolduc, 0:47

160: Preston McGee, B, pinned Hunter Laage, 3:17

170: Maximus Hanson, BBE, pinned Aiden Ehmke, 2:34

182: Carson Gilbert, BBE, dec Nathan Bolduc, 7-1

195: AJ Klassen, B, pinned Davin Preble, 0:56

220: Thomas Dineen, B, dec Ethan Spanier, 6-2

285: Bryce Feuerhake, BBE, won by forfeit