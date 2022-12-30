6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep wrestling: Tate Link remains undefeated through day one for Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield

Prep wrestling report for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Tate Link is competing in the 195-pound bracket at Rumble on the Red

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 29, 2022 10:32 PM

FARGO, N.D. — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Tate Link is undefeated in the 195-pound bracket after Day 1 of the Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome on Thursday.

Link won back-to-back falls against Minntonka’s David Brandt and West Fargo’s Connor Lamb. He won a 9-4 decision over Mounds View’s Quin Morgan in the semifinals. He will face Waconia’s Max McEnelly in the semifinals Friday. McEnelly is the top pound-for-pound wrestler in Minnesota and is committed to the University of Minnesota.

The Charging Dragons are in 42nd place in the 63-team tournament with 18 points.

Recent wrestling roundup:

Rumble on the Red

Team scoring
(1) New Prague 114 … (2) Jackson County Central 105.5 … (3) Stillwater 91 … (4) Waconia 78 … (5) Bemidji 69.5 … (6) Mora 65.5 … (7) Mounds View 62 … (8) Bismarck, N.D. 58 … (9) Bismarck Legacy, N.D. 56 … (10) Albert Lea 53 … (42) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 18

How Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
126: Gabe Nelson, 1-2 … 138: Shelby Fischer Lund, 0-2 … 195: Tate Link, 3-0 … 220: Spencer Henke, 2-1

