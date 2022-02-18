Prep hockey roundup: Mankato East does it again over Dragons

MANKATO — The second chances seemed to go Mankato East’s way each time.

With a pair of rebound goals by Jessica Eykyn in the first period and the game-winner on a deflection by Ava Tibodeau, the top-seeded Cougars secured the Section 2A girls hockey championship. They beat second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 Thursday at the All Seasons Arena.

“I’m really proud of our girls’ effort, going down 2-0 in the final game, away from home and at an opponent’s home rink,” said Dragons co-head coach Matt Hogg. “I’m really proud of coming back and putting ourselves back in the hockey game.”

Thursday’s championship game was another chance for the Dragons to defeat Mankato East. On Dec. 23, the Cougars left the Litchfield Civic Arena with a 4-3 regular-season victory.

But once again, Mankato East was able to walk away the winner by a single goal.

“They have some girls that can really move so we needed to make sure we stayed on them as best we could,” Hogg said. “Sticks on their sticks, sticks on pucks, not letting them take shots.”

At the 1-minute, 32-second mark of the first, Eykyn put in the first goal of the game. After Litchfield/D-C freshman goaltender Janelle Quast made the kick save, Eykyn buried the loose puck to make it 1-0. Then at 7:37, Eykyn struck again, putting another rebound past Quast for the two-goal lead.

Eykyn is second on Mankato East with 27 goals.

“I think we were pretty nervous,” said Litchfield/D-C co-head coach Brett Damerow. “We’re relatively inexperienced, playing on a big stage like this. There’s a lot of nerves. No one wants to be down 2-0, but sometimes, that sparks you a little bit.”

The Cougars kept trying to crash the net in the second, but the Dragons were able to adjust and clear out the second-chance opportunities.

“We just got our heads focused in the game,” Dragons junior forward Julia Peter said about the defensive turnaround. “We got ourselves together and we were ready to go in the second period.”

Those second-chance opportunities proved elusive for the Dragons. While out-shooting the Cougars 30-28, many of the team’s scoring chances ended after just one shot.

Litchfield/D-C sophomore Camryn Iverson, 11, takes the puck to mid-ice while Mankato East's Kailey Newton loses her stick during the first period of the Section 2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ultimately, it was eighth-grader Lydia Schultz putting it on herself to put Litchfield/D-C on the board. Taking the puck in front of the benches at center ice, Schultz weaved her way into the slot and ripped a wrist shot over Anna Rader’s blocker at 13:14 of the second period for the unassisted goal.

“That was a whole energy boost and confidence boost,” Peter said of Schultz’s goal. “It just made us so much better. We were buzzing around on the ice. It made us so much happier and so much more confident.”

The Dragons finally got their quality second-chance attempt in the third. With a pack of players fighting for the puck in front of the net, Peter was able to squeak in the game-tying goal to make it 2-2 with 6:30 to play.

“It was just a battle,” Peter said about her goal. “You just have to get the puck on your stick really quick and find small, little chances to put in the net.”

Litchfield/D-C eighth grader Lydia Schultz, 18, looks to skate by Mankato East's Brielle Newton during the first period of the Section 2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 17 2022 at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Said Hogg, “It was good to see her get rewarded for all the hard work. She’s done a lot of grinding and gritty play all year. It was good to see her score a big goal in a big game.”

But 49 seconds later, the Cougars reclaimed the lead when a shot by McKenzie Keller angled off Tibodeau’s skate and into the net for the game-winner.

“That third goal, kind of a lucky bounce off the skate. Could have gone either way,” Hogg said. “But that’s hockey sometimes; We didn’t get the bounce tonight.”

With a minute left and the goalie pulled, Litchfield/D-C had three face-offs in the offensive zone. And each time, Mankato East got possession of the puck.

Despite the Dragons having a 17-6 edge in third-period shots, the Cougars are going to state for the third time in school history (2017, ‘19).

“It was a game full of emotions,” Peter said. “Not the way we wanted to end it, but we really fought through towards the end and really found our mojo towards the end of the game. We used each other and pushed through as best we could.”

Litchfield/D-C junior Grace Braaten, 4, gets the puck poked away by a Mankato East player during the first period of the Section 2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Dragons wrap up the season with a 12-14-1 record. While bidding goodbye to four seniors, Damerow credited the team’s grit — including a four-overtime victory over Minnesota River to reach the 2A finals — for putting the Dragons in position to play for state.

“We’ve talked all year about being a gritty group of kids; they’re a gritty bunch,” Damerow said. “It’ll be fun to watch in the future. We’re losing four quality kids with the seniors, but the team coming back is a gritty group and hopefully we can see more of the same.”

Section 2A championship

Mankato East 3, Litchfield/D-C 2

Litchfield/D-C (12-14-1) 0 1 1 — 2

Mankato East (21-5-1) 2 0 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) ME: Jessica Eykyn (McKenzie Keller), 1:32 ... (2) ME: Eykyn (Emmy Schulz, Ashley Fischer), 7:37.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Lydia Schultz (unassisted), 13:14.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) LDC: Julia Peter (unassisted), 10:30 ... (5) ME: Ava Tibodeau (Keller), 11:19.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 25/28 … Mankato East: Anna Rader 28/30

Litchfield/D-C senior Emmy Haataja, 9, leads the Litchfield/D-C girls hockey team onto the ice prior to the start of the Section 2A championship game against Mankato East on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

