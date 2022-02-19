Section Wrestling: Becker KOs D-C/Litchfield in 6AA semis

BIG LAKE — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's bid for a third straight section wrestling championship came to a swift end Friday in the Section 6AA semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Charging Dragons fell to top-seeded and third-ranked Becker 46-14 at Big Lake High School.

The Bulldogs opened the match with a 15-0 lead with falls from Bennett Kujawa at 106 pounds and Kaden Nicolas at 113. Gabe Nelson put Litchfield/D-C on the board with a 6-5 decision over Nolan Muellner at 126.

Becker scored another 15 straight points before the Charging Dragons got their next win, a tech fall by top-ranked Jude Link over Isaac Regel at 160. Tate Link (182) and Hayden Hoernemann (195) added back-to-back decisions.

Becker went on to win the section championship after defeating second-seeded Big Lake, 45-21. The Bulldogs are headed to the state tournament for the second time in school history (2003).

In the other semifinal Friday, Big Lake beat third-seeded Annandale/Maple Lake 56-22.

Litchfield/D-C will now change gears and prepare for the section individual tournament on Feb. 25-26 at Monticello High School. Last year, the Charging Dragons had seven wrestlers reach the final eight in Class AA.

Becker 46, D-C/Litchfield 14

106: Bennett Kujawa, B, pinned Anton Cox, 2:34

113: Kaden Nicolas, B, pinned Calvin Rannow, 1:11

120: Landen Kujawa, B, dec Victor Franco, 6-2

126: Gabe Nelson, DCL, dec Nolan Muellner, 6-5

132: Drew May, B, pinned Wyatt Decker, 1:05

138: Ethan Anderson, B, dec Devin Steinhaus, 9-7

145: Owen Angell, B, pinned Chase Housman, 1:13

152: Mason Douchette, B, pinned Max Clemen, 0:30

160: Jude Link, DCL, tech fall Isaac Regel

170: Adam Jurek, B, dec Sam Marx, 10-6

182: Tate Link, DCL, dec Tyson Ricker, 11-5

195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, dec Dylan Weber, 11-5

220: Dylan Kolby, B, dec Spencer Henke, 9-4

285: Bryce Kuschel, B, dec Brendan Rokala, 3-0