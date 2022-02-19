99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Section Wrestling: Becker KOs D-C/Litchfield in 6AA semis

Bulldogs go on to win section title over Big Lake

WCT.s.wrestling.jpg
Wrestling
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM

BIG LAKE — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's bid for a third straight section wrestling championship came to a swift end Friday in the Section 6AA semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Charging Dragons fell to top-seeded and third-ranked Becker 46-14 at Big Lake High School.

The Bulldogs opened the match with a 15-0 lead with falls from Bennett Kujawa at 106 pounds and Kaden Nicolas at 113. Gabe Nelson put Litchfield/D-C on the board with a 6-5 decision over Nolan Muellner at 126.

WCT Prep Tournament Central for Winter 2022
Prep Tournament Central
Read more prep tournament coverage here from the West Central Tribune

Becker scored another 15 straight points before the Charging Dragons got their next win, a tech fall by top-ranked Jude Link over Isaac Regel at 160. Tate Link (182) and Hayden Hoernemann (195) added back-to-back decisions.

Becker went on to win the section championship after defeating second-seeded Big Lake, 45-21. The Bulldogs are headed to the state tournament for the second time in school history (2003).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other semifinal Friday, Big Lake beat third-seeded Annandale/Maple Lake 56-22.

Litchfield/D-C will now change gears and prepare for the section individual tournament on Feb. 25-26 at Monticello High School. Last year, the Charging Dragons had seven wrestlers reach the final eight in Class AA.

Becker 46, D-C/Litchfield 14

106: Bennett Kujawa, B, pinned Anton Cox, 2:34
113: Kaden Nicolas, B, pinned Calvin Rannow, 1:11
120: Landen Kujawa, B, dec Victor Franco, 6-2
126: Gabe Nelson, DCL, dec Nolan Muellner, 6-5
132: Drew May, B, pinned Wyatt Decker, 1:05
138: Ethan Anderson, B, dec Devin Steinhaus, 9-7
145: Owen Angell, B, pinned Chase Housman, 1:13
152: Mason Douchette, B, pinned Max Clemen, 0:30
160: Jude Link, DCL, tech fall Isaac Regel
170: Adam Jurek, B, dec Sam Marx, 10-6 
182: Tate Link, DCL, dec Tyson Ricker, 11-5
195: Hayden Hoernemann, DCL, dec Dylan Weber, 11-5
220: Dylan Kolby, B, dec Spencer Henke, 9-4
285: Bryce Kuschel, B, dec Brendan Rokala, 3-0

Recent wrestling roundup:

What To Read Next
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton knocks off Cherry in state semifinal
March 24, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report