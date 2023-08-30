Soccer roundup: Alexandria shuts out Willmar, 5-0

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls soccer team was shut out for a second straight match, this time falling against Central Lakes Conference foe Alexandria 5-0 on Tuesday at Willmar.

“There were moments — despite the score — that we were really able to combine forward and execute our game plan,” Willmar first-year head coach Madeline Wertish said. “Our players are still adjusting to a different style of play with me bringing in new strategies and formations to the table.

“But it’s great to see the moments in the game when we’re on form and making it work. We’ll keep building and the goals will come.”

Alexandria junior Lydia Oldenkamp (right) celebrates a goal scored by Greta Oldenkamp off a corner kick with junior Allie Haabala (left) in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camree Miller paced Alexandria early on. She scored a pair of goals in the first half with her first coming in the 7th minute and her second came in the 34th minute to give Alexandria a 3-0 lead into halftime.

Greta Oldenkamp scored Alexandria’s second goal of the match off a corner kick feed from Allie Haabala in the 24th minute.

“The last 10 minutes of the first half showed promise going into the half with a few attacking opportunities yet came up short when executing shots on goal,” Wertish said.

Willmar head coach Madeline Wertish talks to sophomore defender/midfielder Ella Kubesh on the sideline in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Willmar conceded its fourth goal from Alexandria’s Elle Heydt quickly in the second half and Alexandria tacked on its fifth in the closing minute of the match.

“For the remainder of the second half, we played solid defense and our defense worked really hard despite Alexandria’s speed up top,” Wertish said. “Becca Dawson showed some great speed and combinations forward for us. Telilie Lange had some great footwork through the midfield creating a few chances.”

Willmar (0-2) travels to Brainerd at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Willmar sophomore midfielder/forward Telilie Lange makes a pass upfield in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Girls soccer

Alexandria 5, Willmar 0

Alexandria (3-0)................. 3 2 — 5

Willmar (0-2)...................... 0 0 — 0

FIRST HALF – (1) A: Camree Miller (Sophia Korynta), 7th minute … (2) A: Greta Oldenkamp (Allie Haabala), 24th minute … (3) A: Miller (not available), 34th minute

SECOND HALF – (4) A: Elle Heydt (not available), not available … (5) A: not available (not available), 79th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL – A: 12. W: 1

GOALIE SAVES – Alexandria: not available, 1 save … Willmar: Kianna Eichhorst, not available

Willmar's Say Wah runs toward the ball with Alexandria's Rylan Hovde chasing him in a Central Lakes Conference matchup on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Alexandria. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Boys soccer

Willmar 4, Alexandria 4

Willmar jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but as the match progressed Alexandria found enough answers to force the game to settle into a tie at Alexandria.

All four of Alexandria’s goals came on set pieces, which is when play is stopped for free kicks, corner kicks, etc.

“We are small, but skilled and we play a lot of teams that are fast and strong,” Willmar head coach Jeff Winter said. “We need to learn to win the ball in the air.”

Miguel Altamirano Toruno had Willmar’s first two goals and assisted on its next two.

Hermis Alvarado Reyes scored Willmar’s fourth goal on a penalty kick off a foul caused by Altamirano Toruno. It gave Willmar a 4-3 lead in the 65th minute before Alexandria tied the game late.

Altamirano Toruno has earned Willmar four penalty kicks in three matches this season. Alvarado Reyes has taken all four penalty kicks and has scored on all of them.

“We knew this last year when we brought (Hermis) up,” Winter said. “We knew he was going to be a big part of the future for Willmar soccer.”

Willmar hosts Brainerd at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Willmar (2-0-1)........................... 2 2 — 4

Alexandria (1-0-2)...................... 2 2 — 4

FIRST HALF – (1) W: Miguel Altamirano Toruno (Isaac Zelaya Velasquez), 17th minute … (2) W: Altamirano Toruno (Wilfredo Chavez), 25th minute … (3) A: Cole Haabala (unassisted), 28th minute … (4) A: Rogan Anderson (not available), 32nd minute

SECOND HALF – (5) A: Otto Anderson (Haabala), 45th minute … (6) W: Zelaya Velasquez (Altamirano Toruno), 61st minute … (7) W: Hermis Alvarado Reyes (Altamirano Toruno), 65th minute … (8) A: Francisco Rodriguez (Haabala), 72nd minute

SHOTS ON GOAL – W: 14. A: 12

GOALIE SAVES – Willmar: Carson Eichhorst, 8 saves … Alexandria: not available