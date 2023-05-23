Softball: Paynesville Bulldogs' season comes to a close

PAYNESVILLE — Ninth-seeded Eden Valley-Watkins knocked No. 8 Paynesville out of the playoffs with the victory on Monday.

Eden Valley-Watkins plays top-seeded Pierz at 5 p.m. Tuesday at River’s Edge Park in Waite Park. Pierz beat No. 16 Royalton 13-0.

Other first-round scores were: No. 4 Kimball over No. 13 Holdingford 15-0; No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral topping No. 12 Sauk Centre 10-1; No. 6 Melrose beating No. 11 Foley 7-3; No. 3 Pequot Lakes downing No. 1 Staples-Motley 15-0; No. 7 Pillager taking care of No. 10 Osakis 7-1; and No. 2 Albany beating No. 15 Milaca 15-0.

Kimball plays Cathedral, Melrose faces Pequot Lakes and Pillager plays Albany. All games are at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Waite Park.