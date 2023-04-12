99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Softball preview: ACGC returns plenty of experience

Falcons have nine starters back intent on improving upon last season’s 2-17 record

041322.S.WCT.ACGC softball Kendall Miller.JPG
ACGC freshman Kendall Miller winds up a pitch during a non-conference game against NLS on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:00 PM

GROVE CITY — Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City finished with a 2-17 overall record in 2022, but with nine starters returning the Falcons are optimistic entering the 2023 season.

“Many of our starters are returning with experience which will be very beneficial,” ACGC head coach Brad Nelson said of his Falcons that held a 1-13 record in the Central Minnesota Conference in 2022. “Our pitching looks to build and continue to improve.”

ACGC brings back all of its pitchers except Abbie Kragenbring. Those pitchers are senior Haley Wilner, junior Mikaili Johnson and sophomore Kendall Miller.

Miller pitched the most innings for the Falcons in 2022 and earned their two wins. She pitched 63 innings with a 10.56 earned-run average and 58 strikeouts.

Wilner pitched 8-1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and Johnson pitched 5-2/3 innings with a pair of strikeouts.

041322.S.WCT.ACGC softball Mackenzie Powers.JPG
ACGC freshman Mackenzie Powers smiles to the dugout after coming up with a leadoff double during a non-conference game against NLS on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

On top of its experienced pitching, ACGC returns four batters who batted better than .300 in 2023.

Wilner leads the way, coming off a 2022 campaign where she posted a .559 average with a team-best 33 hits and 17 runs scored.

Miller (.341), Johnson (.339) and sophomore Mackenzie Powers (.308) also hit above .300.

Seniors Haley Barker and Jilyanii Sauceda and sophomore Kyla Bierwerth are also players to watch for the Falcons, according to Nelson.

ACGC pitcher Kendall Miller throws a pitch while taking on Paynesville on the road in Paynesville on Monday, May 9, 2022.
ACGC pitcher Kendall Miller throws a pitch while taking on Paynesville on the road in Paynesville on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

