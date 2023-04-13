99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs

Sophomores Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab and Arianna Messer are key to Paynesville’s success

Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
Today at 7:20 PM

PAYNESVILLE — Paynesville is coming off a 2022 campaign where it had a .500 record in both the Central Minnesota Conference and overall.

The Bulldogs return six full-time starters and three part-time starters to their lineup for the 2023 season. Paynesville finished in fourth place in the CMC with a 7-7 record in 2022.

Paynesville will be led by four sophomores, all who enter their third consecutive seasons as starters. That core four is Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab and Arianna Messer. All but Messer were All-CMC selections in 2022.

“I am looking for them to really step up and lead us this year,” Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said. “It will be nice to have Messer back and able to pitch after being hurt all of last year. McNab will team with Messer on the mound after winning six games last year and also looks to step into our three spot in the lineup.”

Messer will be the Bulldogs’ top pitcher. Pauls, Roeske and McNab all hit at least .340 in 2022. McNab also hit three home runs.

Also returning as starters are seniors Jada Belmont and Keyona Brooks. Belmont batted .150 and Brooks hit .227.

Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson speaks with his team before the start of Monday's game against ACGC on May 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Other players to watch as noted by Nelson are junior Katie Good, Charlotte Varrier and Sierra Rouser.

“I also look for Belmont, Brooks, Good, Varrier and Rouser to have strong years,” Nelson said. “They started to hit much better towards the end of the season last year and have shown great improvements in practice so far this year.”

