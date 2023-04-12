Softball preview: Litchfield has a new look at the top

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield will look to build on its 12-14 overall record from 2022 behind eight players returning for 2023.

“We are bringing back many returners,” said Litchfield head coach Kristen Gotfredson, who enters her first year as the Dragons’ head coach. “Our team has a lot of varsity experience.”

Two players to watch for the Dragons are seniors in first baseman Izzy Pennertz and shortstop Olivia Holmgren.

Pennertz held a .384 batting average, .446 on-base percentage, .506 slugging percentage and .938 fielding percentage in 2022. Holmgren had a .342 batting average, .464 on-base percentage, .579 slugging percentage and a .773 fielding percentage.

“Both are great leaders for the team and great role models for younger grades,” Gotfredson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More seniors making their return to Litchfield’s lineup are center fielder Ryanna Steinhaus, right fielder Grace Braaten and third baseman Kaitlyn Palmer.

Rounding out the returnees for the Dragons include junior left fielder Olivia Olson, junior second baseman Cameron Iverson and sophomore designated hitter/right fielder Karlee Prahl.

This core group of returners will look to improve upon Litchfield’s 5-9 Wright County Conference West record that put the Dragons in sixth place. The Dragons finished behind Rockford (13-1 Wright County West, 17-5 overall), Glencoe-Silver Lake (10-4, 17-6), Annandale (9-5, 15-7), Watertown-Mayer (8-6, 17-9) and Dassel-Cokato (8-6, 13-9) in the extremely competitive Wright County West. Litchfield was just ahead of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (2-12, 4-16) and New London-Spicer (1-13, 2-17).