Softball preview: Litchfield has a new look at the top

Kristen Gotfredson takes over the Dragons after a 12-14 season last year

060921.S.WCT.Litchfield SB Grace Braaten.jpg
Litchfield's Grace Braaten greets teammate Izzy Pennertz after scoring a run in the first inning of a Section 3AA playoff game against St. James on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Schwans Regional Amateur Sports Complex in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:24 PM

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield will look to build on its 12-14 overall record from 2022 behind eight players returning for 2023.

“We are bringing back many returners,” said Litchfield head coach Kristen Gotfredson, who enters her first year as the Dragons’ head coach. “Our team has a lot of varsity experience.”

Two players to watch for the Dragons are seniors in first baseman Izzy Pennertz and shortstop Olivia Holmgren.

Pennertz held a .384 batting average, .446 on-base percentage, .506 slugging percentage and .938 fielding percentage in 2022. Holmgren had a .342 batting average, .464 on-base percentage, .579 slugging percentage and a .773 fielding percentage.

“Both are great leaders for the team and great role models for younger grades,” Gotfredson said.

More seniors making their return to Litchfield’s lineup are center fielder Ryanna Steinhaus, right fielder Grace Braaten and third baseman Kaitlyn Palmer.

Rounding out the returnees for the Dragons include junior left fielder Olivia Olson, junior second baseman Cameron Iverson and sophomore designated hitter/right fielder Karlee Prahl.

This core group of returners will look to improve upon Litchfield’s 5-9 Wright County Conference West record that put the Dragons in sixth place. The Dragons finished behind Rockford (13-1 Wright County West, 17-5 overall), Glencoe-Silver Lake (10-4, 17-6), Annandale (9-5, 15-7), Watertown-Mayer (8-6, 17-9) and Dassel-Cokato (8-6, 13-9) in the extremely competitive Wright County West. Litchfield was just ahead of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (2-12, 4-16) and New London-Spicer (1-13, 2-17).

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
