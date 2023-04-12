99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball preview: Lots of experience to build on at KMS

Fighting Saints have eight returning players from a 16-8 team in 2022

052522.S.WCT.KMS Soft Josie Gjerde.JPG
KMS junior shortstop Josie Gjerde throws to first during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against Dawson-Boyd on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 5:57 PM

MURDOCK — Behind long-time head coach Eileen Suter and eight returners, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg enters the 2023 season looking to climb up the Camden Conference standings.

KMS returns seven seniors to a Fighting Saints team that finished fourth in the conference with a 12-6 record and an overall record of 16-8 in 2022.

The Fighting Saints’ core is highlighted by seniors Shakira Olson, Josie Gjerde and Avery Joyce. The trio all hit for more than .350 at the plate in 2022.

052522.S.WCT.KMS soft Maddy Anderson.JPG
KMS sophomore Maddy Anderson fires off a pitch during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against Dawson-Boyd on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Olson, a centerfielder coming off a junior season where she was a West Central Tribune All-Area First Team pick and an All-State First Team selection, hit .500 with 44 hits, 40 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and 21 RBIs. She was also an All-Camden Conference selection and an All-Section 3A pick.

Gjerde and Joyce were also members of the all-area team in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gjerde, a shortstop and an All-Camden Conference pick, hit for .371 with 24 RBIs, 23 hits, 21 runs and six stolen bases.

052522.S.WCT.KMS soft Eileen Suter.JPG
KMS head coach Eileen Suter, middle, talks to her players during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against Dawson-Boyd on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joyce, a third baseman, hit for .394 with 26 hits, 18 RBIs and 17 runs scored. She was also an All-Camden Honorable Mention and an All-Section 3A pick.

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
052022.S.WCT.DB SB Allison Estling.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: Virtually everyone’s back for Blackjacks
Dawson-Boyd has basically the same lineup as it did in 2022
April 12, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050422.S.WCT.RCW_BOLD SB Breana Winzenburg.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: New coaching staff for RCW/BOLD
Jessica Aaseth leads a program with a lot of returning players
April 12, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball preview: New coach, four starters back for Benson Braves
Benson is led by Mackenzie Dokkebakken, who replaces Barb Schwarz
April 12, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
052522.S.WCT.BBE soft Faith Radermacher.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: New coach, more experience for BBE
Jaguars have eight returning starters and will be led by Logan Funk, who takes over the program
April 12, 2023 05:21 PM

Also returning as lineup regulars are seniors in catcher Katlyn Peters, first baseman Julia Carlson and right fielder Elsa Gjerde, and junior pitcher/outfielder Madison Anderson.

Peters hit for a .338 average with 25 hits and 24 RBIs. Carlson hit .261 with 15 RBIs and 12 hits. Elsa Gerde hit .140 with 25 runs, 11 RBIs and eight hits. Anderson batted .258 with 20 hits and 11 RBIs and had an 11-4 record in the circle with a 3.73 ERA.

Emily Wagner, a sophomore left fielder, comes back as a starter. But she is not expected to be in the lineup until May as she recovers from a knee injury.

What To Read Next
Willmar's Jacob Streed eyes his upcoming putt while competing in the boys varsity conference championship at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Willmar on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: The spring thaw has begun
April 12, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
041322.S.WCT.ACGC softball Kendall Miller.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: ACGC returns plenty of experience
April 12, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska eighth-grader Carter LeClair lines up his serve during a No. 1 doubles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls.
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season
April 11, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West
April 11, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar girls golf athlete Avery Olson eyes her ball on the putting green at the Little Crow Golf Resort in New London on Thursday, April 21, 2022, during the New London-Spicer Invitational.
Prep
Girls golf: Willmar Cardinals can't wait to get the season started
April 11, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050222.S.WCT.Willmar BGolf Joey Wisocki.JPG
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals hope experience counts
April 11, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS junior Hunter Kallstrom, 33, looks in a deflected pass for a reception during a Class A state quarterfinal game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Old National Bank Stadium in St. Bonifacius.
Prep
High school: KMS, ACGC see biggest changes in section realignment
April 11, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown