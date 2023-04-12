Softball preview: LQPV plans to see more good things happening in '23
Eagles, led by Taylor Shelstad, Rylee Lund and Ayanna Gipson, hope to build on a 23-4 record in ‘22
MADISON — Lac qui Parle Valley returns a strong nucleus of players to a lineup that brought the Eagles plenty of success in 2022.
Three seniors will lead the way for the Eagles, who are fresh off a 23-4 overall record and 16-2 Camden Conference mark. The big three are pitcher/shortstop Taylor Shelstad, outfielder Rylee Lund and catcher/outfielder Ayanna Gipson.
Taylor Shelstad returns as a Class A All-State Second Team pick and will likely be the Eagles’ No. 1 pitcher, according to Scott Sawatzky, who is in his second season as LQPV’s head coach.
Shelstad batted .440, with a 510 on-base percentage and a .631 slugging percentage off a team-high 37 hits with 43 stolen bases.
“(Taylor’s) softball IQ is second to none,” Sawatzky said. “Her instincts put constant pressure on the opposition.”
Lund returns as an All-Camden Conference selection. She batted .362 with a .440 on-base percentage and served as the anchor to LQPV’s outfield.
“(Rylee) makes great reads on fly balls, has a strong arm, and always knows what to do in given situations,” Sawatzky said.
Gipson returns fresh off a 2022 campaign where she recorded a batting average of .296 and on-base percentage of .377.
“She played a very important role last year,” Sawatzky said. “She quietly goes about her job, but it never seems to fail that she comes up with a big hit or a big play at a key point in the game.”
More returnees for the Eagles include juniors Claire Borstad and Isabel Gerdes, who is injured with a left torn ACL, and sophomore Kendyl Shelstad.
Borstad recorded a .219 average and Kendyl Shelstad held a .311 average with 14 hits — eight singles, five doubles and a home run in 2022.
