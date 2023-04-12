99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball preview: LQPV plans to see more good things happening in '23

Eagles, led by Taylor Shelstad, Rylee Lund and Ayanna Gipson, hope to build on a 23-4 record in ‘22

Ayanna Gipson of Lac Qui Parle Valley swings at an incoming pitch while taking on KMS in Murdock on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Ayanna Gipson of Lac Qui Parle Valley swings at an incoming pitch while taking on KMS in Murdock on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:59 PM

MADISON — Lac qui Parle Valley returns a strong nucleus of players to a lineup that brought the Eagles plenty of success in 2022.

Three seniors will lead the way for the Eagles, who are fresh off a 23-4 overall record and 16-2 Camden Conference mark. The big three are pitcher/shortstop Taylor Shelstad, outfielder Rylee Lund and catcher/outfielder Ayanna Gipson.

Taylor Shelstad returns as a Class A All-State Second Team pick and will likely be the Eagles’ No. 1 pitcher, according to Scott Sawatzky, who is in his second season as LQPV’s head coach.

More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season
Aria Peters and Hannah Stark lead the way as Sting intend to improve upon last year’s 10-13 record
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: More experienced Cards are ready to take a step up
Willmar returns six starters and its head coach, Christian Brown, for a second season
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
Sophomores Kylie Pauls, Kaydence Roeske, Madison McNab and Arianna Messer are key to Paynesville’s success
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
041322.S.WCT.NLS softball Sydney Feist RaeAnn Holmquist.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: NLS aims for big improvements in 2023
With an experienced lineup, Wildcats aim for a better finish in the Wright County Conference
April 12, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Shelstad batted .440, with a 510 on-base percentage and a .631 slugging percentage off a team-high 37 hits with 43 stolen bases.

“(Taylor’s) softball IQ is second to none,” Sawatzky said. “Her instincts put constant pressure on the opposition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lund returns as an All-Camden Conference selection. She batted .362 with a .440 on-base percentage and served as the anchor to LQPV’s outfield.

“(Rylee) makes great reads on fly balls, has a strong arm, and always knows what to do in given situations,” Sawatzky said.

Gipson returns fresh off a 2022 campaign where she recorded a batting average of .296 and on-base percentage of .377.

“She played a very important role last year,” Sawatzky said. “She quietly goes about her job, but it never seems to fail that she comes up with a big hit or a big play at a key point in the game.”

More returnees for the Eagles include juniors Claire Borstad and Isabel Gerdes, who is injured with a left torn ACL, and sophomore Kendyl Shelstad.

Borstad recorded a .219 average and Kendyl Shelstad held a .311 average with 14 hits — eight singles, five doubles and a home run in 2022.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball preview: Fresh start in store for Thunder Hawks
April 12, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052522.S.WCT.Minnewaska soft Leslie Murken .jpg
Prep
Softball preview: Minnewaska Lakers hope to build on their summer experience
April 12, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050722.S.WCT.MACCRAy SB Addisyn Pederson.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: MACCRAY has plenty of youth to build with
April 12, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
060921.S.WCT.Litchfield SB Grace Braaten.jpg
Prep
Softball preview: Litchfield has a new look at the top
April 12, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
052522.S.WCT.KMS Soft Josie Gjerde.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: Lots of experience to build on at KMS
April 12, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
052022.S.WCT.DB SB Allison Estling.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: Virtually everyone’s back for Blackjacks
April 12, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
050422.S.WCT.RCW_BOLD SB Breana Winzenburg.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: New coaching staff for RCW/BOLD
April 12, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne