Sports Prep

Softball preview: MACCRAY has plenty of youth to build with

Wolverines return six starters from last season’s 6-12 team

050722.S.WCT.MACCRAy SB Addisyn Pederson.JPG
MACCRAY freshman Addisyn Pederson makes a running catch in the outfield during a Camden Conference game against YME on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 7:02 PM

CLARA CITY — MACCRAY enters the 2023 season with plenty of youth.

MACCRAY is fresh off a 2022 campaign where it finished with a 6-12 record. The Wolverines were eighth in the Camden Conference with a 6-11 record.

The Wolverines will also be without two of their West Central Tribune All-Area Honorable Mentions from the 2022 season due to graduation. They are centerfielder/shortstop Gabby Randt and first baseman Olivia Naatjes.

“We are very young,” said Nancy Thoma, who enters her 46th year as the head coach of the MACCRAY softball program. “We will be doing a lot of switching of positions because we will utilize multiple pitchers.”

MACCRAY returns six starters for the upcoming season. Leading the way are seniors Hady Schoffmann and Layla Owen-Dobmeier. Schoffmann is a pitcher/outfielder and Owen-Dobmeier is an infielder/outfielder/pitcher.

Also returning to the Wolverines’ starting lineup are Erika Pieper, Greta Meyer and ninth-grader Reyna Mendoza, who returns at shortstop.

050722.S.WCT.MACCRAY SB Layla Owen_Dobmeier.JPG
MACCRAY junior Layla Owen-Dobmeier goes through her wind-up during a Camden Conference game against YME on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Those looking to make an impact from MACCRAY’s fountain of youth will be led by sophomores in pitcher/infielder Regan Aker and infielder/outfielder Addisyn Pederson.

Thoma also noted the following players as ones to watch: ninth grade pitcher/outfielder/infielder Breanna Dirksen, eighth grade outfielder/first baseman/pitcher Leia Colby and catcher/infielder Emersyn Pederson.

“(There is) great work ethic in this group,” Thoma said. “But we’re bound to make mistakes because we are so young.”

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
