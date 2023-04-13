Softball preview: Minnewaska Lakers hope to build on their summer experience

GLENWOOD — With many returning starters up the middle of Minnewaska’s lineup, the Lakers hope to have a more successful season than their 2022 campaign that saw a 3-12 record.

“The expectations for this season are to be better than last season,” Minnewaska head coach Jason Weber said. “We improved on both sides on the diamond last year, which with an entire summer season we are hoping for big things this year.”

Minnewaska placed second in the New London-Spicer summer tournament, which also marked the first time the Lakers played a summer tournament schedule.

Leading the Lakers in 2023 will be senior Leslie Murken and juniors Jenna Drewes, Grace Larson and Ally Mogard.

Drewes, a junior outfielder and two-year starter, hit for .538 at the plate with five RBIs and 14 stolen bases to earn All-West Central Conference Honorable Mention honors in 2022.

Murken, a senior shortstop and two-year starter, recorded a .395 batting average with 12 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Larson and Mogard both batted better than .200 last season. Larson recorded a .214 average and Mogard had a .231 average.Newcomers expected to contribute include: freshmen Emma Poegel, Ava Staples and Ella Roering and sophomore Metaya Mix.

Weber wants to see his Lakers improve on pitching and defense entering the 2023 season.

“We allowed too many free bases on walks and hit batters and we didn’t play great defense all of the time in the field with errors behind our pitching,” Weber said. “We need a team effort to get better defensively.”