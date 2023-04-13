99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball preview: Minnewaska Lakers hope to build on their summer experience

Minnewaska establishes an off-season program that leads it to believe it’ll improve upon last year’s 3-12 season

052522.S.WCT.Minnewaska soft Leslie Murken .jpg
Minnewaska junior Leslie Murken takes off to second after taking a pitch to the head to reach first during a Section 3AA-North game against WCA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Morris.
Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 7:06 PM

GLENWOOD — With many returning starters up the middle of Minnewaska’s lineup, the Lakers hope to have a more successful season than their 2022 campaign that saw a 3-12 record.

“The expectations for this season are to be better than last season,” Minnewaska head coach Jason Weber said. “We improved on both sides on the diamond last year, which with an entire summer season we are hoping for big things this year.”

Minnewaska placed second in the New London-Spicer summer tournament, which also marked the first time the Lakers played a summer tournament schedule.

Leading the Lakers in 2023 will be senior Leslie Murken and juniors Jenna Drewes, Grace Larson and Ally Mogard.

Drewes, a junior outfielder and two-year starter, hit for .538 at the plate with five RBIs and 14 stolen bases to earn All-West Central Conference Honorable Mention honors in 2022.

Murken, a senior shortstop and two-year starter, recorded a .395 batting average with 12 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Larson and Mogard both batted better than .200 last season. Larson recorded a .214 average and Mogard had a .231 average.Newcomers expected to contribute include: freshmen Emma Poegel, Ava Staples and Ella Roering and sophomore Metaya Mix.

Weber wants to see his Lakers improve on pitching and defense entering the 2023 season.

“We allowed too many free bases on walks and hit batters and we didn’t play great defense all of the time in the field with errors behind our pitching,” Weber said. “We need a team effort to get better defensively.”

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
