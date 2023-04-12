Softball preview: New coach, four starters back for Benson Braves

BENSON — Returning four starters into the fold, the Benson softball team looks to make a jump after a tough 2022.

Last season, the Braves were 4-16 overall and 2-10 in the West Central Conference. That included a first-round playoff win against MACCRAY after going through an 11-game losing streak to end the regular season.

Along with new players in the lineup, Benson has a new head coach. Mackenzie Dokkebakken takes over for Barb Schwarz, who was the Braves’ coach for seven seasons. Dokkebakken is also an assistant coach on the Braves’ volleyball team. Jeff Guest is back as an assistant softball coach for Benson.

Three of the infield spots are settled with returning starters. In the corners are seniors Brittany Flower and Ellie Krusemark. They will play first and third base, respectively. Then at shortstop, junior Presley Nygaard returns.

In the outfield, Emma Krusemark is back playing left field.

The battery will have a new look for Benson after the graduation of catcher Adysen Himley and pitcher Bella Wolter. Both were the team’s co-MVPs in ‘22. Wolter had a 4.77 ERA over 98 innings pitched. She also hit for a .436 average while earning All-West Central Conference honors.

After a four-win 2022, the Braves are hoping for a season closer to its ‘21 run. In ‘21, they went 18-8 and reached the Section 6A championship.