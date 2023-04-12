99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Softball preview: New coach, more experience for BBE

Jaguars have eight returning starters and will be led by Logan Funk, who takes over the program

BBE sophomore Faith Radermacher lines up a pitch during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against YME on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Today at 5:21 PM

BROOTEN — While Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa finished with a 3-18 overall record in 2022, the Jaguars will look toward experience to bring them more success in 2023.

“We return a lot of players that have had varsity experience for multiple years,” BBE first-year head coach Logan Funk said. “Each player will be able to contribute with their own unique style.”

The Jaguars return eight starters to its lineup for the upcoming season, in which BBE hopes to improve upon last year’s 2-12 Central Minnesota Conference record. Highlighting the returnees are juniors Faith Radermacher and Anna Jaeger.

Radermacher will serve as BBE’s top pitcher in the circle. Jaeger brings a lot of speed to the Jaguars’ lineup and will serve as a threat, both offensively and defensively.

“Faith brings great velocity when the ball comes out of her hand along with consistency and being able to throw strikes,” Funk said. “Anna is able to cover a lot of ground in the outfield in any direction the ball is hit to her as her speed and agility is going to make her a dangerous outfielder and dangerous player to watch on the bases.”Alongside Jaeger and Radermacher, Brenna Quade is the only other upperclassmen to return to the starting lineup. She will serve as a pitcher and outfielder for the Jaguars.

Taylor Shelton of BBE swings at an incoming pitch as the Jaguars took on the Benson Braves in Brooten on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Taylor Shelton of BBE swings at an incoming pitch as the Jaguars took on the Benson Braves in Brooten on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

To round out the core group of returning starters, sophomore third baseman/catcher/outfielder Taylor Shelton will be back. Four freshmen also return.

The four freshmen returning are infielder/outfielder Kacey Fischer, infielders McKenna Lieser and Kadynce Haider and infielder/pitcher Bree Radermacher.

