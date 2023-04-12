Softball preview: New coaching staff for RCW/BOLD

DANUBE — The Renville County West/BOLD softball team returns plenty of familiar faces on the field but an entirely new coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Jessica Aaseth will take over as the head softball coach for RCW/BOLD. She was a four-year starting catcher at Saginaw Valley State University, an NCAA Division II program.

Aaseth has had previous coaching stops at Northwest Missouri State University, University of North Dakota and University of Jamestown. She also coached club softball and high school softball in Michigan and North Dakota.

“We have a brand new coaching staff, but our girls are very open to learning new skills and drills,” Aaseth said. “The girls have been like sponges in practice and really want to learn. Our staff brings a great deal of softball knowledge with both collegiate playing experience and coaching experience.”

Aaseth’s assistant coaches are Lauren Oberle, Megan Ridler and Erin Flann.

RCW/BOLD sophomore Laila Ridler tries to gun down an TMB runner during a stolen base attempt during a Camden Conference game on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Danube. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Oberle was a five-year starter at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning a handful of honors, which included a spot on the NSIC All-Gold Glove Team. She coached club softball in the cities during her summers home throughout college.

Ridler played varsity softball at BOLD and also coached the West Central Storm legion softball team.

Flann will serve as a volunteer assistant coach. She was an All-MIAC and all-region pitcher, where she broke school records at Concordia College in Moorhead.

This coaching staff will look to help RCW/BOLD build upon its 10-11 overall record from 2022.

RCW/BOLD has three goals in mind: have a winning record, finish in the top-three in the West Central Conference and make a deep run into the Section 3AA tournament.

For RCW/BOLD, it returns six starters, all upperclassmen, to its lineup.

RCW/BOLD's Maura Hagen takes a swing at a pitch during a Camden Conference game against TMB on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Danube. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Seniors in center fielder Shay Skold and utility Kilee Elfering return. Aaseth expects “big things” from Skold this season and Elfering is making a comeback from a wrist injury.

Four juniors return to RCW/BOLD’s starting lineup: third baseman/catcher Breana Wizenburg, shortstop Delaney Tersteeg, catcher Laila Ridler and outfielder Hannah Savig. All will be looking to make strong contributions.

Erin Flann’s daughter, seventh-grader Kaitlyn Flann, will be RCW/BOLD’s starting pitcher.

“She throws a heavy fastball and has a mix of pitches that will help keep hitters off balance,” Aaseth said.