Softball preview: Virtually everyone’s back for Blackjacks

DAWSON — Dawson-Boyd returns a plethora of starters as it will look to improve upon its 2022 season.

“With many girls coming back, I have high expectations for this season,” said Dawson-Boyd head coach Kelly Wente, who enters her third season at the helm for the Blackjacks and 12th year of coaching overall. “We have some depth with our pitching and catching.”

Leading the pack of returners for the Blackjacks are senior Kate Dahl, juniors Allison Estling and Taylen Jorgenson and sophomore Madalyn Wente.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore third baseman Taylen Jorgenson looks on during a Camden Conference game against LQPV on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Dawson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Also returning are seniors Avery Peterson and MaKaylee Wente, juniors Lauren Larson and Madison Peterson and sophomore Mattie Gruwell and Natyah Ritter.

This core of Dawson-Boyd will look to find more success than it did in 2022, where it finished with a 2-16 overall record. The Blackjacks finished ninth out of 10 teams in the Camden Conference. Their wins came in doubleheader splits with Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Lakeview. KMS ended Dawson-Boyd’s season with an 8-6 victory in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs.

“I am excited and have a lot of confidence in this group of young ladies,” Wente said. “We had some close games last year and are looking to come back with more wins this season.”