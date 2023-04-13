99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season

Aria Peters and Hannah Stark lead the way as Sting intend to improve upon last year’s 10-13 record

050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
YME junior Aria Peters keeps an eye on the plate while getting a lead on second base during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Raymond.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 7:31 PM

GRANITE FALLS — Behind senior leaders Aria Peters and Hannah Stark, Yellow Medicine East will look to build on its 2022 season, where the Sting finished with a 10-13 overall record and a 7-11 mark in the Camden Conference.

Peters and Stark both return as four-year starters for YME.

“(Aria and Hannah) are expected to lead the team both offensively and defensively,” said Jen Sneller, who enters her 11th season as YME’s head coach.

052522.S.WCT.YME soft Bayli Sneller.JPG
YME eighth-grader Bayli Sneller watches the ball go by during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against BBE on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Peters, a catcher and shortstop, will serve as YME’s defensive leader. Stark, a third baseman, led the Sting offensively with a .323 batting average in 2022.

“(Aria)’s a smart ball player, who understands defensive situations and has a great arm,” Sneller said. “(Hannah) has a great glove at third base and is an aggressive base runner.”

Alongside Peters and Stark, YME returns five freshmen starters to its lineup in 2023. They include: pitcher Bayli Sneller, first baseman Hope Stark, second baseman Abbie Winter, shortstop/catcher Alana Almich and outfielder Ella Cherveny.

Sneller threw half of YME’s innings last season, striking out 80 batters in 51 innings. While she was not on the mound, the freshman hit for a .219 batting average.

Winter will also see a lot of innings this season when Sneller exits the circle.

052522.S.WCT.YME soft Hannah Stark.JPG
YME junior Hannah Stark slides into home for a run during a first-round game in the Section 3A-North playoffs against BBE on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

YME finished in seventh place in the Camden Conference in 2022. The top three teams in the conference were Lac qui Parle Valley (15-2), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (15-3) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (13-5).

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
