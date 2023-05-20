Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons take it on the chin, 14-0
Prep softball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dassel-Cokato knocks off Falcons in a the regular-season finale
GROVE CITY — In its last showcase before the start of the postseason, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team ran into a buzzsaw in Dassel-Cokato’s Aubrey Quern.
Quern, a sophomore left-handed pitcher for the Chargers, struck out 17 Falcons and allowed just one hit and one walk in a 14-0 win at ACGC High School.
Keeping the Falcons off-kilter with a high-speed fastball and mixing in the occasional changeup that left batters flailing, Quern struck out the first 10 batters she faced.
ACGC’s Kendall Miller led off the fifth with a walk to break up the perfect game. Mikaili Johnson led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, ending the no-hit bid.
Miller started the game in the circle for the Falcons. Over five innings, she struck out eight while allowing six runs on four hits and 10 walks.
Along with the strong pitching performance, Quern was one of the Chargers’ top hitters. She went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI. She also drew four walks and stole a pair of bases.
D-C wraps up the regular season with a 6-10 record.
ACGC (11-5) earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 3AA-North tournament. Seeds were announced on Friday. Playing in Morris on Tuesday, the Falcons open against No. 5 Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game takes on the winner of No. 1 Morris/Chokio-Alberta and No. 8 Montevideo at 6 p.m.
Non-conference
D-C 14, ACGC 0
D-C 200 403 5-14 13 0
ACGC 000 000 0-0 1 2
Hitting - D-C: Aubrey Quern 2-2 r-3 rbi bb-4 sb-2 … ACGC: Mikaili Johnson 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-C: Quern (W) 7-1-0-0-1-17 … ACGC: Kendall Miller (L) 5-4-6-6-10-8, Haley Wilner 2-9-8-4-4-2
Game 2: Upsala 11, BBE 5
Upsala scored nine runs in the top of the first inning on its way to the five-inning victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Game 2 at Upsala.
In Game 1, it was an eight-run fourth inning that propelled the Cardinals past the Jaguars.
In Game 1: Brooklyn Fischer and Bree Radermacher had hits for BBE.
In Game 2, Faith Radermacher, Bree Radermacher, Taylor Shelton and Mya Worms had a hit for the Jaguars.
Sixth-seeded BBE plays third-seeded Yellow Medicine East at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison in the Section 3A-North. The winner plays Lac qui Parle Valley at about 5 p.m.
Upsala 902 00-11 15 0
BBE 000 14-5 4 0
Hitting - Upsala: Hannah Luedtke 2-3 r-2 rbi, Isabelle Leners 2-2 rbi bb, Molly Leners 1-3 2b, Brenna Graves 2-2 r bb, Isabel Ripplinger 1-1 r-2 rbi bb-3, Erica Roske 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Allie Maciej 1-1 r-2, Madalin Koetter 2-4 r rbi, Hailie Luedtke 1-2 r bb hbp, Paige Gerads 2-4 2b r rbi-2 … BBE: Anna Jaeger 0-2 r bb, McKenna Lieser 0-2 r rbi hbp, Faith Radermacher 1-3 2b r rbi, Taylor Shelton 1-3 rbi-2, Brooklyn Fischer 0-2 rbi, Bree Radermacher 1-2 2b r, Mya Worms 1-2 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Upsala: I. Leners (W) 3-0-0-0-0-4, Hannah Heesen 2-4-5-5-1-1… BBE: B. Radermacher (L) 0.2-7-9-9-5-1, Jaeger 2.1-5-2-2-3-2, Worms 2-3-0-0-0-1
Game 1: Upsala 10, BBE 0
BBE 000 00-0 2 1
Upsala 000 82-10 11 0
Hitting - BBE: Brooklyn Fischer 1-2, Bree Radermacher 1-1 … Upsala: Hailie Luedtke 0-2 r bb, Isabelle Leners 1-2 rbi bb, Molly Leners 2-3 2b r rbi-2, Greanna Graves 1-3 r rbi, Isabel Ripplinger 0-2 r bb sb, Erica Roske 2-3 r-2 rbi, Madalin Koetter 2-2 2b r-2 bb sb, Hannah Luedtke 2-3 3b rbi-2, Alexis Reimers 1-2 r rbi sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Faith Radermacher (L) 4.1-11-10-10-4-2 … Upsala: I. Leners (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4
RCW/BOLD 6, Redwood Valley 3
Renville County West/BOLD needed three runs in the eighth inning to get past Redwood Valley at Wabasso.
Laila Ridler was 1-for-2 with a run, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for RCW/BOLD. Bre Winzenberg and Abby King also had hits for the Jaguars, who got the complete-game victory in the circle from Kaitlyn Flann. Flann struck out one, walked no one and allowed five hits and three unearned runs.
RCW/BOLD is the No. 5 seed in Section 3AA-South. It opens postseason play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pipestone against No. 4 Windom. The winner plays top-seeded Pipestone at 5:30 p.m.
RCW/BOLD 102 000 03-6 3 5
Redwood Valley 001 020 00-3 5 1
Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 0-2 r-3 bb hbp sb-3, Laila Ridler 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp sf sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-4 r rbi, Abby King 1-2, Hannah Savig 0-2 rbi bb-2, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-1 r bb-2 sb … Redwood Valley: Ella Stoneberg 0-4 r sb, Ava Meier 1-4, Mia Means 1-4, Samantha Gruendemann 1-4 sb, Kendall Swann 1-3, Morgan Franklin 1-3 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (W) 8-5-3-0-0-1 … Redwood Valley: Swann (L) 7.1-3-6-4-6-7, Kate Jacobson 0.2-0-0-0-2-2
Wabasso 2, RCW/BOLD 1
Scoreless through six innings, the Wabasso Rabbits got the walk-off win over Renville County West/BOLD in Wabasso.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Rabbits’ Lyla Kittelson hit an RBI double to tie the game and moved the game-winning run to third base. The next batter, Callie Burns, laid down a bunt on a game-winning suicide squeeze that scored Macy Rohlik.
The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh when Laila Ridler hit a solo home run to left field. Kaitlyn Flann took the loss for RCW/BOLD despite striking out eight over 6-1/3 innings.
RCW/BOLD 000 000 1-1 2 0
Wabasso 000 000 2-2 8 0
Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Laila Ridler 1-3 hr r rbi, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 … Wabasso: Sophia Hanna 1-3, Kelsey Frank 1-2 2b hbp sb-3, Avery Carlson 1-3 2b, Annabelle Struntz 1-3 r, Macy Rohlik 1-3 r, Addisyn Hillesheim 1-3 2b, Lyla Kittelson 1-3 rbi 2b, Callie Burns 1-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (L) 6.1-8-2-2-0-8 … Wabasso: Carlson (W) 7-2-1-1-0-5
Wabasso 9, KMS 2
A five-run sixth inning propelled Wabasso to a victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Wabasso.
Kya Oakes and Avery Joyce led the Fighting Saints with two hits each. Oakes was 2-for-4 and Joyce went 2-for-3.
KMS, which is the top seed, plays eighth-seed Ortonville in the opening round of the Section 3A-North tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Murdock. Then, No. 4 Benson and No. 5 MACCRAY play at 3:30 p.m. The winners of the two games play at 5 p.m.
KMS 010 100 0-2 7 3
Wabasso 010 215 x-9 11 0
Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 1-4 2b rbi, Kya Oakes 2-4, Avery Joyce 2-3, Katlynn Peters 1-4, Maddy Anderson 1-3 2b rbi … Wabasso: Avery Carlson 1-4, Annabelle Struntz 1-4, Sara Carlson 3-4 2b, Kelsey Frank 3-4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Anderson (L) 6-11-9-8-1-2 … Wabasso: A. Carlson 1-2-0-0-0-0, Struntz (W) 6-5-2-2-3-3
Redwood Valley 14, KMS 3
Redwood Valley held Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to two hits in its dominating win at Wabasso.
KMS’ pair of hits came from Shakira Olson and Julia Carlson. Olson’s hit came as a two-run double and she also scored a run for the Fighting Saints.
KMS 000 40-3 2 4
Redwood Valley 626 0x-14 15 1
Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Julia Carlson 1-2 … Redwood Valley: Ella Stoneberg 2-5, Keira Hultquist 2-2, Mia Means 2-4, Kate Johnson 2-3, Morgan Franklin 2-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (L) 4-15-14-7-3-0 … Redwood Valley: Jacobson (W) 4-2-3-2-2-4, Kendall Swann 1-0-0-0-0-1
Wright County
Game 2: Rockford 6, NLS 4
Mae Weiss and Ellen Gordee each slugged a pair of home runs in both games to help Rockford to the doubleheader sweep over New London-Spicer at Rockford.
NLS is the No. 6 seed in the Section 3AA-North tournament and will face No. 3 Dassel-Cokato at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barrett. The victor takes on the winner of No. 2 West Central Area against No. 7 Minnewaska at 5 p.m.
Rockford 010 400 1-6 11 0
NLS 013 000 0-4 11 2
Hitting - Rockford: Breann Blanchard 3-4 rbi, Ellen Gordee 2-3 hr, Mae Weiss 1-3 hr, Kennedy Torborg 3-4 2b rbi … NLS: Abby Knudsen 1-4 rbi, Dalayne Hatlestad 1-5 2b, Emily Ruter 2-3, Brianna Wileman 1-4, Delaney Hanson 1-1 bb-2, Aly Wendlandt 1-3, Sydney Feist 2-3 rbi, Maren Munsch 2-3 rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Julia Houghton (W) 4-9-4-4-3-2, Lillyan Bury 3-2-0-0-2-3 … NLS: Ruter (L) 7-11-6-5-3-4
Game 1: Rockford 10, NLS 4
NLS 000 010 3-4 4 2
Rockford 420 112 x-10 12 0
Hitting - NLS: Brianna Wileman 1-3, Emily Ruter 1-3, Dalayne Hatlestad 2-4 … Rockford: Ellen Gordee 3-4 2b-2 hr, Mae Weiss 1-3 hr, Lillyan Bury 2-4 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Addi Nelson (L) 7-12-10-10-6-3 … Rockford: Bury (W) 7-4-4-4-2-12
Camden
Game 2: LQPV 14, Ortonville 6
Lac qui Parle Valley capped off the regular season with a Camden Conference sweep of host Ortonville
In Game 1, Jalyn Lee went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI for the Eagles. Teammate Rylee Lund was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs.
Lund put together another strong performance in Game 2, going 3-for-5 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Madelyn Mathies went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.
LQPV is the No. 2 seed in Section 3A-North. Hosting a trio of games in Madison Tuesday, LQPV takes on No. 7 Dawson-Boyd at 2 p.m. Following that is No. 6 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa against No. 3 Yellow Medicine East at 3:30 p.m. The winners of the two games play at 5 p.m.
LQPV 020 442 2-14 12 6
Ortonville 030 111 0-6 8 7
Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-3 rbi-3 bb, Rylee Lund 3-5 r-2 sb-2, Jalyn Lee 1-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 rbi-2 rbi bb sb-2, Ayanna Gipson 1-5 r rbi, Madelyn Mathies 2-4 3b r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Brandi Meyer 0-4 r-2 bb sb-2, Claire Borstad 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb, Kayla Jahn 1-1 3b r rbi-2 bb-2 hbp sb … Ortonville: Justine Anderson 1-4 r rbi, Carly Olson 1-4, Olivia Nelson 1-4 2b rbi, Claire Kellen 2-3 2b hr r rbi hbp sb, Emma Anderson 0-3 r hbp, Rylie Berge 2-4 r-2, Tehya Hamann 1-4 r rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Valerie Piotter (W) 7-8-6-3-1-6 … Ortonville: Aubrey Zuraff (L) 6.1-11-9-7-3-1, Bree Powell 0.2-1-5-5-7-0
Game 1: LQPV 15, Ortonville 9
Ortonville 010 060 2-9 6 9
LQPV 411 513 x-15 15 5
Hitting - Ortonville: Justine Andeson 0-2 r rbi bb-3, Carly Olson 0-5 r, Aubrey Zuraff 0-1 r, Claire Kellen 1-4 r-2 sb, Megan Strong 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Emma Anderson 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Rylie Berge 2-4 rbi-2, Tehya Hamann 1-3 rbi hbp … LQPV: Rylee Lund 3-5 2b r-2, Jalyn Lee 4-5 2b 3b r-3 rbi sb-2, Kendyl Shelstad 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2 sb-2, Ayanna Gipson 2-5 2b r-3 rbi sb-2, Madelyn Mathies 0-4 rbi-2, Brandi Meyer 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-4, Claire Borstad 1-2 2b r-2 hbp-2 sb-3, Kayla Jahn 2-3 3b r rbi-4 bb sb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Nelson 3-9-6-5-1-0, Zurate (L) 3-6-9-3-1-0… LQPV: Taylor Shelstad (W) 6.1-3-3-3-5-3, Valerie Piotter 0.2-3-6-0-2-0
