Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons take it on the chin, 14-0

GROVE CITY — In its last showcase before the start of the postseason, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team ran into a buzzsaw in Dassel-Cokato’s Aubrey Quern.

Quern, a sophomore left-handed pitcher for the Chargers, struck out 17 Falcons and allowed just one hit and one walk in a 14-0 win at ACGC High School.

Keeping the Falcons off-kilter with a high-speed fastball and mixing in the occasional changeup that left batters flailing, Quern struck out the first 10 batters she faced.

ACGC’s Kendall Miller led off the fifth with a walk to break up the perfect game. Mikaili Johnson led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, ending the no-hit bid.

Miller started the game in the circle for the Falcons. Over five innings, she struck out eight while allowing six runs on four hits and 10 walks.

ADVERTISEMENT

D-C sophomore Aubrey Quern winds up for a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Along with the strong pitching performance, Quern was one of the Chargers’ top hitters. She went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI. She also drew four walks and stole a pair of bases.

D-C wraps up the regular season with a 6-10 record.

ACGC (11-5) earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 3AA-North tournament. Seeds were announced on Friday. Playing in Morris on Tuesday, the Falcons open against No. 5 Litchfield at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game takes on the winner of No. 1 Morris/Chokio-Alberta and No. 8 Montevideo at 6 p.m.

ACGC junior third baseman Macy Elton gets in position for a play during a non-conference game against D-C on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

D-C 14, ACGC 0

D-C 200 403 5-14 13 0

ACGC 000 000 0-0 1 2

Hitting - D-C: Aubrey Quern 2-2 r-3 rbi bb-4 sb-2 … ACGC: Mikaili Johnson 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-C: Quern (W) 7-1-0-0-1-17 … ACGC: Kendall Miller (L) 5-4-6-6-10-8, Haley Wilner 2-9-8-4-4-2

ACGC junior Mikaili Johnson steps into the batter's box during a non-conference game against D-C on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 2: Upsala 11, BBE 5

Upsala scored nine runs in the top of the first inning on its way to the five-inning victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in Game 2 at Upsala.

In Game 1, it was an eight-run fourth inning that propelled the Cardinals past the Jaguars.

In Game 1: Brooklyn Fischer and Bree Radermacher had hits for BBE.

In Game 2, Faith Radermacher, Bree Radermacher, Taylor Shelton and Mya Worms had a hit for the Jaguars.

Sixth-seeded BBE plays third-seeded Yellow Medicine East at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison in the Section 3A-North. The winner plays Lac qui Parle Valley at about 5 p.m.

Upsala 902 00-11 15 0

BBE 000 14-5 4 0

Hitting - Upsala: Hannah Luedtke 2-3 r-2 rbi, Isabelle Leners 2-2 rbi bb, Molly Leners 1-3 2b, Brenna Graves 2-2 r bb, Isabel Ripplinger 1-1 r-2 rbi bb-3, Erica Roske 1-2 r rbi-2 bb, Allie Maciej 1-1 r-2, Madalin Koetter 2-4 r rbi, Hailie Luedtke 1-2 r bb hbp, Paige Gerads 2-4 2b r rbi-2 … BBE: Anna Jaeger 0-2 r bb, McKenna Lieser 0-2 r rbi hbp, Faith Radermacher 1-3 2b r rbi, Taylor Shelton 1-3 rbi-2, Brooklyn Fischer 0-2 rbi, Bree Radermacher 1-2 2b r, Mya Worms 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Upsala: I. Leners (W) 3-0-0-0-0-4, Hannah Heesen 2-4-5-5-1-1… BBE: B. Radermacher (L) 0.2-7-9-9-5-1, Jaeger 2.1-5-2-2-3-2, Worms 2-3-0-0-0-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1: Upsala 10, BBE 0

BBE 000 00-0 2 1

Upsala 000 82-10 11 0

Hitting - BBE: Brooklyn Fischer 1-2, Bree Radermacher 1-1 … Upsala: Hailie Luedtke 0-2 r bb, Isabelle Leners 1-2 rbi bb, Molly Leners 2-3 2b r rbi-2, Greanna Graves 1-3 r rbi, Isabel Ripplinger 0-2 r bb sb, Erica Roske 2-3 r-2 rbi, Madalin Koetter 2-2 2b r-2 bb sb, Hannah Luedtke 2-3 3b rbi-2, Alexis Reimers 1-2 r rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Faith Radermacher (L) 4.1-11-10-10-4-2 … Upsala: I. Leners (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4

RCW/BOLD 6, Redwood Valley 3

Renville County West/BOLD needed three runs in the eighth inning to get past Redwood Valley at Wabasso.

Laila Ridler was 1-for-2 with a run, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for RCW/BOLD. Bre Winzenberg and Abby King also had hits for the Jaguars, who got the complete-game victory in the circle from Kaitlyn Flann. Flann struck out one, walked no one and allowed five hits and three unearned runs.

RCW/BOLD is the No. 5 seed in Section 3AA-South. It opens postseason play at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pipestone against No. 4 Windom. The winner plays top-seeded Pipestone at 5:30 p.m.

RCW/BOLD 102 000 03-6 3 5

Redwood Valley 001 020 00-3 5 1

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 0-2 r-3 bb hbp sb-3, Laila Ridler 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp sf sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-4 r rbi, Abby King 1-2, Hannah Savig 0-2 rbi bb-2, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-1 r bb-2 sb … Redwood Valley: Ella Stoneberg 0-4 r sb, Ava Meier 1-4, Mia Means 1-4, Samantha Gruendemann 1-4 sb, Kendall Swann 1-3, Morgan Franklin 1-3 r-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (W) 8-5-3-0-0-1 … Redwood Valley: Swann (L) 7.1-3-6-4-6-7, Kate Jacobson 0.2-0-0-0-2-2

Wabasso 2, RCW/BOLD 1

Scoreless through six innings, the Wabasso Rabbits got the walk-off win over Renville County West/BOLD in Wabasso.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Rabbits’ Lyla Kittelson hit an RBI double to tie the game and moved the game-winning run to third base. The next batter, Callie Burns, laid down a bunt on a game-winning suicide squeeze that scored Macy Rohlik.

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh when Laila Ridler hit a solo home run to left field. Kaitlyn Flann took the loss for RCW/BOLD despite striking out eight over 6-1/3 innings.

RCW/BOLD 000 000 1-1 2 0

Wabasso 000 000 2-2 8 0

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Laila Ridler 1-3 hr r rbi, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 … Wabasso: Sophia Hanna 1-3, Kelsey Frank 1-2 2b hbp sb-3, Avery Carlson 1-3 2b, Annabelle Struntz 1-3 r, Macy Rohlik 1-3 r, Addisyn Hillesheim 1-3 2b, Lyla Kittelson 1-3 rbi 2b, Callie Burns 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (L) 6.1-8-2-2-0-8 … Wabasso: Carlson (W) 7-2-1-1-0-5

Wabasso 9, KMS 2

A five-run sixth inning propelled Wabasso to a victory over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Wabasso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kya Oakes and Avery Joyce led the Fighting Saints with two hits each. Oakes was 2-for-4 and Joyce went 2-for-3.

KMS, which is the top seed, plays eighth-seed Ortonville in the opening round of the Section 3A-North tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Murdock. Then, No. 4 Benson and No. 5 MACCRAY play at 3:30 p.m. The winners of the two games play at 5 p.m.

KMS 010 100 0-2 7 3

Wabasso 010 215 x-9 11 0

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 1-4 2b rbi, Kya Oakes 2-4, Avery Joyce 2-3, Katlynn Peters 1-4, Maddy Anderson 1-3 2b rbi … Wabasso: Avery Carlson 1-4, Annabelle Struntz 1-4, Sara Carlson 3-4 2b, Kelsey Frank 3-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Anderson (L) 6-11-9-8-1-2 … Wabasso: A. Carlson 1-2-0-0-0-0, Struntz (W) 6-5-2-2-3-3

Redwood Valley 14, KMS 3

Redwood Valley held Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to two hits in its dominating win at Wabasso.

KMS’ pair of hits came from Shakira Olson and Julia Carlson. Olson’s hit came as a two-run double and she also scored a run for the Fighting Saints.

KMS 000 40-3 2 4

Redwood Valley 626 0x-14 15 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - KMS: Shakira Olson 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Julia Carlson 1-2 … Redwood Valley: Ella Stoneberg 2-5, Keira Hultquist 2-2, Mia Means 2-4, Kate Johnson 2-3, Morgan Franklin 2-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (L) 4-15-14-7-3-0 … Redwood Valley: Jacobson (W) 4-2-3-2-2-4, Kendall Swann 1-0-0-0-0-1

Wright County

Game 2: Rockford 6, NLS 4

Mae Weiss and Ellen Gordee each slugged a pair of home runs in both games to help Rockford to the doubleheader sweep over New London-Spicer at Rockford.

NLS is the No. 6 seed in the Section 3AA-North tournament and will face No. 3 Dassel-Cokato at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barrett. The victor takes on the winner of No. 2 West Central Area against No. 7 Minnewaska at 5 p.m.

Rockford 010 400 1-6 11 0

NLS 013 000 0-4 11 2

Hitting - Rockford: Breann Blanchard 3-4 rbi, Ellen Gordee 2-3 hr, Mae Weiss 1-3 hr, Kennedy Torborg 3-4 2b rbi … NLS: Abby Knudsen 1-4 rbi, Dalayne Hatlestad 1-5 2b, Emily Ruter 2-3, Brianna Wileman 1-4, Delaney Hanson 1-1 bb-2, Aly Wendlandt 1-3, Sydney Feist 2-3 rbi, Maren Munsch 2-3 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: Julia Houghton (W) 4-9-4-4-3-2, Lillyan Bury 3-2-0-0-2-3 … NLS: Ruter (L) 7-11-6-5-3-4

Game 1: Rockford 10, NLS 4

NLS 000 010 3-4 4 2

Rockford 420 112 x-10 12 0

Hitting - NLS: Brianna Wileman 1-3, Emily Ruter 1-3, Dalayne Hatlestad 2-4 … Rockford: Ellen Gordee 3-4 2b-2 hr, Mae Weiss 1-3 hr, Lillyan Bury 2-4 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Addi Nelson (L) 7-12-10-10-6-3 … Rockford: Bury (W) 7-4-4-4-2-12

Camden

Game 2: LQPV 14, Ortonville 6

Lac qui Parle Valley capped off the regular season with a Camden Conference sweep of host Ortonville

In Game 1, Jalyn Lee went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, two stolen bases, three runs and an RBI for the Eagles. Teammate Rylee Lund was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs.

Lund put together another strong performance in Game 2, going 3-for-5 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Madelyn Mathies went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

LQPV is the No. 2 seed in Section 3A-North. Hosting a trio of games in Madison Tuesday, LQPV takes on No. 7 Dawson-Boyd at 2 p.m. Following that is No. 6 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa against No. 3 Yellow Medicine East at 3:30 p.m. The winners of the two games play at 5 p.m.

LQPV 020 442 2-14 12 6

Ortonville 030 111 0-6 8 7

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-3 rbi-3 bb, Rylee Lund 3-5 r-2 sb-2, Jalyn Lee 1-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 rbi-2 rbi bb sb-2, Ayanna Gipson 1-5 r rbi, Madelyn Mathies 2-4 3b r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Brandi Meyer 0-4 r-2 bb sb-2, Claire Borstad 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb, Kayla Jahn 1-1 3b r rbi-2 bb-2 hbp sb … Ortonville: Justine Anderson 1-4 r rbi, Carly Olson 1-4, Olivia Nelson 1-4 2b rbi, Claire Kellen 2-3 2b hr r rbi hbp sb, Emma Anderson 0-3 r hbp, Rylie Berge 2-4 r-2, Tehya Hamann 1-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Valerie Piotter (W) 7-8-6-3-1-6 … Ortonville: Aubrey Zuraff (L) 6.1-11-9-7-3-1, Bree Powell 0.2-1-5-5-7-0

Game 1: LQPV 15, Ortonville 9

Ortonville 010 060 2-9 6 9

LQPV 411 513 x-15 15 5

Hitting - Ortonville: Justine Andeson 0-2 r rbi bb-3, Carly Olson 0-5 r, Aubrey Zuraff 0-1 r, Claire Kellen 1-4 r-2 sb, Megan Strong 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Emma Anderson 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb hbp, Rylie Berge 2-4 rbi-2, Tehya Hamann 1-3 rbi hbp … LQPV: Rylee Lund 3-5 2b r-2, Jalyn Lee 4-5 2b 3b r-3 rbi sb-2, Kendyl Shelstad 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 hbp-2 sb-2, Ayanna Gipson 2-5 2b r-3 rbi sb-2, Madelyn Mathies 0-4 rbi-2, Brandi Meyer 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-4, Claire Borstad 1-2 2b r-2 hbp-2 sb-3, Kayla Jahn 2-3 3b r rbi-4 bb sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Nelson 3-9-6-5-1-0, Zurate (L) 3-6-9-3-1-0… LQPV: Taylor Shelstad (W) 6.1-3-3-3-5-3, Valerie Piotter 0.2-3-6-0-2-0