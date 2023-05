Softball roundup: Benson Braves drop a pair at Swanville

SWANVILLE — The Benson softball team went 0-2 in a pair of non-conference games Wednesday.

The Braves opened with a 12-9 loss to host Swanville. The second game was a 12-2 loss in five innings against Upsala.

In the opener against the Bulldogs, Ellie Krusemark hit a grand slam for Benson. She finished the game 3- for-3 with five RBIs, four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Mya McGeary was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Presley Nygaard was 1-for-3 with two runs, and Megan Wrobleski was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Swanville’s Therese Bryce was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Amelia Hudalla hit a home run, going 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Benson was held to three hits in the loss to Upsala. Sophie Krusemark and Hailee Ellingson were both 1-for-2 with an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals had 18 hits in the victory. Molly Leners, Isabel Ripplinger and Hailie Luedtke were all 3-for-4. Leners scored twice, Ripplinger had two runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Luedtke had a run and an RBI.

Benson has a West Central Conference doubleheader at Sauk Centre at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Upsala 12, Benson 2

Benson 020 00-2 3 1

Upsala 015 15-12 18 0

Hitting - Benson: Megan Wrobleski 1-2, Sophie Krusemark 1-2 rbi, Hailee Ellingson 1-2 rbi, Brittany Flower 0-1 r bb, Ava Williams 0-0 r … Upsala: Hannah Luedtke 2-2 hr 2b r rbi bb, Isabelle Leners 1-4 2b, Molly Leners 3-4 2b-2 r-2 sb, Isabel Ripplinger 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Brenna Graves 2-4 r-2, Erica Roske 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Madalin Koetter 1-2 r-2 bb-2 sb-2, Hailie Luedtke 3-4 r rbi, Paige Gerads 2-3 2b rbi-2, Desiree Kuhl 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 4-11-6-6-3-4, Mya McGeary 0.2-7-6-6-1-1 … Upsala: I. Leners (W) 5-3-2-2-1-8

Swanville 12, Benson 9

Benson 020 140 2-9 11 2

Swanville 156 000 0-12 17 2

Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 2-4 2b r rbi, Emma Krusemark 1-4 r, Presley Nygaard 1-3 r-2 bb, Sophie Krusemark 1-2 r, Ellie Krusemark 3-3 hr 2b r-4 rbi-5 bb sb-2, Brittany Flower 1-3 2b r bb, Lillie Ostile 1-4 rbi, Megan Wrobleski 1-3 rbi-2 … Swanville: Kennedee Chuba 1-3 hbp, Avery Douglas 2-6 r, Lauren Miller 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Samantha Soblech 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Therese Bryce 4-4 2b r rbi-3 sb, Abbigail Morris 1-3 bb, Amelia Hudalla 3-3 hr 2b r-2 rbi-2, Harlee Schultz 0-3 r bb, Reese Jackson 2-3 r-2 bb sb-2, Ingrid Meza 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Nygaard (L) 6-17-12-12-3-1 … Swanville: Chuba (W) 7-11-10-9-3-2

Late Tuesday

Game 2: Melrose 15, Minnewaska 3

The Melrose Dutchmen picked up a West Central Conference sweep over Minnewaska on Tuesday.

Ally Mogard had two of the Lakers’ six hits in Game 1. Grace Larson, Emara Sanow, Mataya Mix and Leslie Murken also had hits in the game.

A 10-run top of the fifth inning put Melrose up for good in Game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the nightcap, Trelana Johnson was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Minnewaska. Mogard was 2-for-3 with a double.

The Lakers head to Montevideo for a conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Melrose 014 0(10)-15 12 0

Minnewaska 010 02-3 10 5

Hitting - Melrose: Hannah Hoppe 2-5 2b r rbi-2 sb, Allie Hoppe 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Kaydence Bertram 0-4 r bb, Paige Gruber 3-3 hr r-3 rbi-4 bb sb, Theresia Nathe 1-4 r, Jazmin Finken 1-3 2b r-2 rbi bb, Shaniel Gruber 0-4 r sb, Ellie Heller 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Marnie Grieve 0-0 r-2 rbi bb-4 … Minnewaska: Jenna Drewes 1-3 r sb-3, Ella Roering 1-2 r hbp sb, Ally Mogard 2-3 2b, Emma Poegel 1-3, Grace Larson 0-3 rbi sb, Lauren Stryhn 1-2 2b r bb, Trelana Johnson 2-2 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Melrose: Ellie Grieve (W) 5-8-3-2-1-4 … Minnewaska: Leslie Murken (L) 5-11-15-7-9-5

Game 1: Melrose 14, Minnewaska 0

Minnewaska 000 00-0 6 9

Melrose 166 1x-14 7 0

Hitting - Minnewaska: Ally Mogard 2-2, Grace Larson 1-2, Emara Sanow 1-2, Mataya Mix 1-2, Leslie Murken 1-2 … Melrose: Hannah Hoppe 1-2 r-3 rbi bb hbp, Allie Hoppe 1-2 r-3 rbi bb-2, Kaydence Bertram 0-4 r rbi-2, Paige Gruber 0-4 r rbi-2, Theresia Nathe 2-4 r rbi-3 sb, Jazmin Finken 1-2 r bb hbp sb, Shaniel Gruber 1-3 r rbi sb, Ellie Grieve 1-3 r sb, Madi Kuechle 0-1 r-2 bb hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Mix (L) 4-7-14-4-5-3 … Melrose: Grieve (W) 5-6-0-0-0-5