Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville softball team battled through early hitting struggles to top Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday.

The Bulldogs earned a Central Minnesota Conference 5-3 victory over the Jaguars, who have a 2-12 record.

“(BBE) is definitely getting better,” Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said. “They’re getting older.”

Through the first three innings, Paynesville’s batters struck out seven times. Yet, the Bulldogs remained ahead of BBE at 2-1 off a pair of runs scored by sophomore Madison McNab and senior Erica Ruhoff. Brooklyn Fischer scored the Jaguars’ run.

“We’re better than that,” Nelson said. “We were chasing really high pitches. The girls did respond and we got three big runs.”

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior left fielder Faith Radermacher hits the ball against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Paynesville added three runs in the fifth inning from sophomores Kylie Pauls and Kaydence Roeske and freshman Kiara Stenger. Senior Sierra Roeser and junior Katie Good each recorded an RBI.

BBE’s comeback came up short in the seventh inning. The Jaguars got a pair of runs from juniors Faith Radermacher and Brooklyn Fischer.

Radermacher, Brooklyn Fischer and Kacey Fischer all had two hits for the Jaguars.

McNab earned the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. She went seven innings with five strikeouts and five walks, allowing nine hits and one earned run.

“Any win is a good win,” Nelson said. “McNab threw a heck of a game.”

BBE plays a doubleheader against Holdingford at 4 p.m. Thursday at Brooten. Paynesville (8-5) plays a doubleheader against Kimball at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paynesville.

Paynesville sophomore starting pitcher Madison McNab throws a pitch against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 5, BBE 3

BBE 010 000 2-3 9 4

Paynesville 110 030 x-5 7 2

Hitting - BBE: Anna Jaeger 1-4, Faith Radermacher 2-3 r bb, Brooklyn Fischer 1-3 r-2 bb, Kadynce Haider 2-3, Kacey Fischer 2-4 rbi, Brenna Quade 1-2 … Paynesville: Madison McNab 1-3 r bb, Kylie Pauls 1-4 r, Kaydence Roeske 1-2 r bb, Sierra Roeser 1-2 sac, Katie Good 1-3 rbi, Erica Ruhoff 2-3 r, Kiara Stanger 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Mariah Koenig (L) 6-7-5-3-4-7 … Paynesville: McNab (W) 7-9-3-2-5-5

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa freshman shortstop Kacey Fischer throws the ball to first base against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

EV/W 7, ACGC 3

Eden Valley-Watkins came out with a win on four hits over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Eden Valley.

Amber Scherer earned the win, pitching seven innings. She allowed six hits and one earned run, striking out seven batters and walking two.

ACGC’s Haley Wilner had a pair of hits. She went 2-for-3 with a run and a walk.

Mikaili Johnson, Kendall Miller, Macy Elton and Brooke Schultz each had a hit for the Falcons.

ACGC plays a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday at Royalton.

ACGC 000 030 0-3 6 2

EV/W 000 223 x-7 4 3

Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 2-3 r bb, Mikaili Johnson 1-4 r, Kendall Miller 1-3 rbi sf, Macy Elton 1-4 r, Brooke Schultz 1-3 … EV/W: Brooklyn Glenz 0-3 r bb sb, Whitney Jansen 0-2 r bb, Anna Kramer 1-2 r rbi sac sb, MiCayden Schmitz 1-3 r-2, Allison Brutger 0-2 r sac, Jenny Lindenfelser 2-3 2b hr r rbi-5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller (L) 6-4-7-6-3-7 … EV/W: Amber Scherer (W) 7-6-3-1-2-7

Wright County

Delano 13, NLS 0

Delano used a five-run first and a six-run seventh to beat New London-Spicer at New London.

“We did some good plays and some not so good plays,” NLS head coach Melissa Bergeson said. “We did make six errors but it didn’t seem that bad. We played them tough five out of the seven innings.

“What I told the girls is you can’t take one pitch off in these games.These teams in our conference are too good.”

NLS plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Paynesville.

Delano 501 100 6-13 14 0

NLS 000 000 0-0 4 6

Hitting - Delano: Grace Samuelson 3-5 rbi-2, Aubrey Wittwer 2-4 rbi-3, Kaelyn Wittwer 2-5 rbi-2, Carly Stuckmayer 2-5 2b rbi, Reese Stowan 2-4 3b, Rilie Schmidt 3-4 rbi-2 … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 1-3, Sydney Feist 1-3, Emily Ruter 1-2, Abby Knudsen 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Delano: Stuckmayer (W) 7-4-0-0-4-7 … NLS: Addi Nelson (L) 6.1-13-13-6-1-3, Ruter 0.2-1-0-0-1-1

Paynesville first baseman Erica Ruhoff scores a run for the Bulldogs and goes for a high-five against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Watertown-Mayer 5, Litchfield 4

Litchfield’s late-game comeback attempt fell short against Watertown-Mayer at Watertown.

The Dragons scored all four of their runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead before Watertown-Mayer added two in the bottom half of the frame en route to its 5-4 victory.

Paige Kosmatka stole three consecutive bases to score the game-winning run for the Royals. She went 2-for-3 with four stolen bases, two runs, two RBIs and a walk.

Grace Braaten led Litchfield at the plate with three hits. Olivia Holmgren, Karlee Prahl and Camryn Iverson each had a pair of hits.

Litchfield plays a doubleheader against Glencoe-Silver Lake at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glencoe.

Litchfield 000 000 4-4 10 1

Watertown-Mayer 020 100 2-5 10 0

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 2-4 2b r rbi-2 sb, Olivia Olson 0-3 r bb sb, Karlee Prahl 2-3 rbi bb, Grace Braaten 3-4 sb, K Palmer 0-1 r bb-2, Camryn Iverson 2-3 r, Grace Holmgren 1-3 … Watertown-Mayer: Eleanor Rundell 1-3 sb, Abby Otterness 1-3 r sb, Isabelle Neaton 1-3 r bb sb, Amanda Derner 2-2, Paige Kosmatka 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-4, Ella Guetzkow 1-3, Alia Leuthner 1-3 rbi, Jada Kosmatka 1-2 3b r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: K Palmer 4-7-3-2-4-3, Caroline Grabow (L) 2-3-2-2-0-1… Watertown-Mayer: Guetzkow 3-3-0-0-1-1, Otterness (W) 4-7-4-4-3-6

West Central

Game 2: Melrose 14, Montevideo 4

Melrose swept Montevideo in a doubleheader at Melrose.

Montevideo plays another West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Morris/Chokio-Alberta.

Game 1: Melrose 11, Montevideo 0

Camden

Minneota/Canby 10, MACCRAY 7

Needing an extra inning to decide a winner, Minneota/Canby put up five runs in the top of the eighth on a triple, two singles and two MACCRAY errors to claim the victory at Raymond.

Dakota Pesch was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Vikings. AshleeAnn Frazeur finished 3-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Emersyn Pederson was the Wolverines’ top hitter, going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Erika Pieper added two hits and a run.

MACCRAY heads to Tyler for a conference matchup against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Minneota/Canby 100 121 05-10 13 1

MACCRAY 300 100 12-7 10 3

Hitting - Minneota/Canby: Kiersyn Hulzebos 2-5 r, Joelle Otto 1-4 r, AshleeAnn Frazeur 3-5 2b rbi-2, Izabelle Hulzebos 1-3 3b r-2, Dakota Pesch 3-4 2b r-2, Kenadi Arndt 1-4, Tessah Anhalt 1-3 r rbi-2, Brooke DeSmet 1-4 r rbi … MACCRAY: Erika Pieper 2-4 2b r, Tayte Nokleby 1-5 rbi, Greta Meyer 2-5 r, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 1-4 r, Leia Colby 1-2 r, Emersyn Pederson 2-3 r-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minneota/Canby: DeSmet (W) 7.1-10-7-7-2-5, Pesch 0.2-0-0-0-0-0 … MACCRAY: Hady Schoffman (L) 8-13-10-7-4-3

YME 16, DB 1

Bayli Sneller helped pace the Yellow Medicine East softball team to a dominating win over Dawson-Boyd at Dawson.

Sneller threw a complete game in the circle, where she struck out 11 batters and walked one, allowing two hits and zero earned runs. She also went 3-for-5 at the plate with a triple, four RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.

Madalyn Wente and MaKaylee Wente each recorded a hit for Dawson-Boyd. Madalyn Wente was 1-for-2 with a triple and MaKaylee Wente was 1-for-2 with a run.

Dawson-Boyd plays a doubleheader against Ortonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dawson. YME plays Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

YME 043 72-16 13 1

DB 000 00-1 2 6

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 3-5 r-2 rbi-4 3b sb, Kourtney Peterson 4-5 r rbi sb-2, Riley Haar 1-4 r rbi-2, Abbie Winter 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Atrinity Tipton 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Aria Peters 1-3 r-3 sb-2, Alana Almich 1-2 r-3 rbi-3 2b bb sb-2, Ella Cherveny 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 sb … DB: Madalyn Wente 1-2 3b, Madison Peterson 0-1 sb bb, MaKaylee Wente 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 5-2-1-0-1-11 … DB: Mad. Wente (L) 5-13-16-8-3-6

Non-conference

RCW/BOLD 15, HLOF 0

Kaitlyn Flann helped the Renville County West/BOLD softball team cruise to a victory over Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda at Danube.

Flann pitched a complete game to earn the win. She struck out seven hitters and walked zero, allowing two hits.

RCW/BOLD’s Delaney Tersteeg and Laila Ridler each had three hits. Tersteeg went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs and Ridler went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs, two runs and a pair of stolen bases.

RCW/BOLD plays against Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison.

HLOF 000 0-0 2 2

RCW/BOLD 244 5-15 11 1

Hitting - HLOF: E. Henning 1-2, A. Fisher 1-2 … RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-3 r-3 bb sb, Delaney Tersteeg 3-4 3b r-3 rbi-3, Laila Ridler 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-5 sb-2, Bre Winzenburg 1-2 rbi-2 bb-2 sb-2, Kaitlyn Flann 0-3 rbi, Abby King 2-3 r-2, Hannah Savig 0-0 r bb, Hope Hendricks 1-1, Isabel O’Neill 0-2 r bb, Mackenzie Manderschied 0-0 r-3 rbi bb-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - HLOF: R. Kazembal (L) 3-10-14-12-8-4, J. Doe 0.2-1-1-0-0-1 … RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 4-2-0-0-0-7