Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska softball team lost to Brandon-Evansville after five innings in showery conditions on Friday.

The Lakers fell to the Chargers, 13-3.

Minnewaska’s sole lead came after the first inning. Senior Leslie Murken scored on a passed ball. Then a bases-loaded walk by Ava Staples brought home Emma Poegel to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead.

But Minnewaska’s lead didn’t last long. Brandon-Evansville had an inning-best six hits in the top of the second inning to tack on five more runs and the Chargers’ Taylin Kramer hit an RBI double to score Maddy Stich to give them a 6-2 lead after two innings.

Brandon-Evansville went on to add seven more runs to cement its win, finishing with 18 hits to Minnewaska’s four. The Lakers also committed eight errors to Brandon-Evansville’s zero.

Poegel had two of Minnewaska’s hits. She went 2-for-3 with a run. Murken and Grace Larson each recorded a hit for the Lakers.

Minnewaska (1-11) plays a West Central Conference doubleheader against Benson at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Minnewaska softball junior Grace Larson makes contact to put the ball in play against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

Brandon-Evansville 13, Minnewaska 3

Brandon-Evansville 151 15-13 18 0

Minnewaska 201 00-3 4 8

Hitting - Brandon-Evansville: Hallie Richter 1-5 r sb, Maddy Stich 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Taylin Kramer 3-3 r rbi 2b, Kylee Dingwall 1-4 r, Sydney Schaefer 1-3 r rbi sb, Sophie Koep 2-4 rbi, Ava Santjer 2-3 r-3 sb-2, Kendra Klimek 3-3 r-2 2b sb, Hadley Baune 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b … Minnewaska: Leslie Murken 1-2 r sb, Ally Mogard 0-2 r, Emma Poegel 2-3 r, Grace Larson 1-2, Ava Staples 0-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brandon-Evansville: Baune (W) 3-3-3-3-5-3, Claire B 2-1-0-0-1-0 … Minnewaska: Mix (L) 5-18-12-6-3-3

Minnewaska softball junior second baseman Allison Mogard throws the ball to first base against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

LQPV 8, Hancock 2

Kayla John went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI to lead Lac qui Parle Valley past the Owls at Hancock.

Madelyn Mathies was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Eagles. Taylor Shelstad got the complete-game win, striking out five and walking five. She allowed two hits and no earned runs.

LQPV 120 032 0-8 10 2

Hancock 200 000 0-2 2 4

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-1 r-3 bb hbp-2 sb-2, Rylee Lund 1-4 r rbi, Jalyn Lee 1-3 r rbi bb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 rbi sf, Madelyn Mathies 2-4 2b r, Brandi Meyer 1-4, Kayla Jahn 2-3 3b r-2 rbi… Hancock: Lexi Joos 0-4 r, Gabi Joos 0-3 r bb, Alex Villela 1-4 rbi, Isabel Rose 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 7-2-2-0-5-5 … Hancock: G. Joos (L) 7-10-8-6-2-3

West Central

Game 2: West Central 21, Benson 10

West Central Area put up 32 runs on 37 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Benson at Barrett.

In Game 1, the Braves’ Brittany Flower was 1-for-2 and scored the team’s lone run. In the nightcap, Emma Krusemark went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. Flower was 2-for-4 with two RBis. Sophie Krusemark, Ellie Krusemark and Hailee Ellingson each had two hits for Benson.

West Central 304 406 4-21 24 1

Benson 301 202 2-10 17 4

Hitting - West Central: Not available … Benson: Gwen Wilcox 1-4 r, Mya McGeary 1-3 r-2 bb, Emma Krusemark 4-5 r-3 rbi-3, Sophie Krusemark 2-4 r, Hailee Ellingson 2-3 r bb, Ellie Krusemark 2-4 r, Brittany Flower 2-4 rbi-2, Megan Wrobleski 1-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: N/A … Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 4.1-13-11-11-0-1, S. Krusemark 0-1-1-1-0-0, McGeary 2.2-10-9-9-1-3

Game 1: West Central 11, Benson 1

Benson 000 010-1 3 3

West Central 330 005-11 13 1

Hitting - Benson: Brittany Flower 1-2 r, Madi Wrobleski 1-2, Sophie Krusemark 1-2 … West Central: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 5.2-13-11-9-4-3 … West Central: N/A

Minnewaska softball sophomore pitcher Mataya Mix throws the ball against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Maple Lake 7, BBE 2

Maple Lake earned a pair of wins against the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

In Game 1, Maple Lake shut out BBE. Nora Goelz pitched a complete game, allowing three hits. She struck out one and walked no one.

BBEs McKenna Lieser, Taylor Shelton and Kacey Fischer all batted 1-for-3.

In Game 2, Goelz earned a second win in the circle for Maple Lake. She allowed eight hits and two runs with one strikeout and zero walks.

BBEs Faith Radermacher and Taylor Shelton both went 2-for-3. Radermacher scored a run and Shelton recorded one RBI and a run.

The Jaguars play a doubleheader at Kimball at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BBE 000 200 0-2 8 1

Maple Lake 410 101 x-7 6 1

Hitting - BBE: Anna Jaeger 1-4, McKenna Lieser 1-3, Faith Radermacher 2-3 r, Taylor Shelton 2-3 r rbi 2b, Brenna Quade 1-3, Bree Radermacher 1-2 … Maple Lake: Nora Goelz 1-3 r rbi bb, Kayla Paumen 0-2 r bb, Gwen Geyen 2-3 2b 3b, Audrey Beffel 0-1 bb-2, Taylor Walhowe 1-3 r rbi-2 3b, Ashley Gaffaney 0-2 r bb, Kassandra Fynboh 1-3 r, Danica Hageman 1-3 rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Mariah Koenig (L) 6-6-7-7-5-2 … Maple Lake: Goelz (W) 7-8-2-1-0-1

Game 1: Maple Lake 8, BBE 0

Maple Lake 003 301 1-8 5 0

BBE 000 000 0-0 3 1

Hitting - Maple Lake: Kelsi Jude 0-1 r bb, Taylor Walhowe 0-2 r-2 bb, Nora Goelz 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb-2, Kayla Paumen 2-4 r-2 bb, Audrey Beffel 1-2 rbi-2 bb-3 sb … BBE: McKenna Lieser 1-3, Taylor Shelton 1-3, Kacey Fischer 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Goelz (W) 7-3-0-0-0-1 … BBE: Faith Radermacher (L) 4.1-3-6-6-9-7, Mariah Koenig 2.2-2-2-1-6-2

Game 2: Paynesville 15, Holdingford 12

Paynesville earned a pair of wins at Holdingford.

In the Bulldogs’ 16-3 victory in Game 1, three batters had two hits. Kaydence Roeske went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Kylie Pauls was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Arianna Messer hit 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

In Game 2, eight batters recorded at least one hit for Paynesville. It was Roeske and Messer again leading the way. Both recorded a pair of hits.

Erica Ruhoff returned full-time to Paynesville’s lineup after an ACL recovery. She played only on defense against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday.

In her first series back, Ruhoff went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Paynesville plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Holdingford 330 140 1-12 10 3

Paynesville 41(10) 000 0-15 10 3

Hitting - Holdingford: Trista Popp 1-3 2b r-4, Makadence Gallus 1-3 r-3 rbi-2, Mekenna Bartkowicz 3-5 rbi-5 hr 2b-2 … Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r-3 2b rbi-2, Kylie Pauls 1-2 r-3, Arianna Messer 2-4 r-2 2b rbi-5, Sierra Roeser 1-4 r-2, Keyona Brooks 1-5 rbi-2 2b, Katie Good 1-2 r rbi-2, Madison McNab 1-2 r, Erica Ruhoff 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Visitor: Ava Hagerty (L) 7-10-12-10-14-3 … Paynesville: Messer (W) 5-9-11-9-7-7, Sierra Roeser (SV) 2-1-0-1-0-1

Game 1: Paynesville 16, Holdingford 3

Paynesville 202 57-16 8 2

Holdingford 001 02-3 6 4

Hitting - Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r-3 rbi, Kylie Pauls 2-4 r-3 2b rbi-3, Arianna Messer 2-3 r-2 rbi, Katie Good 1-2 r-2, Erica Ruhoff 1-1 rbi-2 … Holdingford: Trista Popp 1-2 3b r, Makadence Gallus 1-3 2b r rbi, Lauren Soltis 2-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Madison McNab (W) 5-6-3-2-3-4 … Holdingford: Soltis (L) 5-8-16-9-10-5