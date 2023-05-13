99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3

Prep softball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brandon-Evansville rallies from an early deficit to beat Minnewaska on a wet Friday

Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.002.jpg
Minnewaska softball senior Leslie Murken steals second base and avoids a tag from a Brandon-Evansville infielder on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 10:34 PM

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska softball team lost to Brandon-Evansville after five innings in showery conditions on Friday.

The Lakers fell to the Chargers, 13-3.

Minnewaska’s sole lead came after the first inning. Senior Leslie Murken scored on a passed ball. Then a bases-loaded walk by Ava Staples brought home Emma Poegel to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead.

But Minnewaska’s lead didn’t last long. Brandon-Evansville had an inning-best six hits in the top of the second inning to tack on five more runs and the Chargers’ Taylin Kramer hit an RBI double to score Maddy Stich to give them a 6-2 lead after two innings.

Brandon-Evansville went on to add seven more runs to cement its win, finishing with 18 hits to Minnewaska’s four. The Lakers also committed eight errors to Brandon-Evansville’s zero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poegel had two of Minnewaska’s hits. She went 2-for-3 with a run. Murken and Grace Larson each recorded a hit for the Lakers.

Minnewaska (1-11) plays a West Central Conference doubleheader against Benson at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.004.jpg
Minnewaska softball junior Grace Larson makes contact to put the ball in play against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Non-conference

Brandon-Evansville 13, Minnewaska 3

Brandon-Evansville   151   15-13   18   0
Minnewaska                201   00-3      4   8

Hitting - Brandon-Evansville: Hallie Richter 1-5 r sb, Maddy Stich 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Taylin Kramer 3-3 r rbi 2b, Kylee Dingwall 1-4 r, Sydney Schaefer 1-3 r rbi sb, Sophie Koep 2-4 rbi, Ava Santjer 2-3 r-3 sb-2, Kendra Klimek 3-3 r-2 2b sb, Hadley Baune 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b … Minnewaska: Leslie Murken 1-2 r sb, Ally Mogard 0-2 r, Emma Poegel 2-3 r, Grace Larson 1-2, Ava Staples 0-1 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Brandon-Evansville: Baune (W) 3-3-3-3-5-3, Claire B 2-1-0-0-1-0 … Minnewaska: Mix (L) 5-18-12-6-3-3

Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.003.jpg
Minnewaska softball junior second baseman Allison Mogard throws the ball to first base against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More softball coverage:
Recent prep softball coverage from west central Minnesota.
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals take a tumble twice at Marshall
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cards fall 11-0 and 10-0 in the non-conference sweep by the Tigers
May 11, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Knights beat the Sting 3-1 and 11-1 in a Camden Conference doubleheader
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield freshman Kelsey Palmer sets up a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Prep
Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid
Prep softball report for Monday, May 8, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield breaks a 4-game losing streak by beating New London-Spicer 13-3
May 08, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
Prep softball report for Friday, May 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. RCW/BOLD beats Trojans 10-0 and 17-0 in Camden doubleheader
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

LQPV 8, Hancock 2

Kayla John went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI to lead Lac qui Parle Valley past the Owls at Hancock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madelyn Mathies was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Eagles. Taylor Shelstad got the complete-game win, striking out five and walking five. She allowed two hits and no earned runs.

LQPV    120   032   0-8   10   2
Hancock      200   000   0-2   2   4

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-1 r-3 bb hbp-2 sb-2, Rylee Lund 1-4 r rbi, Jalyn Lee 1-3 r rbi bb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-4 rbi, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 rbi sf, Madelyn Mathies 2-4 2b r, Brandi Meyer 1-4, Kayla Jahn 2-3 3b r-2 rbi… Hancock: Lexi Joos 0-4 r, Gabi Joos 0-3 r bb, Alex Villela 1-4 rbi, Isabel Rose 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 7-2-2-0-5-5 … Hancock: G. Joos (L) 7-10-8-6-2-3

West Central

Game 2: West Central 21, Benson 10

West Central Area put up 32 runs on 37 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Benson at Barrett.

In Game 1, the Braves’ Brittany Flower was 1-for-2 and scored the team’s lone run. In the nightcap, Emma Krusemark went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs. Flower was 2-for-4 with two RBis. Sophie Krusemark, Ellie Krusemark and Hailee Ellingson each had two hits for Benson.

West Central   304   406   4-21   24   1
Benson     301   202   2-10   17   4

Hitting - West Central: Not available … Benson: Gwen Wilcox 1-4 r, Mya McGeary 1-3 r-2 bb, Emma Krusemark 4-5 r-3 rbi-3, Sophie Krusemark 2-4 r, Hailee Ellingson 2-3 r bb, Ellie Krusemark 2-4 r, Brittany Flower 2-4 rbi-2, Megan Wrobleski 1-3 r bb

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - West Central: N/A … Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 4.1-13-11-11-0-1, S. Krusemark 0-1-1-1-0-0, McGeary 2.2-10-9-9-1-3

Game 1: West Central 11, Benson 1

Benson   000   010-1   3   3
West Central      330   005-11   13   1

Hitting - Benson: Brittany Flower 1-2 r, Madi Wrobleski 1-2, Sophie Krusemark 1-2 … West Central: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 5.2-13-11-9-4-3 … West Central: N/A

Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.001.jpg
Minnewaska softball sophomore pitcher Mataya Mix throws the ball against Brandon-Evansville on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Glenwood.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

Game 2: Maple Lake 7, BBE 2

Maple Lake earned a pair of wins against the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

In Game 1, Maple Lake shut out BBE. Nora Goelz pitched a complete game, allowing three hits. She struck out one and walked no one.

BBEs McKenna Lieser, Taylor Shelton and Kacey Fischer all batted 1-for-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 2, Goelz earned a second win in the circle for Maple Lake. She allowed eight hits and two runs with one strikeout and zero walks.

BBEs Faith Radermacher and Taylor Shelton both went 2-for-3. Radermacher scored a run and Shelton recorded one RBI and a run.

The Jaguars play a doubleheader at Kimball at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BBE                000   200   0-2   8   1
Maple Lake    410   101   x-7   6   1

Hitting - BBE: Anna Jaeger 1-4, McKenna Lieser 1-3, Faith Radermacher 2-3 r, Taylor Shelton 2-3 r rbi 2b, Brenna Quade 1-3, Bree Radermacher 1-2 … Maple Lake: Nora Goelz 1-3 r rbi bb, Kayla Paumen 0-2 r bb, Gwen Geyen 2-3 2b 3b, Audrey Beffel 0-1 bb-2, Taylor Walhowe 1-3 r rbi-2 3b, Ashley Gaffaney 0-2 r bb, Kassandra Fynboh 1-3 r, Danica Hageman 1-3 rbi 2b 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Mariah Koenig (L) 6-6-7-7-5-2 … Maple Lake: Goelz (W) 7-8-2-1-0-1

Game 1: Maple Lake 8, BBE 0

Maple Lake   003   301   1-8   5   0
BBE               000   000   0-0   3   1

Hitting - Maple Lake: Kelsi Jude 0-1 r bb, Taylor Walhowe 0-2 r-2 bb, Nora Goelz 2-3 2b r-3 rbi bb-2, Kayla Paumen 2-4 r-2 bb, Audrey Beffel 1-2 rbi-2 bb-3 sb … BBE: McKenna Lieser 1-3, Taylor Shelton 1-3, Kacey Fischer 1-3

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Maple Lake: Goelz (W) 7-3-0-0-0-1 … BBE: Faith Radermacher (L) 4.1-3-6-6-9-7, Mariah Koenig 2.2-2-2-1-6-2

Game 2: Paynesville 15, Holdingford 12

Paynesville earned a pair of wins at Holdingford.

In the Bulldogs’ 16-3 victory in Game 1, three batters had two hits. Kaydence Roeske went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Kylie Pauls was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Arianna Messer hit 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

In Game 2, eight batters recorded at least one hit for Paynesville. It was Roeske and Messer again leading the way. Both recorded a pair of hits.

Erica Ruhoff returned full-time to Paynesville’s lineup after an ACL recovery. She played only on defense against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday.

In her first series back, Ruhoff went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.

Paynesville plays Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 4 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Holdingford                330   140   1-12    10   3
Paynesville             41(10)   000   0-15   10   3

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Holdingford: Trista Popp 1-3 2b r-4, Makadence Gallus 1-3 r-3 rbi-2, Mekenna Bartkowicz 3-5 rbi-5 hr 2b-2 … Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r-3 2b rbi-2, Kylie Pauls 1-2 r-3, Arianna Messer 2-4 r-2 2b rbi-5, Sierra Roeser 1-4 r-2, Keyona Brooks 1-5 rbi-2 2b, Katie Good 1-2 r rbi-2, Madison McNab 1-2 r, Erica Ruhoff 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Visitor: Ava Hagerty (L) 7-10-12-10-14-3 … Paynesville: Messer (W) 5-9-11-9-7-7, Sierra Roeser (SV) 2-1-0-1-0-1

Game 1: Paynesville 16, Holdingford 3

Paynesville      202   57-16   8   2
Holdingford     001   02-3     6   4

Hitting - Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 2-3 r-3 rbi, Kylie Pauls 2-4 r-3 2b rbi-3, Arianna Messer 2-3 r-2 rbi, Katie Good 1-2 r-2, Erica Ruhoff 1-1 rbi-2 … Holdingford: Trista Popp 1-2 3b r, Makadence Gallus 1-3 2b r rbi, Lauren Soltis 2-4 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Madison McNab (W) 5-6-3-2-3-4 … Holdingford: Soltis (L) 5-8-16-9-10-5

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Pro
Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a game-by-game breakdown
May 11, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys take home a title at Lakeview
May 12, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional
May 12, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott