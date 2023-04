Softball roundup: Everything clicks for New London-Spicer Wildcats in rout of Minnewaska Lakers

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer softball team put together its best effort of the early season on Tuesday, beating Minnewaska 16-1 in four innings.

“We played well,” NLS head coach Melissa Bergeson said. “We just hit the ball hard so they had to make plays.

“And, we pitched well and played defense. I guess we did everything well.”

NLS had 13 hits. Dalayne Hatlestad led the way for the Wildcats by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Delaney Hanson was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Brianna Wileman was 2-for-3 for two RBIs.

Emily Ruter, who got the pitching win, went 1-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two RBIs.

For Minnewaska, Ella Poegel was 2-for-2 with a triple.

“We put the ball in play and forced them to make a few errors,” Bergeson said. “It was fun to see them hit the ball today after yesterday (a pair of losses).”

NLS is host to a Wright County Conference doubleheader against Watertown-Mayer at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Minnewaska is host to a West Central Conference doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday against the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters.

Non-conference

NLS 16, Minnewaska 1

Minnewaska 001 0-1 4 5

NLS 717 1-16 13 1

Hitting - Minnewaska: Ella Poegel 2-2 3b, Ella Roering 1-2, Morgan Meyer 1-2, Grace Larson 0-2 rbi … NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 3-4 rbi, Delaney Hanson 2-3 rbi-4, Addi Nelson 1-1 bb hbp, Mallory Johnson 1-3 rbi, Mauren Munsch 1-3 rbi-2, Emily Ruter 1-2 2b rbi-2 hbp, Brianna Wileman 2-3 rbi-2, Sydney Feist 1-3 rbi-2, Abby Knudsen 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Minnewaska: Mataya Mix (L) 3-13-16-7-1-1 … NLS: Ruter (W) 4-4-1-1-2-6

Central Lakes

Game 2: Sauk Rapids 19, Willmar 7

Sauk Rapids swept the doubleheader from Willmar at the Storm’s Bob Cross Park.

Getting the Game 1 win for Sauk Rapids was seventh-grader Ava Knutson, who struck out seven and walked six in seven innings.

Cadence Parker led the Cardinals by going 2-for-3 with a double and run.

The Storm scored nine runs in the sixth inning to beat Willmar in six in Game 2.

First baseman Zoe Schroeder led Willmar by going 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

Knutson also got the Game 2 complete-game victory for Sauk Rapids, striking out 14 and walking seven in six innings.

Sauk Rapids 332 209-19 11 3

Willmar 012 031-7 5 9

Hitting - Sauk Rapids: Isabelle Fiereck 4-4 r-3 rbi bb, C. Arndt 1-4 r-2 rbi bb, Addison Breth 1-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb, Riley Turck 1-3 r rbi bb, Taylor Lamoureux 2-5 r-2 rbi-3 2b, Vivian Kusilek 1-3 r-2 rbi, Kendal Craft 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Morgan Dorn 0-3 r-2 bb, Ava Knutson 0-1 r bb-3 … Willmar: Madi Norsten 1-4 r sb, Zoe Schroeder 3-4 r rbi-3, Emily Mireles 1-4 r rbi, Zadina Butcher 0-3 r bb sb, Lexi Owens 0-2 r-2 hbp, Cadence Parker 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Rapids: Knutson (W) 6-5-7-6-7-14 … Willmar: Grace Etterman (L) 2.2-3-6-0-2-2, Grace Bjur 3.1-8-13-10-7-1

Game 1: Sauk Rapids 5, Willmar 3

Willmar 200 100 0-3 4 1

Sauk Rapids 005 000 x-5 9 0

Hitting - Willmar: Madison Norsten 1-3 r bb sb-2, Lexi Owens 1-3 r rbi bb sb-2, Zoe Schroeder 0-2 bb, Emily Mireles 0-4 rbi, Zadina Butcher 0-2 bb, Cadence Parker 2-3 r 2b, Grace Etterman 0-1 bb-2 … Sauk Rapids: Isabelle Fiereck 0-4 r, Campbell Arndt 1-4, Addison Breth 1-3 r rbi, Riley Turck 1-3 r rbi 2b, Taylor Lamoureux 2-3 r 2b, Vivian Kusilek 1-3, Kendal Craft 1-3 rbi, Morgan Dorn 1-3, Ava Knutson 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Etterman (L) 3-6-5-2-1-2, Butcher 3-3-0-0-0-2 … Sauk Rapids: Knutson (W) 7-4-3-3-6-7

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 13, BBE 5

Kaydence Roeske was 3-for-5 with three runs and Arianna Messer was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and four RBIs as Paynesville earned the victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

Messer started and got the pitching win with help from Madison McNab, who earned the save by going the final 2-2/3 innings.

Kenna Lieser was 2-for-4 with two runs and Brooklyn Fischer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for BBE.

Paynesville has a home doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday against Royalton. BBE has a home doubleheader also at 4 p.m. Thursday against Holdingford in Brooten.

Paynesville 022 321 3-13 10 0

BBE 011 030 0-5 9 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 3-5 r-3, Kylie Pauls 0-3 r bb-2, Madison McNab 0-3 r bb-2, Arianna Messer 3-5 r-2 rbi-4 2b, Jada Bellmont 1-1 r-2 bb-4, Sierra Rouser 1-3 r rbi-3 bb-2 2b, Keyona Brooks 1-3 r bb, Adesyn Bogie 0-1 bb, Charlotte Verrier 0-1 r bb hbp, Kayla Topp 1-3 r rbi bb … BBE: Anna Jaeger 1-4, Kenna Lieser 2-4 r-2, Faith Radermacher 1-3 r bb, Taylor Shelton 1-3 r rbi bb, Kacey Fischer 1-4, Karley Haider 1-3 r rbi bb, Brenna Quade 0-2 bb-2, Brooklyn Fischer 2-4 rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Messer (W) 4.2-7-5-5-4-6, McNab (Sv) 2.1-2-0-0-1-3 … BBE: Radermacher (L) 5-8-9-9-10-6, Quade 2-2-4-4-5-2

ACGC 14, EV-W 3

Haley Wilner went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs to help lead Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City past Eden Valley-Watkins at Grove City.

Kendall Miller, Macy Elton, Ally Giese and Brooke Schultz all had two hits for the Falcons. Miller got the complete-game victory in the circle, going all five innings. She struck out eight and walked five.

EV-W 210 00-3 2 4

ACGC 950 0x-14 13 1

Hitting - EV-W: Madison Price 1-2 hbp, MiCayden Schmitz 1-3 2b r, Brooklyn Glenz 0-2 r sb, Zoey Schmidt 0-0 r bb-2 hbp, Whitney Jansen 0-2 rbi sf … ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-4 2b-2 r-3 rbi-2, Mikaili Johnson 1-3 r-3 hbp, Mackenzie Powers 1-4 2b r, Kendall Miller 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Macy Elton 2-3 r rbi, Ally Giese 2-3 r-2 rbi, Brooke Schultz 2-2 r-2 bb sb, Kady Martin 0-2 r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - EV-W: Amber Scherer (L) 2-13-14-11-3-7, Glenz 2-0-0-0-0-0 … ACGC: Miller (W) 5-2-3-2-5-8

Camden

Game 2: RCW/BOLD 13, MACCRAY 3

Renville County West/BOLD combined for 23 hits over a pair of games against MACCRAY to nab the Camden Conference doubleheader sweep at Raymond.

From the leadoff spot, the Jaguars’ Shay Skold went a combined 6-for-9 with six runs in the twinbill. Kaitlyn Flann (11 strikeouts) threw a complete-game victory in Game 1. Mackenna Hinderks got the Game 2 victory for RCW/BOLD after tossing 3-2/3 innings of relief.

RCW/BOLD 103 531-13 10 1

MACCRAY 020 010-3 3 2

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 3-5 2b r-3 sb-3, Delaney Tersteeg 1-4 2b r-2 bb sb, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb-3, Hannah Savig 1-3 2b r-3 rbi-2 sf bb sb, Abby King 3-4 2b-2 rbi-3, Avery Posl 1-2 rbi bb-2, Laila Ridler 0-1 r-2 rbi-2 bb-3 sf, Hope Hendricks 0-0 r … MACCRAY: Erika Pieper 1-2, Tayte Nokleby 1-3 r bb sb, Greta Meyer 1-3 3b rbi, Aspen Thompson 0-1 r, Breanna Dirksen 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Posl 1.2-1-2-2-5-3, Mackenna Hinderks (W) 3.2-2-1-1-3-5, Flann 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … MACCRAY: Layla Owen-Dobmeier 3-6-7-5-4-2, Reyna Mendoza 3-4-6-4-4-5

Game 1: RCW/BOLD 9, MACCRAY 0

MACCRAY 000 000 0-0 3 1

RCW/BOLD 410 220 x-9 13 3

Hitting - MACCRAY: Reyna Mendoza 2-3 sb, Greta Meyer 1-3 … RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 3-4 2b 3b r-3 rbi sb-2, Delaney Tersteeg 2-3 r rbi bb sb-3, Laila Ridler 2-4 r rbi-2 sb, Hannah Savig 2-3 2b r rbi-3, Kaitlyn Flann 2-4, Abby King 2-4 2b rbi sb, Bre Winzenburg 0-4 r sb, Lucy Remer 0-1 r-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Hadley Schoffman (L) 6-13-9-8-4-5 … RCW/BOLD: Flann (W) 7-3-0-0-1-11

LQPV 10, YME 0

Taylor Shelstad threw a no-hitter for Lac qui Parle Valley in a six-inning Camden win over Yellow Medicine East at Madison.

Shelstad struck out six with just one walk surrendered.

“She was dominant tonight,” Eagles head coach Scott Sawatzky said of Shelstad. “She did a really nice job of finding spots and changing speeds. She kept hitters off-balance. She had nice control and got ahead in the count. And the defense made nice plays behind her as well.”

On offense, Kendyl Shelstad and Brandi Meyer were both 2-for-3 for LQPV. Meyer added four stolen bases, two runs and an RBI in the victory.

YME 000 000-0 0 3

LQPV 051 103-10 7 1

Hitting - YME: No hits … LQPV: Rylee Lund 1-3 2b r-2 rbi bb sb-2, Kendyl Shelstad 2-3 hbp sb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 r rbi bb sb, Brandi Meyer 2-3 r-2 rbi bb sb-4, Jalyn Lee 1-2 r rbi hbp sb-2, Claire Borstad 0-2 r-2 bb hbp sb-3, Madelyn Mathies 0-2 r bb, Kayla Jahn 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Bayli Sneller (L) 5.1-7-10-9-7-6 … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad (W) 6-0-0-0-1-6

R-T-R 10, Dawson-Boyd 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s Kya Alderson threw a no-hitter, striking out 14 Dawson-Boyd batters in a five-inning win at Tyler.

Whitney Bruns went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored for the Knights. Laken Baartman was 2-for-2 with three runs scored in the victory.

Dawson-Boyd 000 00-0 0 5

R-T-R 330 31-10 6 0

Hitting - D-B: No hits … R-T-R: Whitney Bruns 2-4 2b-2 r-3, Madi Burns 1-4 r-2 rbi, Laken Baartman 2-2 r-3 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Kya Alderson 1-1 r rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Sara Hartson 0-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Olivia Lange 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: Madalyn Wente (L) 3-4-9-6-5-2, Allison Estling 1.2-2-1-1-1-4 … R-T-R: Alderson (W) 5-0-0-0-1-14

KMS 14, TMB 4

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg scored nine runs in the first inning and five more in the second to cruise past Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at Murdock.

Shakira Olson was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs for the Fighting Saints. Abby Holtkamp was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs for KMS.

Maddy Anderson went all five innings for the complete-game pitching win, striking out seven and walking one.

TMB 103 00-4 5 2

KMS 950 0x-14 8 1

Hitting - TMB: Kamlin Petersen 1-3 r, Jordyn Munson 2-3 2b r, Alina Jensen 1-2 rbi, Emma Chandler 1-2 2b r … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-3 hr r-3 rbi-3, Kya Oaks 1-3 r rbi, Avery Joyce 1-2 r rbi, Abby Holtkamp 2-3 2b 3b r-2 rbi-2, Julia Carlson 1-2 r-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - TMB: Jensen (L) 1.2-n/a-8-7-3-0, Petersen 3.1-n/a-6-4-5-0 … KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 5-5-4-3-1-7