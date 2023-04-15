Softball roundup: Kendall Miller pitches a 2-hitter for ACGC Falcons
Prep softball report for Friday, April 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Falcons sophomore strikes out 13 in 5-1 win at Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team got a stellar pitching performance from Kendall Miller to open the season with a win.
Miller, a sophomore, tossed a two-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Sauk Centre on Friday.
Miller struck out 13 Mainstreeters and walked two, allowing one earned run.
ACGC piled up nine hits, led by lead-off hitter Haley Wilner. The senior went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Junior Mikaili Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run and senior Kady Martin was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Falcons.
Hailey Hockenson, who took the complete-game loss on the mound, and Sienna Klaphake each went 1-for-3 for Sauk Centre.
ACGC is scheduled to open Central Minnesota Conference play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.
Non-conference
ACGC 5, Sauk Centre 1
ACGC 000 003 2-5 9 1
Sauk Centre 000 100 0-1 2 0
Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-4 r, Mikaili Johnson 2-4 r, Mackenzie Powers 0-3 r bb, Kendall Miller 1-3 r hbp, Macy Elton 1-4 rbi, Kady Martin 2-4 rbi-2 … Sauk Centre: Lanna Walter 0-2 r bb sb-2, Halley Hockenson 1-3, Sienna Klaphake 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller (W) 7-2-1-1-2-13 … Sauk Centre: Hockenson (L) 7-9-5-3-1-3
Lakeview 10,Montevideo 7
The Lakeview Lakers earned the non-conference victory over the Montevideo Thunder Hawks at Cottonwood.
It was both teams’ season opener.
Montevideo’s next scheduled games are at 4 p.m. Thursday in a West Central Conference doubleheader at Sauk Centre.
Swanville 14, BBE 3
The Swanson Bulldogs beat the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in a non-conference season-opener at Swanville.
BBE has a Central Minnesota Conference game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley-Watkins. The game is at Eden Valley Elementary School.
