Softball roundup: Kendall Miller pitches a 2-hitter for ACGC Falcons

Prep softball report for Friday, April 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Falcons sophomore strikes out 13 in 5-1 win at Sauk Centre

By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:19 PM

SAUK CENTRE — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team got a stellar pitching performance from Kendall Miller to open the season with a win.

Miller, a sophomore, tossed a two-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Sauk Centre on Friday.

Miller struck out 13 Mainstreeters and walked two, allowing one earned run.

ACGC piled up nine hits, led by lead-off hitter Haley Wilner. The senior went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Junior Mikaili Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run and senior Kady Martin was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Falcons.

Hailey Hockenson, who took the complete-game loss on the mound, and Sienna Klaphake each went 1-for-3 for Sauk Centre.

ACGC is scheduled to open Central Minnesota Conference play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Non-conference

ACGC 5, Sauk Centre 1

ACGC                000   003   2-5   9   1
Sauk Centre      000   100   0-1   2   0
Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-4 r, Mikaili Johnson 2-4 r, Mackenzie Powers 0-3 r bb, Kendall Miller 1-3 r hbp, Macy Elton 1-4 rbi, Kady Martin 2-4 rbi-2  … Sauk Centre: Lanna Walter 0-2 r bb sb-2, Halley Hockenson 1-3, Sienna Klaphake 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller (W) 7-2-1-1-2-13 … Sauk Centre: Hockenson (L) 7-9-5-3-1-3

