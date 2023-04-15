Softball roundup: Kendall Miller pitches a 2-hitter for ACGC Falcons

SAUK CENTRE — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team got a stellar pitching performance from Kendall Miller to open the season with a win.

Miller, a sophomore, tossed a two-hitter to lead the Falcons to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Sauk Centre on Friday.

Miller struck out 13 Mainstreeters and walked two, allowing one earned run.

ACGC piled up nine hits, led by lead-off hitter Haley Wilner. The senior went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Junior Mikaili Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run and senior Kady Martin was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Falcons.

Hailey Hockenson, who took the complete-game loss on the mound, and Sienna Klaphake each went 1-for-3 for Sauk Centre.

ACGC is scheduled to open Central Minnesota Conference play at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Paynesville.

Non-conference

ACGC 5, Sauk Centre 1

ACGC 000 003 2-5 9 1

Sauk Centre 000 100 0-1 2 0

Hitting - ACGC: Haley Wilner 3-4 r, Mikaili Johnson 2-4 r, Mackenzie Powers 0-3 r bb, Kendall Miller 1-3 r hbp, Macy Elton 1-4 rbi, Kady Martin 2-4 rbi-2 … Sauk Centre: Lanna Walter 0-2 r bb sb-2, Halley Hockenson 1-3, Sienna Klaphake 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - ACGC: Miller (W) 7-2-1-1-2-13 … Sauk Centre: Hockenson (L) 7-9-5-3-1-3

Lakeview 10,Montevideo 7

The Lakeview Lakers earned the non-conference victory over the Montevideo Thunder Hawks at Cottonwood.

It was both teams’ season opener.

Montevideo’s next scheduled games are at 4 p.m. Thursday in a West Central Conference doubleheader at Sauk Centre.

Swanville 14, BBE 3

The Swanson Bulldogs beat the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars in a non-conference season-opener at Swanville.

BBE has a Central Minnesota Conference game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Eden Valley-Watkins. The game is at Eden Valley Elementary School.