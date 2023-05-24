99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints coach calls it quits

Prep softball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eileen ‘Blondie’ Suter coaches her last home game as Fighting Saints advance in Section 3A

Benson vs. KMS, 052323.001.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg head coach Eileen "Blondie" Suter talks to her Fighting Saints before taking on Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 11:07 PM

MURDOCK — With plans to retire following the conclusion of the Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball season, head coach Eileen Suter earned one last home victory in the Fighting Saints’ postseason matchup against Benson on Tuesday.

Top-seed KMS (17-4) defeated the No. 4 Braves 17-0 in four innings to advance to the Section 3A semifinals.

The Fighting Saints will play Wabasso, the south’s two seed, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

“It’s hard to leave because I love this game and I love working with the kids,” Suter said. “I will be back next year helping out with some practices and some things, so it won’t be all cold turkey.”

Earlier Tuesday, KMS defeated Ortonville 10-0 in five innings and Benson beat MACCRAY 5-0.

Benson vs. KMS, 052323.002.jpg
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Shakira Olson lays down a bunt against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“We really struggled last Friday,” Suter said. “Hitting is contagious and we started off well in both games. … Taylor pitched amazingly in the first game. Maddy did well too in game two.”

Known as “Blondie,” Suter has been the head coach of the Fighting Saints for 31 seasons, 32 if you include the COVID year. She introduced softball to KMS in 1991 and the team began competing in 1992.

“We had to raise money to build two fields and it was all volunteers, so I am proud of that,” Suter said. “It all starts with the elementary school program. It’s important to get your hands on the younger ones and that’s helped our program out a lot. I also have had amazing assistants.”

Suter currently holds a 531-180 career record.

“That means a lot because of the competitive side in me,” Suter said. “I’ve had good coaches helping me out and girls who put their heart and soul into it. I’ve had a lot of good athletes over the years.”

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Benson senior Ellie Krusemark celebrates a home run with her Braves teammates near home plate against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Suter is stepping away from her head coaching duties to spend more time with her two grandsons — Lucas (11 years old) and Levi (age 7) — and watch them play baseball.

“Those two will wear me out,” Suter said. “But I want to spend time with them too while I can. I missed out on my son (Jake) playing because of coaching and I am not going to miss the grandsons playing. They mean the world to me.”

Suter wants to leave the program in good hands for her successor.

“It’s always hard for change,” Suter said. “I love the game and I love these kids and sometimes you just have to step back. Whoever takes the program over, I wanted to leave them with something good to work with and we have four good pitchers coming back (next year), so that’s part of why I chose this year (to retire).”

Now in double elimination territory, Benson plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3S) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Marshall.

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.003.jpg
MACCRAY junior shortstop Erika Pieper throws the ball to first base against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Section 3A-North

KMS 17, Benson 0

Benson   000   0-0     1   4
KMS        881   x-17   12   0

Hitting - Benson: Emma Krusemark 1-1 … KMS: Josie Gjerde 1-2 2b r, Kya Oakes 1-2 rbi r, Avery Joyce 1-2 r-2 rbi, Katlyn Peters 1-2, Abby Holtkamp 1-2 2b r-2 rbi-2, Addysen Hamstad 1-1 rbi, Karlee Danielson 1-1, Julia Carlson 2-2 rbi-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Mya McGeary (L) 0.2-6-8-4-3-0, Presley Nygaard 1.1-5-8-5-4-2, Paige Wrobleski 1-1-1-1-1-2 … KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 4-1-0-0-2-5

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.001.jpg
MACCRAY junior catcher Tayte Nokleby tags out Benson senior Ellie Krusemark at home plate in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson 5, MACCRAY 0

Ellie Krusemark hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to help Benson eliminate MACCRAY in the Section 3A-North tournament at Murdock.

Presley Nygaard earned the win for the Braves. She pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and zero walks, allowing five hits.

MACCRAY’s Greta Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

MACCRAY   000   000   0-0   5   3
Benson        000   221   x-5   7   1

Hitting - MACCRAY: Erika Pieper 1-3, Greta Meyer 2-3 2b sb, Hadley Schoffman 1-3, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 1-3 … Benson: Mya McGeary 0-3 r sb-2, Emma Krusemark 0-2 bb, Sophie Krusemark 1-3 rbi, Ellie Krusemark 1-2 r rbi-2 hr bb sb, Brittany Flower 0-1 bb, Jordan Schmidt 1-3 r, Megan Wrobleski 1-3, Hailee Ellingson 1-2 sb, Ava Williams 0-0 r sb, Paige Wrobleski 0-0 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Schoffman (L) 6-7-5-4-3-7 … Benson: Presley Nygaard (W) 7-5-0-0-0-6

Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.004.jpg
MACCRAY eighth-grader Leia Colby hits the ball against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

KMS 10, Ortonville 0

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg cruised past Ortonville in the opening round of the Section 3A-North tournament at Murdock.

Taylor VanHeuveln threw a shutout in the Fighting Saints’ five inning victory. She allowed one hit and zero walks, striking out nine batters.

Ortonville   000   00-0     1     1
KMS            422   11-10   10   1

Hitting - Ortonville: Justine Anderson 1-2 2b … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-4 r-2 2b sb, Josie Olson 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Kya Oakes 2-3 r-3 rbi bb, Avery Joyce 1-2 r rbi-2 2b bb, Katlyn Peters 0-3 bb-2, Abby Holtkamp 1-3 r rbi 2b bb, Amber W 1-1 rbi, Maddy Anderson 1-2 bb, Julia Carlson 1-3 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Olivia Nelson (L) 2.1-7-5-4-1-5, Aubrey Hartman 2.1-3-5-5-6-1 … KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln 5-1-0-0-0-9

YME 3, LQPV 2

Third-seeded Yellow Medicine East remains in the winner’s bracket after beating second-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison.

Bayli Sneller had a strong day in the circle for the Sting. She struck out 11 while giving up two runs on five hits and three walks in a complete-game victory. On offense, Hope Stark was 1-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases, and Aria Peters was 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.

Madelyn Matthies went 2-for-2 for the Eagles. Taylor Shelstad added a run while going 1-for-3 with a triple.

YME takes on Edgerton/Southwest Christian, the top seed in the South sub-section, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

YME        000   021   0-3   6   1
LQPV      001   010   0-2   5   3

Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-4 sb, Kourtney Peterson 1-2 r bb-2 sb, Hannah Stark 0-3 r sb-2, Hope Stark 1-3 rbi sb-3, Abbie Winter 1-4 sb, Aria Peters 1-3 r sb-2, Atrinity Tipton 1-2 rbi bb 2b … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-3 r bb 3b sb, Rylee Lund 1-4 3b, Jalyn Lee 0-3 r rbi bb sb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3, Madelyn Matthies 2-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (W) 7-5-2-1-3-11 … LQPV: Shelstad (L) 7-6-3-3-3-3

LQPV 8, Dawson-Boyd 1

Second-seeded Lac qui Parle Valley opened the postseason with a win over No. 7 Dawson-Boyd at Madison.

Taylor Shelstad went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and three stolen bases. She also struck out 11 in a complete-game victory. Kendyl Shelstad was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Eagles.

Allison Estling, Madalyn Wente and Alivia Estling each had hits for the Blackjacks.

D-B    001   000   0-1   3   0
LQPV      010   304   x-8   7   1

Hitting - D-B: Allison Estling 1-3, Madalyn Wente 1-3, Alivia Estling 1-2 bb, Natyah Ritter 0-2 r … LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-3 3b r rbi bb sb-3, Jalyn Lee 0-2 r hbp sb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-2 2b r-2 bb, Ayanna Gipson 1-3 r, Madelyn Mathies 1-3 r rbi-2, Brandi Meyer 1-2 r bb sb, Claire Borstad 1-3 rbi-2 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - D-B: All. Estling (L) 6-7-8-8-4-9 … LQPV: T. Shelstad (W) 7-3-1-1-4-11

YME 7, BBE 0

Third-seeded Yellow Medicine East shut out No. 6 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in an opening-round game in Madison.

The Sting’s Bayli Sneller struck out 14 while giving up just four hits and one walk over seven innings. Abby Winter led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.

Four Jaguars — McKenna Lieser, Faith Radermacher, Brooklyn Fischer and Taylor Shelton — had hits in the loss.

BBE      000   000   0-0   4   1
YME      000   034   x-7   7   0

Hitting - BBE: McKenna Lieser 1-3, Faith Radermacher 1-3, Brooklyn Fischer 1-3, Taylor Shelton 1-3 sb … YME: Bayli Sneller 0-4 rbi, Riley Haar 1-3 r sb-2, Hannah Stark 0-1 r bb-2 sb-2, Hope Stark 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb, Abbie Winter 2-3 r rbi-2 3b sb, Aria Peters 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, Alana Almich 1-2 rbi 2b, Atrinity Tipton 1-2 bb sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Radermacher 5-6-6-6-4-1 (L), Mariah Koenig 1-1-1-1-1-0 … YME: Sneller (W) 7-4-0-0-1-14

Willmar junior Zadina Butcher takes a swing at a pitch during a Section 8AAA quarterfinal game against Alexandria on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Section 8AAA

Alexandria 4, Willmar 3

Fourth-seeded Alexandria got a complete-game pitching performance from Kinzie Johnson to hold off fifth-seeded Willmar in the first round of the double-elimination playoffs at Alexandria.

Johnson struck out five, walked four and allowed six hits and two earned runs.

Six Willmar players had hits: Hannah Magnuson, Zoe Schroeder, Hailie Smith, Lexi Owens, Paige Akerson and Zadina Butcher.

Willmar (1-18) moves into the losers’ bracket of the tournament. The Cardinals play the loser of Sauk Rapids and Little Falls in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Rapids.

Second-seeded Sauk Rapids (8-12) had a first-round bye. Third-seeded Little Falls (6-15) beat sixth-seeded Detroit Lakes (3-17) 15-0.

Alexandria (5-15) plays top-seeded Rocori (11-9) at 4 p.m. Thursday in Cold Spring. Rocori also had a first-round bye. The Alex-Rocori loser plays Detroit Lakes in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Willmar            010   100   1-3   6   3
Alexandria      002   200   x-4   5   1

Hitting - Willmar: Hannah Magnuson 1-3 bb sb, Zoe Schroeder 1-2 r-2 bb 2b, Hailie Smith 1-2 rbi bb sb, Lexi Owens 1-3 r, Paige Akerson 1-3 rbi, Zadina Butcher 1-2 bb  … Alexandria: Adeline Johnson 1-3, Tiahna Goeke 1-1 r bb hbp sb, Peyton Goetsch 0-2 rbi hbp, Kinzie Johnson 1-3, Emma Walters 2-3 r, Ava Klimek 0-3 r, Chloe Loch 0-2 bb, Maari Kvidt 0-0 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Grace Etterman (L) 6-5-4-1-4-3 … Alexandria: Johnson (W) 7-6-3-2-4-5

Section 3AA-North

Morris/CA 7, Litchfield 3

Top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta advanced in the winner’s bracket with a victory over No. 5 Litchfield in a second-round game at Morris.

With the win, the Tigers face Jackson County Central, the South sub-section’s three seed, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Morris/CA had six different players with hits in the game. Haley Kill was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out five over 6-1/3 innings.

Ryanna Steinhaus finished 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Litchfield.

The Dragons play Luverne in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall. The winner plays another elimination game at 3 p.m.

Litchfield   000   002   1-3   5   4
Morris/CA      003   040   x-7   6   0

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 1-3 r bb, Izzy Pennertz 0-3 rbi, Karlee Prahl 0-2 rbi sf, Ryanna Steinhaus 3-3 2b r, Camryn Iverson 1-3 2b rbi, Grace Holmgren 0-2 r bb … Morris/CA: Lauren Hottovy 0-3 r bb sb-2, Brianna Marty 1-3 r bb sb-3, Kortney Sanasack 1-4 r sb-2, MacKenzie Anderson 1-3 bb, Catherine Kehoe 1-2 bb, Haley Kill 1-2 2b r rbi-2 bb, Nora Boyle 0-3 rbi sb, Makenzie Konz 1-3 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Kelsey Palmer (L) 2.1-4-3-3-2-1, Caroline Grabow 1.2-2-4-2-3-1, Claire Holmgren 2-0-0-0-0-3 … Morris/CA: Kill (W) 6.1-5-3-3-2-5, Boyle 0.2-0-0-0-1-2

Morris/CA 10, Montevideo 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta cruised to an opening-round win over eighth-seeded Montevideo in Morris.

The Thunder Hawks wrap up the season with a 2-15 record.

Litchfield 13, ACGC 2

Litchfield pitcher Claire Holmgren held Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City to one hit as the fifth-seeded Dragons beat the fourth-seeded Falcons in the opening round at Morris.

Claire finished with six strikeouts with two walks allowed over five innings. Olivia Holmgren, Karlee Prahl and Camryn Iverson were all 3-for-4 for Litchfield, with Prahl hitting a home run.

Macy Elton had ACGC’s lone hit. Hailey Wilner and Mikaili Johnson each scored runs for the Falcons.

Litchfield    307   12-13   14   1
ACGC      200   00-2   1   3

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 3-4 r-2 sb, Olivia Olson 1-3 r-2 bb, Izzy Pennertz 1-4 r rbi-2 sb, Karlee Prahl 3-4 2b hr r rbi-4, Ryanna Steinhaus 2-3 r-3 bb sb-5, Kaitlyn Palmer 1-4 rbi, Camryn Iverson 3-4 2b r rbi sb-3, Grace Holmgren 0-2 r bb-2 sb … ACGC: Hailey Wilner 0-2 r bb sb-3, Mikaili Johnson 0-2 r hbp sb-2, Macy Elton 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Claire Holmgren (W) 5-1-2-2-2-6 … ACGC: Kendall Miller (L) 5-14-13-4-4-6 

West Central 12, Minnewaska 0

The No. 2 seed in the North sub-section, West Central Area began the postseason with a double-digit win over No. 7 Minnewaska in Barrett.

West Central Area went on to lose 9-3 to Dassel-Cokato in the next round. They will play Windom in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The Lakers finish the season at 2-14.

D-C 6, NLS 0

New London-Spicer’s season came to a close as the sixth-seeded Wildcats fell to third-seeded Dassel-Cokato at Barrett.

The Chargers got a 15-strikeout performance from pitcher Aubrey Quern. She was also 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Dalayne Hatlestad had two of NLS’ three hits. Emily Ruter came up with the other hit.

The Wildcats conclude the season with a 5-14 record.

NLS    000   000   000-0    3   2
D-C      041   100   000-6   9   0

Hitting - NLS: Dalayne Hatlestad 2-4, Emily Ruter 1-2 … D-C: Anyah Guenningsman 2-4 rbi, Madilynn Yager 3-4, Aubrey Quern 1-4 rbi-2, Bree Hopkins 1-3 rbi, Hannah Putnam 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Ruter (L) 2-4-4-1-0-2, Addilyn Nelson 4-5-2-2-2-8 … D-C: Quern (W) 7-3-0-0-6-15

Section 3AA-South

Windom 4, RCW/BOLD 2

Fourth-seeded Windom eliminated fifth-seeded Renville County West/BOLD in the first round victory at Pipestone.

Kaitlyn Flann went 2-for-3 with an RBI for RCW/BOLD. She also took the loss, striking out six and walking no one. She allowed seven hits and one earned run.

Windom then lost to top-seeded Pipestone 3-2. The Arrows had a first-round bye.

Also in 3AA-South, No. 2 Luverne beat Redwood Valley 10-0 and No. 3 Jackson County Central knocked off No. 6 Minneota/Canby 16-1.

Pipestone plays Dassel-Cokato at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex in the winners’ bracket. Windom plays West Central, the No. 2 seed in the North, in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marshall.

RCW/BOLD    000   000   000-0   6   6
Windom          110   110   000-4   7   1

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 1-4, Delaney Tersteeg 1-3 r, Laila Ridler 1-3, Bre Winzenburg 1-3 r, Kaitlyn Flann 2-3 rbi … Windom: Kadyn Paulson 1-4 r, Charlee Huska 1-2 sb, Tristyn Maras 2-3 r, Anja Nielsen 1-3 rbi, Leah Hauge 1-3, Reagan Haugen 1-3 r, Camryn Elness 0-3 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Flann (L) 6-7-4-1-0-6 … Windom: Nielsen (W) 7-6-2-2-0-14 

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
