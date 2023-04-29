99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints earn the 'W'

Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents

KMS freshman Taylor VanHeuveln begins her wind-up during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:09 PM

MURDOCK — Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg jumped on Benson early and never had to look back.

Building a 6-0 lead through two innings, the Fighting Saints went on to win the softball matchup of Swift County foes on Friday, 11-4.

Four KMS runs came in the first inning. Kya Oakes had an RBI single, then Abby Holtkamp followed up with a two-run single. One more run came across on a wild pitch.

Benson senior Ellie Krusemark sets up a throw to first base after catching a pop fly in foul territory during a non-conference game against KMS on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Two more came home for the Fighting Saints in the second on a Josie Gjerde single and an Oakes sacrifice fly.

Gjerde was KMS’ top hitter, going 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Shakira Olson was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Oakes and Holtkamp both had two RBIs.

KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Taylor VanHeuveln pitched the first five innings for KMS, giving up three runs on seven hits and no walks allowed with five strikeouts.

For Benson, Mya McGeary and Megan Wrobleski both finished with two hits. McGeary was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Wrobleski finished 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Lillie Ostille added two RBIs for the Braves.

KMS sophomore Abby Holtkamp connects with a pitch for a single during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

KMS is on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday for a Camden Conference doubleheader at Ortonville. Benson has another non-conference game at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Dawson-Boyd.

Non-conference

KMS 11, Benson 4

Benson    000   031   0-4   8   3
KMS      420   140   x-11   10   1
Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Emma Krusemark 1-4 2b rbi, Miranda Klassen 1-3, Ellie Krusemark 1-3 r, Lillie Ostlle 1-2 rbi-2, Megan Wrobleski 2-3 r rbi … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-3 2b r-3 rbi-2, Josie Gjerde 4-4 r-2 rbi-2, Kya Oakes 1-3 r rbi-2, Avery Joyce 1-4 r, Abby Holtkamp 1-4 rbi-2, Katlyn Peters 1-4 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Presley Nygaard (L) 6-10-11-8-2-2 … KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (W) 5-7-3-3-0-5 Maddy Anderson 2-1-1-1-2-1

Benson sophomore Mya McGeary throws to first base after a KMS hit during a non-conference game on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Lakes

Game 2: St. Cloud 16, Willmar 4

Putting up 31 hits over two games, the St. Cloud Crush — a co-op of St. Cloud Tech and Apollo — swept Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Olivia Laudenbach paced the Crush’s offense in Game 1, going 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, four RBis and a pair of runs. Sydney Gustin and Leah Imdieke each had three hits in the victory. For Willmar, Zoe Schroeder, Cadence Parker and Zadina Butcher all had two hits in Game 1. Butcher drove in two runs, and Schroeder had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Laudenbach stayed hot in Game 2, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI. Autumn Orcutt and Lola Jacobs were both 2-for-3 for St. Cloud in the nightcap. Schroeder was once again Willmar’s top hitter, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Willmar is off until 4:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts Sartell for a CLC doubleheader.

St. Cloud   542   23-16   13   0
Willmar     000   22-4   7   6
Hitting - St. Cloud: Olivia Laudenbach 3-4 2b 3b r-2 rbi, Mattie Vought 1-3 2b r-2 rbi, Autumn Orcutt 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Erin Wald 1-3 r-2 rbi sb, Klaire Kiffmeyer 1-1, Camryn Kenning 1-3 r-2 rbi sb, Lola Jacobs 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb-2, Leah Imdieke 1-4 rbi-2, Lainey Sheetz 1-2 bb, Sydney Gustin 0-1 r rbi sf, Ashley Kockler 0-0 r hbp, McKenna Mork 0-0 r bb, Sadie McLean 0-1 r … Willmar: Zoe Schroeder 2-3 2b rbi, Hannah Magnuson 1-3 2b r, Cadence Parker 1-3 r rbi, Zadina Butcher 1-2 rbi, Shea Loso 1-2 r sb, Hailie Smith 1-2 r sb, Lexi Owens 0-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Sheetz (W) 5-7-4-4-1-2 … Willmar: Butcher (L) 0.2-5-5-1-0-0, Grace Etterman 1.1-4-4-1-0-0, Grace Bjur 3-4-7-3-3-1

Game 1: St. Cloud 17, Willmar 7

Willmar   104   20-7   10   4
St. Cloud     037   07-17   18   2
Hitting - Willmar: Madi Norsten 1-3 r, Zoe Schroeder 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Hannah Magnuson 2-2 r rbi bb sb, Cadence Parker 1-3 r, Zadina Butcher 2-3 2b rbi-2, Grace Etterman 1-3 rbi, Hailie Smith 1-3 r, Lexi Owens 0-2 r bb-2 sb … St. Cloud: Olivia Laudenbach 4-5 2b 3b r-2 rbi-4 sb, Sydney Gustin 3-5 r rbi, Autumn Orcutt 2-4 2b r-2, Camryn Kenning 1-4 2b r rbi-2, Lola Jacobs 1-4 r-2 rbi sb-2, Leah Imdieke 3-4 rbi-2, McKenna Mork 1-1 r-2 bb sb, Klaire Kiffmeyer 1-2, Erin Wald 0-4 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Etterman (L) 4.2-15-16-5-2-1, Butcher 0-3-1-1-0-0 … St. Cloud: Mork 2.2-7-5-0-1-1, Kiffemeyer (W) 1.1-3-2-2-2-1, Jacobs 1-0-0-0-1-1

Camden

LQPV 2, RTR 0

Lac qui Parle Valley capitalized on a pair of Russell-Tyler-Ruthton errors in the top of the fourth inning to come away with a Camden Conference win at Tyler.

The Eagles’ first run came when Rylee Lund reached home on an error in center field. Kendyl Shelstad tacked on another run after an error in right field.

Kendyl Shelstad was 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Taylor Shelstad got a complete-game shutout victory after striking out 10 with five hits and one walk allowed.

The Knights took the loss despite an 11-strikeout performance from pitcher Kya Alderson. She was also 2-for-3 with a double.

LQPV plays host to a doubleheader against Dawson-Boyd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Madison.

LQPV    000   200   0-2   5   1
RTR      000   000   0-0   5   5
Hitting - LQPV: Rylee Lund 1-4 2b r, Kendyl Shelstad 3-3 2b r bb sb, Ayanna Gipson 1-4 … RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-3, Laken Baartman 2-3 sb, Kya Alderson 2-3 2b sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad (W) 7-5-0-0-1-10 … RTR: Alderson (L) 7-5-2-0-2-11

