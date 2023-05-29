99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win

Prep softball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints advance by beating Wabasso, 13-12; Edgerton/SWC up next

Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown
Today at 1:20 PM

MARSHALL — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball team won a wild shootout with Wabasso to reach the Section 3A semifinals.

Scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Fighting Saints prevailed with a 13-12 win over the Rabbits on Saturday at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The two teams combined for 27 hits. KMS also had to overcome nine errors to get the win.

“Wild game,” said Fighting Saints head coach Eileen Suter. “We were lucky to pull out the win. Our bats showed up today.”

KMS faces Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday back in Marshall. The winner gets a spot in the section championship game. The loser plays an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Five of KMS’ 14 hits came in the five-run sixth inning. Leading the way was Shakira Olson, who went 3-for-4 and hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first.

Josie Gjerde, Kya Oakes, Katlyn Peters and Abby Holtkamp each had two hits for the FIghting Saints, who are trying to make state for the first time since 2013.

Maddy Anderson got the win after striking out six over 5-2/3 innings.

For the Rabbits, Kelsey Frank was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Sophia Hanna went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Section 3A

KMS 13, Wabasso 12

Wabasso   052   113   0-12   13   3
KMS     502   015   x-13   14   9
Hitting - Wabasso: Sophia Hanna 2-3 hr rbi-3, Kelsey Frank 4-4 2b rbi-3, Addisyn Hilleshin 2-4 2b, Macy Rohlik 2-5, Sara Carlson 1-5, Avery Carlson 1-5, Lyla Kittelson 1-4 … KMS: Shakira Olson 3-4 2b hr rbi, Josie Gjerde 2-4 rbi, Kya Oakes 2-4, Avery Joyce 1-3 rbi, Katlyn Peters 2-4 2b rbi, Abby Holtkamp 2-4 2b rbi-3, Julia Carlson 1-1 rbi-3 sf-2, Maddy Anderson 1-4 3b rbi-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: A. Carlson 0-4-5-5-0-0, Annabelle Struntz (L) 6-10-8-6-1-3 … KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln 1.1-4-5-4-1-0, Anderson (W) 5.2-6-7-1-0-6

Edgerton/SWC 1, YME 0

Yellow Medicine East dropped to the elimination bracket after a walk-off loss to Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at the Marshall Softball Complex.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Paris Van Dyke hit a single up the middle to score Reese Vande Griend for the game-winning run.

Van Dyke was also the winning pitcher after holding the Sting to one hit. She walked one and struck out 13 in a complete-game victory.

Bayli Sneller took the loss despite striking out eight over 6-1/3 innings. She also had YME’s lone hit.

YME   000   000   0-0   1   3
Edgerton/SWC     000   000   1-1   9   1
Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-3 … Edgerton/SWC: Maddie Feikema 1-4 2b, Reese Vande Griend 0-0 r, Ana Veldkamp 3-4 2b sb-3, Paris Van Dyke 1-4 rbi, Brenalyn Smit 1- sb3, ElliotFleischman 1-3, MyahVander Maten 2-3 sb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (L) 6.1-9-1-1-0-8 … Edgerton/SWC: Van Dyke (W) 7-1-0-0-1-13

RTR 1, YME 0

Runs eluded Yellow Medicine East once again as the Sting were eliminated from the playoffs by Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The Knights’ Kya Alderson struck out 11, allowing four hits and two walks over seven innings. She also drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out RBI single that scored Whitney Bruns.

RTR faces Wabasso in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall. The winner plays the loser of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at 7 p.m. for a chance to play in the section championship.

Bayli Sneller had another strong effort in the loss, striking out 10. She also went 1-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases. Aria Peters had two of the Sting’s four hits, going 2-for-3.

YME closes out the season at 11-12.

YME   000   000   0-0   4   0
RTR     001   000   x-1   3   5
Hitting - YME: Bayli Sneller 1-4 2b sb-2, Riley Haar 1-3 2b bb, Aria Peters 2-3… RTR: Whitney Bruns 1-2 r bb sb-3, Kya Alderson 1-3 rbi, Sara Hartson 1-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - YME: Sneller (L) 6-3-1-1-4-10 … RTR: Alderson (W) 7-4-0-0-2-11

RTR 2, Benson 1

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s Kya Alderson fanned 18 Benson batters to clinch an elimination game victory at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Mya McGeary and Emma Krusemark were both 2-for-3 for the Braves, with Krusemark scoring the team’s lone run in the top of the sixth inning on an error. Pitcher Presley Nygaard struck out seven, allowing five hits and six walks over six innings.

Benson finishes the season at 5-16.

Benson   000   001   0-1   6   2
RTR     000   110   x-2   5   2
Hitting - Benson: Mya McGeary 2-3, Emma Krusemark 2-3 r, Sophie Krusemark 1-3 sb, Presley Nygaard 1-3 … RTR: Laken Baartman 1-2 bb, Kya Alderson 1-3, Sara Hartson 1-3 r sb, Daryssa Cruz 1-1 bb-2 sb, Briella Buchert 1-3, Paisley Thooft 0-0 r sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Benson: Nygaard (L) 6-5-2-0-6-7 … RTR: Alderson (W) 7-6-1-0-0-18

MCC 16, LQPV 6

With an eight-run first inning, Murray County Central gave itself the cushion it needed for an elimination bracket win over Lac qui Parle Valley at the Marshall Softball Complex.

The Rebels finished with 11 hits. Mary McNab, Morgan Winter, Jayda Hellewell and Emmi Peltola each had two hits for MCC. Winter and Abigale Loosbrock each hit home runs for the Rebels.

Ayanna Gipson led the Eagles’ offense, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs and an RBI.

The Eagles wrap up the season at 12-9.

LQPV   212   100-6   6   3
MCC     800   512-16   11   7
Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 1-3 r bb sb, Rylee Lund 1-3 r hbp sb, Kendyl Shelstad 1-3 r bb, Ayanna Gipson 2-4 2b-2 r-2 rbi, Jalyn Lee 0-2 rbi-2 bb, Madelyn Mathies 0-3 rbi, Brandi Meyer 0-3 r, Claire Borstad 1-3, … MCC: Abigale Loosbrock 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-3 bb-2 sb, Mary McNab 2-4 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Thea Schneider 1-3 2b rbi hbp, Morgan Winter 2-4 2b hr r-3 rbi-2, Jayda Hellewell 2-4 r rbi-2, Atalie Rosenbrook 1-3 r-2 rbi bb sb, Elyse Paulzine 0-3 r bb, Ava Deacon 0-2 r bb-2, Emmi Peltola 2-4 r rbi-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: T. Shelstad (L) 5.2-11-16-8-7-4 … MCC: Schneider (W) 6-6-6-3-4-5

Section 3AA

Luverne 9, Litchfield 5

Despite being out-hit 7-5, Luverne picked up an elimination bracket victory over Litchfield at the Marshall Softball Complex.

Payton Behr, the Cardinals’ lead-off hitter, scored four runs, going 1-for-3 with two walks and four stolen bases. Ella Reisdorfer finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Gracie Nath picked up the win with eight strikeouts in a complete game.

Three Dragons — Olivia Holmgren, Ryanna Steinhaus and Izzy Pennertz — went 2-for-4. Steinhaus had a double, a run and an RBI while Holmgren drove in a run.

Litchfield concludes the season at 5-16.

Luverne   410   103   0-9   5   4
Litchfield     021   200   0-5   7   3
Hitting - Luverne: Payton Behr 1-3 r-4 bb-2 sb-4, Elizabeth Smidt 1-5 r rbi, Carly Olson 0-2 r rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Ella Reisdorfer 2-3 r rbi-2 sb-2, Amira Cowell 0-3 r rbi bb, Tori Serie 0-2 rbi bb-2, Kaysie Lenz 0-3 rbi bb, Kenedee Franken 1-1 bb… Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 2-4 rbi, Ryanna Steinhaus 2-4 2b r rbi, Izzy Pennertz 2-4 sb, Karlee Prahl 1-4 rbi, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-2 r bb, Camryn Iverson 0-3 r-2, Grace Holmgren 0-2 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Luverne: Gracie Nath (W) 7-7-5-2-2-8 … Litchfield: Claire Holmgren (L) 0.1-0-4-3-4-1, Kelsey Palmer 5.2-5-5-4-6-4, Caroline Grabow 1-0-0-0-1-0

By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
