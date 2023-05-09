Softball roundup: Litchfield Dragons snap their skid

NEW LONDON — With a late surge, the Litchfield softball team got back into the win column Monday.

With four runs in the top of the fifth inning, followed by a nine-run sixth, the Dragons snapped a four-game skid with a 13-3 Wright County Conference victory over host New London-Spicer.

NLS senior Raeann Holmquist hits a chopper down the first-base line during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Senior Olivia Holmgren was the catalyst behind Litchfield’s big day offensively. She went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. She had two-run singles in the fifth and sixth innings, and an RBI single in the sixth. Olivia Olson was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Karlee Prahl drove in three runs and scored another, finishing 1-for-4 with a triple.

Freshman pitcher Kelsey Palmer threw a complete-game victory for the Dragons. She allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

NLS scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first on a single by Mallory Johnson that scored Abby Knudsen. Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a run and a pair of stolen bases. Maren Munsch also had two hits for the Wildcats, driving in a run. Addilyn Nelson took the loss after tossing the first 5-1/3 innings.

Litchfield hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake for a Wright County doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday. NLS is back at home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a non-conference tilt with Montevideo.

Litchfield sophomore Grace Holmgren catches a pop fly in the infield during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wright County

Litchfield 13, NLS 3

Litchfield 000 049-13 10 1

NLS 100 002-3 9 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Olivia Holmgren 3-5 r-2 rbi-5 sb, Grace Braaten 1-2 r bb-3 sb, Olivia Olson 2-4 r-2 rbi sb, Karlee Prahl 1-4 3b r rbi-3, Ryanna Steinhaus 1-4 r, Kaitlyn Palmer 0-3 r bb, Camryn Iverson 1-4 r-3 rbi sb, Grace Holmgren 1-1 r-2 bb-3 … NLS: Abby Knudsen 2-4 r sb-2, Dalayne Hatlestad 1-3, Mallory Johnson 2-3 rbi, Addilyn Nelson 1-3 3b r, Brianna Wileman 1-3 r rbi, Maren Munsch 2-3 rbi sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Kelsey Palmer (W) 6-9-3-2-1-2 … NLS: Nelson (L) 5.1-5-6-5-4-5, Emily Ruter 0.2-5-7-7-3-0

NLS sophomore Abby Knudsen is all smiles after reaching first base during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Central Minnesota

ACGC 4, Paynesville 3

On the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, Mikaili Johnson blasted a walk-off home run to give Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City the Central Minnesota Conference win over Paynesville at Grove City.

Johnson finished 1-for-4 with a pair of runs. Haley Wilner went 2-for-2 with a run. Kendall Miller was 1-for-2 with an RBI and was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Madison McNab finished 2-for-2 with two stolen bases for the Bulldogs. Arianna Messer drove in two runs, and Kaydence Roeske scored twice in the loss.

ACGC hosts a doubleheader against Holdingford at 4 p.m. Thursday. Paynesville faces the Huskers at 4 p.m. Friday at Holdingford.

Paynesville 001 000 2-3 5 0

ACGC 101 010 1-4 7 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Kaydence Roeske 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Kylie Pauls 1-4, Arianna Messer 1-4 rbi-2, Sierra Roeser 0-3 rbi sf, Keyona Brooks 1-4, Madison McNab 2-2 bb sb-2, Charlotte Vearrier 0-2 r bb … ACGC: Haley Wilner 2-2 r bb, Mikaili Johnson 1-4 hr r-2 rbi sb, Kendall Miller 1-2 2b rbi bb, Mary Elton 0-1 r rbi bb-2, Kady Martin 1-3 rbi, Kyla Bierwerth 1-3 sb, Brooke Schultz 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: McNab (L) 6-7-4-4-5-6 … ACGC: Miller (W) 7-5-3-3-5-9

Camden

Game 2: KMS 9, Dawson-Boyd 6

Strong offense and lights-out pitching were on full display for Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in a sweep of Dawson-Boyd at Kerkhoven.

The Fighting Saints put up five hits in an eight-run top of the fourth inning in Game 1. Seven players got hits, with Josie Gjerde leading the way. She was 2-for-2 with a double, four runs and an RBI.

In Game 2, KMS’ Maddy Anderson struck out 12, allowing six hits and three walks. Josie Gjerde was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run.

The Blackjacks’ Ali Estling hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning in Game 2.

KMS heads to Raymond for a doubleheader against MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. D-B is host to Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd 000 041 1-6 6 5

KMS 002 016 x-9 7 2

Hitting - Dawson-Boyd: Madalyn Wente 2-3 r-2 bb, Ali Estling 1-4 hr rbi-4 r, MaKaylee Wente 1-3 rbi bb, Madison Peterson 1-3 r bb, Alivia Estling 1-3 r … KMS: Shakira Olson 2-4 r-2 sb, Josie Gjerde 2-3 3b r rbi-2 bb, Avery Joyce 1-4 rbi-2, Katlyn Peters 1-4 bb, Julia Carlson 1-2 r-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dawson-Boyd: Ali Estling (L) 6-7-9-1-4-7 … KMS: Maddy Anderson (W) 7-6-6-1-3-12

Game 1: KMS 15, Dawson-Boyd 0

KMS 223 8-15 8 1D-B 000 0-0 1 2

Hitting - KMS: Olivia Noble 1-1 r bb, Shakira Olson 1-2 rbi-2 r, Josie Gjerde 2-2 2b rbi r-4 bb, Kya Oakes 1-2 rbi-3 r-2 bb-2, Avery Joyce 1-3 rbi, Abby Holtkamp 1-3 2b r bb, Elsa Gjerde 1-1 2b rbi r bb-3 … D-B: Madalyn Wente 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - KMS: Taylor VanHeuveln (W) 4-1-0-0-1-4 … D-B: Ali Estling (L) 1.2-5-10-6-8-2, Wente 2.1-3-5-4-3-0

LQPV 16, Lakeview 9

Rylee Lund led a 16-hit attack as Lac qui Parle Valley beat Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Lund went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs. Jalyn Lee was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Eagles, who also got two hits apiece from Taylor Shelstad, Ayanna Gipson and Kayla John.

Olivia Hinz went 4-for-5 for the Lakers.

LQPV 424 011 4-16 16 4

Lakeview 012 031 2-9 9 8

Hitting - LQPV: Taylor Shelstad 2-4 2b r-3 rbi-2 bb sb-2, Rylee Lund 4-5 2b r-2 rbi-4 sb, Ayanna Gipson 2-5 2b r-2 rbi-2 sb-2, Camryn Lee 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp, Madelyn Mathies 1-4 sb, Brandi Meyer 0-3 r rbi hbp sb, Claire Borstad 1-2 r rbi bb sb, Kayla Jahn 2-4 r-2 sb-3, Jalyn Lee 3-4 2b-2 3b r-3 rbi-2 … Lakeview: Pederson 0-2 r-2 bb hbp sb, Kiara Hinz 2-5 r rbi sb-2, Olivia Hinz 4-5 r-2 sb, Emma Brusven 1-4 r rbi bb, Aubreigh Rausch 1-3 r-2 bb hbp sb-3, Paige Walker 1-4 rbi, T. Hinz 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - LQPV: Shelstad (W) 4-3-3-2-2-7, Valerie Piotter 3-6-6-2-3-4 … Lakeview: Teagan Fiene (L) 7-16-16-14-2-2

Game 2: MACCRAY 7, Ortonville 3

MACCRAY secured a sweep over Ortonville at Raymond.

The opener saw the Wolverines compile 14 hits. Reyna Mendoza led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Erika Pieper, Greta Meyer, Tayte Nokleby and Layla Owen-Dobmeier all finished with two hits in Game 1.

In the nightcap, Hady Schoffman struck out 10 in a complete-game effort. Meyer scored a pair of runs and drove in another, finishing 2-for-2.

Ortonville 120 000 0-3 6 2

MACCRAY 013 111 x-7 7 1

Hitting - Ortonville: Tehya Hamann 2-3 2b rbi, Megan Strong 2-4 2b, Olivia Nelson 1-3, Justine Anderson 1-2 … MACCRAY: Reyna Mendoza 1-2 r-2 sb-3, Greta Meyer 2-2 r-2 rbi, Tayte Nokleby 1-3 r rbi, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 1-4 rbi-2, Leia Colby 1-2 rbi-2, Emersyn Pederson 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ortonville: Aubree Zuraff (L) 6-7-7-6-5-2 … MACCRAY: Hady Schoffman (W) 7-6-3-2-5-10

Game 1: MACCRAY 13, Ortonville 2

MACCRAY 004 063-13 14 2

Ortonville 100 001-2 6 3

Hitting - MACCRAY: Erika Pieper 2-3 r-2, Reyna Mendoza 3-4 2b rbi-2, Greta Meyer 2-4, Tayte Nokleby 2-4 3b r-2, Layla Owen-Dobmeier 2-3 2b r-2, Leia Colby 1-2 r, Emersyn Pederson 1-3 r, Regan Aker 1-2 r-2 … Ortonville: Megan Strong 3-3 3b r, Alayna Nelson 1-2, Justine Anderson 1-2, Olivia Nelson 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - MACCRAY: Mendoza (W) 6-6-2-1-2-7 … Ortonville: Nelson (L) 6-14-13-10-0-3

RCW/BOLD 5, Lakeview 2

Delaney Tersteeg and Bre Winzenburg each had two hits for Renville County West/BOLD in a win over Lakeview at Cottonwood.

Tersteeg went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Winzenburg had a triple and an RBI in a 2-for-4 effort.

Jaguars pitcher Kaitlyn Flann struck out nine, allowing four hits and one walk in a complete-game victory.

RCW/BOLD has a non-conference road game against Benson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

RCW/BOLD 000 010 4-5 6 1

Lakeview 020 000 0-2 4 3

Hitting - RCW/BOLD: Shay Skold 0-3 r bb sb-2, Delaney Tersteeg 2-4 r-2 rbi sb, Laila Ridler 1-4 3b r rbi, Bre Winzenburg 2-4 3b rbi sb, Hannah Savig 0-2 rbi bb sb, Abby King 1-4 sb, I O’Neill 0-0 r bb sb … Lakeview: Kiara Hinz 2-3 sb, Olivia Hinz 1-3, Aubreigh Rausch 0-2 r bb, Teagan Fiene 1-3 r sb, Paige Walker 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - RCW/BOLD: Kaitlyn Flann (W) 7-4-2-1-1-9 … Lakeview: Emma Brusven (L) 7-6-5-2-3-6

West Central

Morris/CA 14, Sauk Centre 0

Freshman right-hander Hailey Kill struck out 10 of 15 batters she faced, tossing a one-hitter, in Morris/Chokio-Alberta’s victory at Sauk Centre.

Kill surrendered a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning to right field by Lanna Walter. She walked no one.

Brianna Marty had three hits to lead the Tigers (9-1), who are host to Minnewaska in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Morris/CA 612 14-14 13 0

Sauk Centre 000 00-0 1 3

Hitting - Morris/CA: Lauren Hottovy 2-3, Brianna Marty 3-4, Kortney Sanasack 2-5, Amaya Raths 1-2, MacKenzie Anderson 2-3, Hailey Kill 1-3, Nora Boyle 1-3, Kaylin Steen 1-3… Sauk Centre: Lanna Walter 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris/CA: Kill (W) 5-1-0-0-0-10 … Sauk Centre: Hailey Hokanson (L) 5-13-14-10-6-3

Non-conference

Benson 9, BBE 2

Emma Krusemark and Brittany Flower each had two hits to help lead Benson past Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Benson.

Mya McGeary earned the complete-game victory, striking out six and walking one. She scattered 10 hits and allowed two earned runs.

Faith Radermacher, Kacey Fischer and Brooklyn Fischer all had two hits for BBE.

Benson plays host to Renville County West/BOLD at 5 p.m. Tuesday. BBE has a doubleheader with Eden Valley-Watkins starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brooten.

BBE 101 000 0-2 10 3

Benson 004 203 x-9 8 0

Hitting - BBE: Anna Jaeger 1-4 r, Kenna Lieser 1-3 bb sb, Faith Radermacher 2-3 r hbp sb, Taylor Shelton 1-3 rbi 2b, Kacey Fischer 2-3 rbi sb, Kadynce Haider 1-3, Brooklyn Fischer 2-3 2b-2 sb … Benson: Mya McGeary 1-2 r-3 bb-2, Emma Krusemark 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb-3, P. Nygaard 0-2 r bb-2sb-3, Ellie Krusemark 1-2 r-2 rbi bb sb-4, Brittany Flower 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Gwen Wilcox 1-3, Sophie Krusemark 1-3 3b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - BBE: Radermacher (L) 6-8-9-9-7-6 … Benson: McGeary (W) 7-10-2-2-1-6